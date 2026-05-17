Results Score Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 17.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Singh Shashankbatsman
|56
|27
|4
|4
|207.41
|Stoinis Marcusall rounder
|37
|25
|5
|0
|148
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.5
|1
|0
|Hazlewood Joshbowler
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Over the wicket, , on a good line and length. Azmat Omarzai advances and drives, but is caught by David on the off side.
19.5
1
Yorker, pitching outside off. Harpreet Brar rocks back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.
19.4
4
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Harpreet Brar pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.