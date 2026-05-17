19.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Over the wicket, , on a good line and length. Azmat Omarzai advances and drives, but is caught by David on the off side.

19.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Harpreet Brar rocks back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Harpreet Brar pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.

19.3 . Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to Harpreet Brar. Short of a length, outside off stump. Harpreet Brar gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Kohli

19.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg.

19.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Shashank Singh advances and flicks for two runs. Fantastic fielding by Bethell results in a boundary being saved.

19.1 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off. Shashank Singh advances but misses while trying to play a pull

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Shashank Singh rocks back and flicks for a run back behind square. Impressive work in the field by Bethell prevents a certain boundary.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Azmat Omarzai goes back and plays a flick for one run.

18.4 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line once more. Azmat Omarzai gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

18.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Azmat Omarzai moves down the pitch and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

18.2 . Full ball, outside off once again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot but decides to just let it through to Sharma without offering a shot

18.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull for a single run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Azmat Omarzai moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Shashank Singh brings up his 50 with a boundary! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh shuffles down the pitch and lifts a flick for 4 runs.

17.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh advances but swings and misses while attempting a cut

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh rocks back and glances for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

16.6 4 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Shashank Singh moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes back behind square.

16.5 1 Yorker, on line. Azmat Omarzai goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for one run.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

16.3 1 On a good line and length from Hazlewood again. Azmat Omarzai moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

16.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Azmat Omarzai gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.1 W OUT! LBW. Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Stoinis. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. Umpire AT Holdstock gives Stoinis out LBW, but Stoinis signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Stoinis must depart.

15.6 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

15.5 . Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

15.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for four runs.

15.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for one run.

15.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off once more. Shashank Singh advances and plays a flick for 6 runs.

15.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Shashank Singh gets forward and drives for two runs on the off side. Tidy fielding by Kohli prevents a boundary.

14.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, outside leg and angled across Stoinis. He rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.

14.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Shashank Singh moves down the pitch and drives for a run over the off side.

14.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Stoinis goes back and drives through the on side field for one run.

14.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Stoinis rocks back but misses while attempting to play a glance

14.1 1 Rasikh Salam pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Shashank Singh pushes forward and outside edges for a run through point on the off side.

14.1 1w Wide. Rasikh Salam drops one in short, too wide outside off.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Shashank Singh goes back and glances through the leg side field for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

13.4 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off. Stoinis rocks back and sweeps sloppily for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Bethell.

13.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Shashank Singh moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh rocks back and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Stoinis shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

12.6 6 And again! Full ball, on line. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Shashank Singh gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

12.4 . Good line and length from Sharma. Shashank Singh goes back and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

12.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

12.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Shashank Singh shuffles down the pitch and eases a wild drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.1 6 SIX! Sharma pitches one up, on a good line once more. Shashank Singh moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Shashank Singh rocks back and tucks a glance for one run.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Shashank Singh goes back and edges for a run behind square on the leg side.

11.2 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching near leg stump and angling across Stoinis. He goes back and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.1 . Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Stoinis gets forward and eases a drive

11.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Pandya, pitching near leg stump.

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Shashank Singh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off again. Shedge moves onto the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Kohli on the off side.

10.4 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.3 2 Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off again. Stoinis gets on the back foot and skies a drive for a pair of runs over the off side.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shedge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

10.1 2 Back of a length, outside off. Shedge rocks back and edges through the on side field for 2 runs.

9.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shedge moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line. Stoinis goes back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shedge pushes forward and drives for a single run.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Stoinis rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

9.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shedge pushes forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

9.1 1 Good line and length. Stoinis gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Stoinis rocks back and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Iyer costing a run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Stoinis rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

8.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Shedge pushes forward and drives for two runs. Good work in the field by Kohli results in a boundary being saved.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line once again. Shedge moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Sharma but angling across Stoinis. He rocks back and leg glances back behind square for one run.

8.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Shedge gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a run on the leg side.

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Stoinis rocks back and flicks a glance behind point on the off side for four runs.

7.5 . Shepherd pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Stoinis pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

7.4 2 Shepherd now coming over the wicket to Stoinis. Good length from Shepherd, outside off. Stoinis gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

7.3 W OUT! Shepherd breaks through! Around the wicket to Connolly, , on a good line and length from Shepherd. He gets on the back foot and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Bethell

7.2 1 Shepherd now coming over the wicket to Shedge. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

7.1 1 Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Connolly goes back and plays a pull for a run.

6.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

6.5 6 SIX! Sharma comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Shedge moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Connolly gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. Shedge rocks back and slices a square cut for one run through point.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Connolly goes back and flicks for one run.

5.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a half dozen runs behind square.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Connolly gets on the back foot and glances

5.3 . Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Connolly rocks back and punches a drive for four runs.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Connolly gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

4.6 2 Good length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Shedge rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

4.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Shedge gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once more. Shedge advances down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on line. Shedge ducks out of the way

4.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Shedge rocks back and defends

4.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Shedge advances and drives for 6 runs.

4.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Shedge shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

4.1 1 Good length, outside off. Connolly moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square on the leg side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Shedge gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for four runs back through point.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shedge pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Shedge gets on the back foot and defends

3.2 W OUT! Rasikh Salam breaks through! Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off once more. Iyer rocks back and edges, and is caught by Sharma

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

2.6 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

2.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Padikkal

2.4 . On a good line and length. Prabhsimran Singh pushes forward and defends

2.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Connolly gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run through point.

2.2 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off stump once more. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and glances for a run behind point.

2.1 . Length ball, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hazlewood comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Connolly pushes forward and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

1.4 . On a good line and length from Hazlewood. Connolly rocks back and cuts square

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Connolly goes back and cuts through point for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Connolly. He goes back and glances

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for a single run.

