18.6 6 SIX! Free hit. Full toss, outside off. Aquib Nabi gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

18.6 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Aquib Nabi goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. AR Sharma goes back and pulls, but is caught

18.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for six runs.

18.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Tiwari gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Tiwari moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

18.1 . Good length from Thakur, outside off stump. Tiwari moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

17.6 1 Good length from Stoinis, outside leg and angled across Tiwari. He gets forward and edges back behind square for one run.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Stoinis, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Tiwari pushes forward and flicks for six runs.

17.4 1 Good length from Stoinis, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg. AR Sharma rocks back and skies a pull for six runs behind square.

17.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma goes back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tiwari moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

16.6 . Good length from Dwarshuis, pitching outside off. AR Sharma moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Dwarshuis. Tiwari pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Dwarshuis, outside off. Tiwari rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Miller gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Prabhsimran Singh

16.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Miller brings up his 50 with a maximum! Pitched up, on a good line. Miller pushes forward and lofts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

16.1 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once more. Miller gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

15.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma gets forward and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

15.5 1 Jansen pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Miller gets forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

15.4 6 SIX! Good length from Jansen, pitching outside leg. Miller gets forward and flicks for a half dozen runs.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Miller goes back and pulls for four runs.

15.1 . Length ball, outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

14.6 1 On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Miller goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Miller moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. AR Sharma gets forward and drives for a single run through point.

14.3 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off once again. AR Sharma gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

14.2 2 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump again. AR Sharma gets forward and leg glances for a pair of runs behind square.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Miller gets forward and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

13.6 W OUT! Stoinis breaks through! On a good line and length. Patel moves onto the back foot and lofts a wild pull, and is caught by Dwarshuis

13.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump. Patel gets on the front foot and edges behind point for four runs.

13.4 4 And again! Patel brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Good length from Stoinis, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Patel moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.3 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off. Patel gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

13.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Patel moves onto the front foot and defends

13.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Patel gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Patel goes back but swings and misses while trying a ramp

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Patel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Miller gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg. Patel moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.4 5w Wide. Back of a length from Thakur, on a good line. Patel rocks back and makes no contact while trying a pull

12.3 2 Good line and length from Thakur. Patel gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for 2 runs.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Patel creates room but swings and misses while attempting to play a hook

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Miller gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Patel. He gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Miller pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

11.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Patel gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Miller moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Dwarshuis. Miller pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

11.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs back behind point.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Miller pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Stoinis but angling across. Miller moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Stoinis, pitching on leg and angling across. Miller goes back and skies a pull for six runs.

10.2 1 Good length from Stoinis, outside leg. Patel gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Miller gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Patel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Jansen, outside leg again. Patel gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for four runs behind square.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Miller gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for one run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Miller gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

9.1 4 FOUR! Jansen pitches one up, pitching outside leg again. Miller gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Miller rocks back and cuts for a run.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Miller gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

8.3 1 DROPPED! Length ball, on leg stump once more. Patel moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Priyansh Arya.

8.2 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Dwarshuis. Patel gets forward and finesses a glance behind point on the off side. The throw by Connolly is quality. Punjab Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Stubbs is short of the popping crease

8.1 1 Good length, outside off. Stubbs gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Patel advances down the pitch and ramps back behind point for four runs.

7.5 . Good length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Patel pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

7.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Patel moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Patel gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Patel rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

6.6 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stubbs. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Patel gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, but it beats the keeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

6.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off again. Patel gets forward and drives for four runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Patel gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for four runs behind square.

6.3 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and drives poorly down the ground for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Arshdeep Singh.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Patel. He pushes forward and punches a drive on the leg side for a run.

6.2 3w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Patel gets forward and leg glances for three wides, however it beats the keeper and trickles away for 3 wides.

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Stubbs rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

5.6 . Back of a length from Jansen, on line but angled across. Patel ducks out of the way

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets forward and punches a bad drive for a run.

5.4 . Good length from Jansen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs gets forward and plays a flick

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Patel. He gets on the front foot and defends behind square for a run.

5.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length again. Patel moves down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

5.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Patel gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Patel gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.6 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump once more. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

4.5 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Patel rocks back and makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, but it beats Prabhsimran Singh and trickles away for 2 wides.

4.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Parikh rocks back and ramps poorly, and is caught by Chahal

4.2 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Stubbs goes back and pulls for 1 run.

3.6 4 MAXIMUM! Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off. Parikh pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

3.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Parikh gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

3.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.2 1 Good line and length. Parikh rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

3.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off once more. Parikh gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.5 . Good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

2.4 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 W OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets the wicket! Good length, outside leg. KL Rahul pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Jansen behind square.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. KL Rahul gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.1 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. KL Rahul gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Parikh pushes forward and defends

1.5 W OUT! Bowled. Thakur pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. A Porel moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump. A Porel goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

1.3 . Pitched up, outside off. A Porel gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.2 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. A Porel gets forward and defends

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. A Porel pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.5 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. KL Rahul pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. A Porel goes back and guides a cut back through point for one run.

