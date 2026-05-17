Match details Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026

T20HPCA Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

199

RCB
RCB

222

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Punjab Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Punjab Kings Squad

PlayersSingh Prabhsimran, Arya Priyansh, Connolly Cooper, Iyer Shreyas, Shedge Suryansh, Singh Shashank, Omarzai Azmatullah, Brar Harpreet, Ferguson Lockie, Singh Arshdeep, Stoinis Marcus, Chahal Yuzvendra, Bartlett Xavier, Vinod Vishnu, Dubey Praveen, Khan Musheer
BenchAvinash P, Dwarshuis Ben, Jansen Marco, Nishad Vishal, Owen Mitchell J, Singh Harnoor, Thakur Yash, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Wadhera Nehal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersBethell Jacob, Kohli Virat, Iyer Venkatesh, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Sharma Suyash, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Padikkal Devdutt, Cox Jordan, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Chouhan Kanishk
BenchDayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Patidar Rajat, Salt Phil, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Venue Guide

StadiumPunjab Cricket Association Stadium
CityMohali
Capacity30000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toCity End