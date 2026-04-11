Sarfaraz Naushad Khan

Aakash Tigers MWS start the T20 Mumbai with an impressive win. MSC Maratha Royals posted 181 runs on the board giving a competitive target. But Aakash Tigers MWS chased it down comfortably, as Sarfaraz Khan posted 73 runs off 42 balls.

If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricket player Sarfaraz Khan, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan began his journey in international cricket in 2024. He joined the Indian Test squad during the series against England when Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were unavailable due to injuries.

Indian Premier League

Sarfaraz Khan entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015 as a young player with promising skills. At the age of 17, he became the youngest participant in an IPL match. His performances in the league have included memorable highlights as well as challenges.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Strike Rate Notable Performances Remarks 2015 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 111 156.33 45 off 21 balls vs Rajasthan Royals Good debut season 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 66 212.90 35 off 10 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Removed from the team due to fitness 2017 - - - - Missed season due to injury Did not play 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 51 124.39 - Poor season; released later 2019 Punjab Kings 8 180 - Highest score: 67 Decent comeback 2022 Delhi Capitals 6 91 - - Fewer matches played 2023 Delhi Capitals 4 53 - Played one match as a wicketkeeper Released after the season 2024 - - - - Unsold at the auction No contract received 2025 - - - - Unsold on auction day two Waiting for a replacement chance 2026 Chennai Super Kings - - - Smashed 73 off 22 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Dec 2025) Signed by CSK for INR 75 lakhs in the mini-auction

Sarfaraz Khan appeared on the second day of the IPL 2025 auction, but no franchise selected him, marking the second consecutive year he remained unsold. However, his story took a dramatic turn leading into 2026. After being released by Delhi Capitals following a quiet 2023 season (53 runs in 4 matches), Sarfaraz focused on his fitness and dominated the domestic circuit, proving he had evolved into a high-impact white-ball player.

The long wait finally ended in December 2025 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed Sarfaraz Khan for INR 75 lakh at the auction in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfaraz has had a mixed IPL journey. Despite setbacks, his domestic cricket achievements show his potential, and he may still have a chance to return in future tournaments.