0.6 . Kumar comes around the wicket to Connolly. Good length from Kumar, outside off. Connolly pushes forward and defends

0.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across. Connolly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Shepherd costing three runs.

0.3 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Priyansh Arya rocks back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Shepherd down the ground.

0.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets forward and defends through the off side field.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a glance

0.1 . Good line and length. Priyansh Arya gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

19.5 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on line. David gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

19.4 6 SIX! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. David gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

19.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

19.2 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled across David. He rocks back and skies a sloppy pull for 1 run.

19.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.

19.1 1 Yorker, outside off again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive for a single run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs through point.

18.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and lifts a mediocre drive for one run over the off side.

18.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Iyer goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive. Punjab Kings appeal for a catch, but Iyer is given not out. Punjab Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld.

18.3 . Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. David goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

18.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. David gets forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side. The ball is misfielded.

17.6 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Iyer goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

17.5 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Iyer goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

17.4 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across David. He gets forward and drives on the on side for a run.

17.3 6 SIX! Arshdeep Singh comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. David gets forward and pulls for six runs.

17.2 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

17.1 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. David rocks back and outside edges for 1 run.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Iyer gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

16.5 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

16.4 4 FOUR! Ferguson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Iyer brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Iyer shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

16.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. David moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Ferguson. Iyer goes back and skies a pull for one run.

15.6 1 Azmat Omarzai comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer advances down the pitch and hooks for 4 runs behind square.

15.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Iyer moves down the pitch and lofts a flick for four runs back behind square.

15.3 . Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and skies a poor pull down the ground.

15.2 1 Azmat Omarzai now coming over the wicket to David. Short of a length, on line. David moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer goes back and slices a cut back through point for one run.

14.6 W OUT! Chahal breaks through! Chahal pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kohli gets on the front foot and flicks shakily, and is caught by Priyansh Arya

14.5 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and edges for a run through point on the off side.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Iyer. He advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

14.3 . Full, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs.

14.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kohli. He shuffles down the pitch and lofts a wild drive for a single run.

13.5 1 Harpreet Brar pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

13.3 1 Full toss, outside leg. Iyer gets forward and flicks poorly for a single run.

13.2 4 And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets forward and flicks for four runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Iyer moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Kohli pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Ferguson, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Iyer goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Kohli rocks back and glances for a single run on the leg side.

12.3 1 Ferguson pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Iyer moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Ferguson pitches one up, on a good line. Iyer advances and punches a drive on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Arshdeep Singh costing Punjab Kings 3 runs.

12.1 . Full ball, outside leg. Iyer goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

11.6 1b Back of a length, on line. Iyer moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut, and the ball trickles away from Prabhsimran Singh for one bye.

11.5 1 50 comes up for Kohli! Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

11.4 1 Shashank Singh pitches one up, outside off once more. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive on the off side for one run.

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

11.2 2 Pitched up, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for two runs.

11.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Kohli gets forward and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Chahal, outside off. Iyer goes back and reverse sweeps for 4 runs.

10.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Iyer advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

10.3 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Iyer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run straight down the ground.

10.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Iyer moves down the pitch, and is hit on the body while attempting to defend

10.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and late cuts

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and drives

9.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a pair of runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Harpreet Brar. Kohli rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.1 W OUT! Harpreet Brar gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Padikkal rocks back and lofts a wild drive, and is caught by Iyer on the off side.

8.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kohli goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

8.4 4 FOUR! Azmat Omarzai comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Padikkal pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the leg side.

8.2 . Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket to Padikkal. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Padikkal pushes forward and edges back behind square.

8.1 1 Good length from Azmat Omarzai, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a single run.

7.6 . Back of a length from Shashank Singh, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal creates space but watches the ball travel through to Prabhsimran Singh

7.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

7.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

7.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kohli gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for a run down the ground.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Shashank Singh, on a good line. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a run behind square.

7.1 1 Shashank Singh pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kohli. He gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

6.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and Padikkal makes the most of it. Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal pushes forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for six runs.

6.6 2 Full, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Chahal. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

6.3 1 Chahal pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kohli pushes forward and drives for a run.

6.2 1 Good length from Chahal, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back and plays a cut for a single run through point. The ball is misfielded costing Punjab Kings one run.

6.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Padikkal moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

5.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and lofts a late cut for four runs back behind point.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

5.2 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kohli goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Kohli. He rocks back and lifts a flick for four runs.

4.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

4.5 1 Good line and length. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a run.

4.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Padikkal gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind square on the leg side.

4.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Harpreet Brar. Padikkal advances and skies a late cut behind point for four runs.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and eases a poor drive through the off side.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and glances for one run.

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Padikkal gets forward and inside edges

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Ferguson, pitching outside leg. Padikkal rocks back and finesses a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

3.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Padikkal moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

3.1 6 SIX! Good length from Ferguson, outside off. Kohli pushes forward and lofts a flick for 6 runs.

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

2.2 W OUT! Harpreet Brar finds a way through! Over the wicket to Bethell, good length, outside off stump. He rocks back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bethell goes back and late cuts for four runs through point.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Bethell pushes forward and guides a glance back behind point for one run.

1.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives averagely down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR! Azmat Omarzai now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kohli goes back and glances behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and skies a drive over the off side for a half dozen runs.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Kohli gets forward but misses while trying a drive

0.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Kohli goes back and glances for one run back behind square.

0.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Bethell gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Kohli rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull for one run.

0.3 . On a good line and length once more. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on line. Kohli moves onto the back foot and edges