Results Score Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 16.04.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

195

PBKS
PBKS

198

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Singh Prabhsimranwicket keeper8039112205.13
Iyer Shreyasbatsman663554188.57
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bumrah Jaspritbowler4041010.2511
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammadbowler403127.7500

Latest Highlights

16.3
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Stoinis gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for four runs.

16.3
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside off.

16.2
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

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