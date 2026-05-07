Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 07.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patidar Rajatbatsman
|61
|31
|3
|6
|196.77
|David Timbatsman
|40
|17
|4
|3
|235.29
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Shami Mohammedbowler
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|3
|0
|Yadav Mayankbowler
|4
|0
|50
|0
|12.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
1
Full, pitching outside off. Shepherd pushes forward and drives for a run.
18.5
2
Full ball, on a good line. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.
18.4
4
FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shepherd rocks back and edges for four runs back behind square.