Results Score Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026

T20HPCA Stadium, Mohali
PBKS
PBKS

199

RCB
RCB

222

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Singh Shashankbatsman562744207.41
Stoinis Marcusall rounder372550148
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler403829.510
Hazlewood Joshbowler40361920

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Over the wicket, , on a good line and length. Azmat Omarzai advances and drives, but is caught by David on the off side.

19.5
1

Yorker, pitching outside off. Harpreet Brar rocks back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

19.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Harpreet Brar pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.

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