0.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. KL Rahul moves onto the front foot and defends

19.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Shedge pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

19.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

19.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Shedge gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.3 . Full toss, outside off stump again. Shedge pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.2 . Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Shedge gets on the front foot and eases a drive

19.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Starc, pitching outside off. Shedge moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Shedge moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off again. Shedge gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.2 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Starc! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Shashank Singh pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Patel on the off side.

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Tiwari on the off side.

17.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.4 W OUT! Tiwari gets the wicket! Back of a length from Tiwari, pitching on a good line. Connolly rocks back and skies a pull, but is caught by Miller

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Connolly. He rocks back and pulls for four runs.

17.2 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run back behind point.

17.1 6 SIX! Iyer brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length from Tiwari, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Iyer rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Iyer moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Connolly pushes forward and drives for a run on the on side.

16.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer goes back and plays a mediocre drive for a single run down the ground.

16.3 1 Full, on a good line again. Connolly moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

16.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

16.1 1 Good line and length. Connolly goes back and pulls for 1 run.

15.6 . Good length from Ngidi, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.5 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Connolly. He gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

15.4 1 Full ball, on line. Iyer pushes forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

15.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Connolly rocks back and glances for one run behind point on the off side.

15.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Connolly pushes forward and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

15.1 4 FOUR! Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

14.6 1 Starc pitches one up, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

14.5 1 Full ball, on line once again. Iyer pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Starc. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.2 . On a good line and length. Connolly moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Connolly. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive

13.6 . Good length from Tiwari, pitching outside off. Iyer gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.5 2 Back of a length from Tiwari, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the on side.

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Iyer gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

13.3 . Good length from Tiwari, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 . Good length from Tiwari, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and defends

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Connolly rocks back and drives for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

12.5 1 Good length from Mukesh Kumar, outside leg and angled across the batter. Connolly goes back and plays a wild pull for a run behind square.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run back behind point.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

12.1 1 Good line and length from Mukesh Kumar. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

11.6 . Good length from Ngidi, outside leg. Connolly pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Ngidi, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Ngidi. Connolly gets forward and drives for 1 run behind point.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Iyer gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a run behind square.

11.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Good length from Tiwari, outside leg once more. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

10.5 1 Full, outside leg and angling across. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Connolly rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side for four runs.

10.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, on line but angling loosely across the batter and down the leg side.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Connolly gets forward and flicks for one run.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Connolly pushes forward and edges back behind square for one run.

9.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Connolly pushes forward and eases a drive

9.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Starc, outside off once again. Connolly gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Connolly moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

9.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Connolly pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Connolly gets forward and defends

9.2 1 Starc pitches one up, outside off stump again. Iyer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.1 2 Good length from Starc, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and plays a drive for a couple of runs.

8.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives, but is caught by Parikh on the off side.

8.5 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

8.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Priyansh Arya goes back but misses while trying a pull

8.2 1 Good length from Tiwari, outside off stump once again. Iyer pushes forward and edges back behind point for one run.

8.1 4 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for four byes. The ball is misfielded by KL Rahul.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Iyer gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

7.4 . Good length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off once more. Iyer pushes forward and defends

7.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Iyer goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

7.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and lofts a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

6.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Iyer pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Aquib Nabi back behind square.

6.4 1 Good length from Mukesh Kumar, on leg stump and angled across Priyansh Arya. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, outside off but angling across.

6.1 2 Good length from Mukesh Kumar, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs back through point. The ball is misfielded costing Delhi Capitals a single run.

5.6 . Length ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

5.5 . Good length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.3 1 Aquib Nabi pitches one up, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives for a run.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.1 1 Fifty for Priyansh Arya! Full, pitching near leg stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Prabhsimran Singh moves down the pitch and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

4.5 . Full, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Priyansh Arya. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

4.3 . Good line and length. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

3.5 . Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Free hit, but Prabhsimran Singh doesn't take advantage of it. Good length, pitching outside off again. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

3.2 nb FOUR! No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the front foot and glances back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

2.6 . Full, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets forward and drives through the off side.

2.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and lifts a late cut for four runs back behind point.

2.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Priyansh Arya gets forward and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Priyansh Arya moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

1.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives for one run.

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.

1.4 1 Good line and length from Aquib Nabi again. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and defends for one run.

1.3 2 Free hit. On a good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Priyansh Arya goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Priyansh Arya pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

0.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Priyansh Arya rocks back and pulls for six runs.

0.4 5w Wide. Starc drops one in short, on line once again. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, however the ball beats KL Rahul and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

0.3 . Starc pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Priyansh Arya moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

0.2 . Good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets forward and plays a defensive stroke