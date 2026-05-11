Results Score Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 11.05.2026

T20Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

210

DC
DC

216

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patel Axarall rounder563082186.67
Miller Davidbatsman512834182.14
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Jansen Marcoall rounder4.1046011.0410
Dwarshuis Benbowler4051112.7550

Latest Highlights

18.6
6

SIX! Free hit. Full toss, outside off. Aquib Nabi gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

18.6
nb

FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Aquib Nabi goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

18.5
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. AR Sharma goes back and pulls, but is caught

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