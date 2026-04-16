16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Stoinis gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

16.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

16.1 . Good length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

16.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.6 1 Thakur pitches one up, on line. Stoinis pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

15.4 1 Thakur pitches one up, on line. Stoinis gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.4 1w Wide. Thakur drops one in short, too wide outside off.

15.3 W OUT! Thakur gets the wicket! Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick, but is spectacularly caught by Dhir

15.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

15.1 6 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Iyer rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

14.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

14.5 1 Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting a drive for 1 run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Iyer brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Iyer gets forward and flicks for four runs.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and outside edges for a run behind point.

14.2 1 Full ball, on line once again. Iyer pushes forward and flicks behind square for one run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Iyer rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

13.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and drives for a single run.

13.5 1 Full, on line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.4 1 Good length from Pandya, outside off stump again. Iyer gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

13.3 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

13.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

13.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pandya pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

12.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and flicks for one run behind square.

12.5 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Iyer gets forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

12.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Bumrah, pitching far outside off.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching on leg. Iyer goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

12.1 . Free hit, but Prabhsimran Singh can't take advantage. Pitched up, outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

12.1 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and guides a glance for 1 run back behind point.

11.6 1 Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Iyer backs away and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

11.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Iyer goes back and flicks for a single run.

11.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Iyer moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs back behind square.

10.6 1 Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Iyer pushes forward and drives for a single run.

10.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for six runs.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Prabhsimran Singh brings up his 50 with a boundary! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh advances down the pitch and edges behind point for 4 runs.

9.6 . Good length from Pandya, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

9.5 2 On a good line and length. Iyer gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Iyer goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

8.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar but angled across Iyer. He gets forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

8.3 1 On a good length, outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

8.1 . Pitched up, on line again. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Chahar, Deepak but angling across. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind point.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

7.1 2 Good length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching near leg stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and inside edges

6.5 1 Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off stump once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for a single run.

6.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

6.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.2 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

6.1 1 Thakur drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and skies a ramp back behind point for one run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.4 . Bumrah drops one in short, pitching outside leg. Prabhsimran Singh ducks out of the way

5.3 1 On a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ghazanfar costing Mumbai Indians a couple of runs.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and defends

4.6 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Iyer moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

4.5 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Connolly pushes forward and edges, and is caught by de Kock

4.2 . Ghazanfar pitches one up, on a good line. Connolly goes back and drives

4.1 6 SIX! Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside leg stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot and skies a flick behind square for a half dozen runs.

3.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for one run behind point.

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly gets forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for 6 runs.

3.3 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh goes back and slices a cut behind point for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Bumrah.

2.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Connolly. He gets on the front foot and drives

2.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Connolly gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

2.4 . Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside leg and angling across. Connolly rocks back and drives

2.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and pulls

2.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Chahar, Deepak

2.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a run behind square.

1.6 . Length ball, outside leg once again. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

1.4 . Yorker, outside off once again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and defends on the leg side.

1.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

1.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line but angling across. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Priyansh Arya pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

0.5 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs over the off side.

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

0.3 4 And again! Good length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point for four runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

0.1 1 On a good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

19.6 2 On a good line and length from Vijaykumar Vyshak. De Kock gets forward and plays a drive straight down the ground for a couple of runs.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and edges. He is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some good fielding by Vijaykumar Vyshak.

19.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

19.2 2 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, on leg stump and angled across de Kock. He rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

19.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and pulls

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line but angled across. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

18.5 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

18.3 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Rutherford. He pushes forward and punches a drive

18.2 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward and skies a ramp for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and drives for 1 run.

17.5 1 Yorker, on line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

17.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

17.2 . Full toss, outside off again. Pandya pushes forward but misses while attempting a glance

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Pandya rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. De Kock gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives for a run on the on side.

16.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. De Kock pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Bartlett, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. De Kock moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

16.1 1 Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off. Pandya rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

15.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Shashank Singh. De Kock gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run back behind point.

15.4 6 And again! Good length, outside leg again. De Kock gets forward and sweeps back behind square for six runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. De Kock pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

15.1 . Good length, outside off. Pandya gets forward and punches a drive through the off side.

14.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

14.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

14.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward but misses while trying a drive

14.3 1 Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching on a good line once more. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

14.2 1 Full toss, on line. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

14.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Good line and length from Shashank Singh. De Kock gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

13.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Pandya pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Shashank Singh, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Bartlett down the ground.

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dhir pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off. De Kock goes back and lifts a poor pull for one run.

13.1 1 Fifty up for Dhir! On a good line and length from Shashank Singh. Dhir pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Dhir pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

12.5 1 Good length from Jansen, on leg stump and angling across de Kock. He rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.5 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. De Kock gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dhir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Kock. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Dhir. He goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.1 1 Good length from Jansen, outside off. De Kock rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

11.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. De Kock goes back and drives through the off side for one run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dhir. He advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dhir advances and drives on the off side for six runs.

11.3 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across de Kock. He gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside leg once more. De Kock pushes forward and sweeps for six runs behind square.

11.1 . Full, pitching outside off. De Kock pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a switch hit

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets forward and drives behind point for one run.

10.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Dhir gets forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

10.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length but angled across de Kock. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for four runs.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

9.6 1 On a good line and length. De Kock moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Chahal. Dhir moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.4 1 50 comes up for de Kock! Full, on a good line. De Kock advances and drives through the leg side field for a run.

9.3 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across de Kock. He shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

9.2 . Good length from Chahal, pitching outside leg stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

9.1 2 Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Kock pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. De Kock pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

8.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Dhir gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. De Kock gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and scoops averagely

8.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. De Kock gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

7.6 1 Full, outside off again. De Kock pushes forward and drives behind point for one run.

7.5 1 Bartlett pitches one up, outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

7.3 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

7.2 1 Full, on a good line. Dhir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length. De Kock gets forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

6.5 . Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Chahal. De Kock goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

6.3 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. De Kock pushes forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

6.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Dhir gets forward and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

6.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Dhir moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs.

5.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dhir pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Vijaykumar Vyshak. Dhir gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

5.4 4 Good line and length from Vijaykumar Vyshak. Dhir moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.3 . Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump once more. Dhir gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Iyer's throw.

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Dhir goes back and cuts for 1 run.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Jansen, outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.2 1 DROPPED! Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Dhir gets on the back foot and plays a wild paddle back behind square for 1 run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Chahal.

4.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. De Kock rocks back and drives for a run.

3.6 2 Good length from Bartlett, pitching outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. De Kock gets forward and drives for a single run.

3.4 2 Bartlett pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for 2 runs.

3.3 1 Good length from Bartlett, outside off stump again. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for a run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhir gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dhir gets forward and drives on the leg side.

2.6 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Dhir gets forward and flicks for a run. There's an attempt at a run out.

2.5 . Good length, outside off again. Dhir pushes forward and defends

2.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

2.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Dhir gets forward and leg glances back behind square.

2.2 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Arshdeep Singh! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Chahal

2.1 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh breaks through! Good length, on leg stump. Rickelton pushes forward and flicks, but is caught by Shashank Singh

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Kock goes back and inside edges

1.5 . Good length, outside off stump. De Kock pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.4 . Good line and length from Jansen. De Kock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 4 Full ball, pitching outside leg again. De Kock gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in four leg byes behind square.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

1.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. De Kock moves onto the back foot and drives for one run behind point on the off side.

0.5 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. De Kock pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.3 . Good line and length. De Kock gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. De Kock goes back and defends