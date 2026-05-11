Results Score Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 11.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patel Axarall rounder
|56
|30
|8
|2
|186.67
|Miller Davidbatsman
|51
|28
|3
|4
|182.14
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Jansen Marcoall rounder
|4.1
|0
|46
|0
|11.04
|1
|0
|Dwarshuis Benbowler
|4
|0
|51
|1
|12.75
|5
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
6
SIX! Free hit. Full toss, outside off. Aquib Nabi gets forward and drives for 6 runs.
18.6
nb
FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Aquib Nabi goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.
18.5
W
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. AR Sharma goes back and pulls, but is caught