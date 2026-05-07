Results Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 07.05.2026

T20Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG
LSG

209

RCB
RCB

203

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patidar Rajatbatsman613136196.77
David Timbatsman401743235.29
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Shami Mohammedbowler403318.2530
Yadav Mayankbowler4050012.510

Latest Highlights

18.6
1

Full, pitching outside off. Shepherd pushes forward and drives for a run.

18.5
2

Full ball, on a good line. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

18.4
4

FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump. Shepherd rocks back and edges for four runs back behind square.

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