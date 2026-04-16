Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 16.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper
|80
|39
|11
|2
|205.13
|Iyer Shreyasbatsman
|66
|35
|5
|4
|188.57
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bumrah Jaspritbowler
|4
|0
|41
|0
|10.25
|1
|1
|Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.3
4
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Stoinis gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.
16.3
1w
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
16.2
4
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.