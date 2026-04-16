Match details Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 16.04.2026

T20Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
MI

195

PBKS
PBKS

198

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Punjab Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, April 16, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mumbai Indians Squad

PlayersDe Kock Quinton, Rickelton Ryan, Varma Tilak, Yadav Suryakumar, Pandya Hardik, Rutherford Sherfane, Dhir Naman, Rawat Mayank, Thakur Shardul, Chahar Deepak, Bumrah Jasprit, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Bosch Corbin, Bawa Raj Angad, Minz Robin, Kumar Ashwani
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Boult Trent, Jacks Will, Malewar Danish, Markande Mayank, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Santner Mitchell, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Rohit

Punjab Kings Squad

PlayersArya Priyansh, Singh Prabhsimran, Connolly Cooper, Iyer Shreyas, Singh Shashank, Stoinis Marcus, Jansen Marco, Bartlett Xavier, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Singh Arshdeep, Chahal Yuzvendra, Wadhera Nehal, Vinod Vishnu, Brar Harpreet, Shedge Suryansh, Thakur Yash
BenchAvinash P, Dubey Praveen, Dwarshuis Ben, Ferguson Lockie, Khan Musheer, Nishad Vishal, Omarzai Azmatullah, Owen Mitchell J, Singh Harnoor

Venue Guide

StadiumWankhede Stadium
CityMumbai
Capacity45000
EndsGarware Pavilion End
Hosts toTata End