Sarfaraz Naushad Khan

AI Simulation, T20 Mumbai | Sarfaraz Khans brilliant 73 powers Aakash Tigers MWS past MSC Maratha Royals
Aakash Tigers MWS start the T20 Mumbai with an impressive win. MSC Maratha Royals posted 181 runs on the board giving a competitive target. But Aakash Tigers MWS chased it down comfortably, as Sarfaraz Khan posted 73 runs off 42 balls.
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International career
Sarfaraz Khan began his journey in international cricket in 2024. He joined the Indian Test squad during the series against England when Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were unavailable due to injuries.
- February 15, 2024: Sarfaraz Khan played his first Test match in Rajkot against England.
- In the first innings, he scored 62 runs off 66 balls, hitting 9 boundaries and a six. His aggressive batting impressed many. He was dismissed after a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, who later acknowledged the error and praised Sarfaraz’s innings publicly.
- In the second innings, Sarfaraz remained unbeaten with 68 runs from 72 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 94.44, the highest among batters with two 50+ scores on debut in men’s Tests where ball-by-ball data exists.
- Remarkable Achievement:
Sarfaraz became part of an exclusive group of Indian cricketers who scored two fifties on Test debut. This group includes Dilawar Hussain, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shreyas Iyer.
- Memorable Partnership:
He partnered with Yashasvi Jaiswal in a 158-run stand. Their partnership set new records:
- The fastest 150+ run partnership for an Indian pair in Test cricket in terms of run rate.
- The longest Indian partnership above a run-a-ball in Tests.
- Historic Win:
Sarfaraz’s contributions helped India set a massive target of 557 for England in the fourth innings. This led to India achieving a 434-run victory, the biggest margin by runs in Indian Test history and the second-largest against England by any team.
Indian Premier League
Sarfaraz Khan entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015 as a young player with promising skills. At the age of 17, he became the youngest participant in an IPL match. His performances in the league have included memorable highlights as well as challenges.
Year
Team
Matches Played
Runs Scored
Strike Rate
Notable Performances
Remarks
2015
Royal Challengers Bangalore
13
111
156.33
45 off 21 balls vs Rajasthan Royals
Good debut season
2016
Royal Challengers Bangalore
5
66
212.90
35 off 10 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Removed from the team due to fitness
2017
-
-
-
-
Missed season due to injury
Did not play
2018
Royal Challengers Bangalore
6
51
124.39
-
Poor season; released later
2019
Punjab Kings
8
180
-
Highest score: 67
Decent comeback
2022
Delhi Capitals
6
91
-
-
Fewer matches played
2023
Delhi Capitals
4
53
-
Played one match as a wicketkeeper
Released after the season
2024
-
-
-
-
Unsold at the auction
No contract received
2025
-
-
-
-
Unsold on auction day two
Waiting for a replacement chance
2026
Chennai Super Kings
-
-
-
Smashed 73 off 22 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Dec 2025)
Signed by CSK for INR 75 lakhs in the mini-auction
Sarfaraz Khan appeared on the second day of the IPL 2025 auction, but no franchise selected him, marking the second consecutive year he remained unsold. However, his story took a dramatic turn leading into 2026. After being released by Delhi Capitals following a quiet 2023 season (53 runs in 4 matches), Sarfaraz focused on his fitness and dominated the domestic circuit, proving he had evolved into a high-impact white-ball player.
The long wait finally ended in December 2025 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed Sarfaraz Khan for INR 75 lakh at the auction in Abu Dhabi.
Sarfaraz has had a mixed IPL journey. Despite setbacks, his domestic cricket achievements show his potential, and he may still have a chance to return in future tournaments.
Domestic career
Sarfaraz Khan’s cricket career started early when, at the age of 12, he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record in the Harris Shield tournament. He scored 439 runs in one match, impressing everyone with his talent. This performance helped him rise quickly through the ranks in Mumbai cricket and earned him a place in India’s Under-19 team.
In domestic cricket, he played for both Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. His first triple century came in 2020 during the Ranji Trophy, where he performed well for Mumbai against Uttar Pradesh. Sarfaraz also tried wicketkeeping during the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and proved he could adapt to different roles.
In 2024, he played one Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai against Bihar. Later that year, he was named captain of the Mumbai team for the Buchi Babu tournament. His performances in domestic cricket have made him a key player for his teams.
Records and achievements
Sarfaraz Khan has achieved many milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records and achievements:
- 2009: Scored 439 runs in the Harris Shield tournament at the age of 12. This performance broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest score in an innings.
- 2014: Scored 211 runs in six matches during the Under-19 World Cup with an average of 70.33.
- 2016: Finished as the second-highest scorer in the Under-19 World Cup with 355 runs in six innings.
- 2020: Recorded his first triple century in first-class cricket during the Ranji Trophy season. Scored 301 runs in a match against Uttar Pradesh.
- 2024: Made his international debut on February 15 in a Test match against England in Rajkot. Scored 68 runs off 72 balls in the second innings with a strike rate of 94.44.
These achievements highlight his skills and success at different stages of his cricket journey.
Personal life
Sarfaraz Khan’s personal life has several interesting details. His family, financial achievements, and interactions with fans show another side of the cricketer.
Family
Sarfaraz grew up in Mumbai but his family is originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Naushad Khan, was a cricket coach who trained young players. To help Sarfaraz practice during the monsoon season, his father set up a synthetic pitch at home. This allowed him to adapt to playing on different surfaces. Sarfaraz did not attend regular school for four years due to cricket commitments and studied math and English with a private tutor.
In August 2023, Sarfaraz married Romana Zahoor, a resident of Shopian District in Jammu and Kashmir.
Finances
Sarfaraz Khan’s wealth in 2024 is estimated in millions of dollars. His earnings come from match fees, sponsorships, brand endorsements, and investments. He is part of the BCCI Grade C contract, which provides ₹1 crore annually and an additional ₹15 lakh for each Test match.
During the IPL 2023 season, Sarfaraz played for Delhi Capitals and earned ₹20 lakh.
Cars and House
Reports suggest Sarfaraz owns a Renault Duster SUV, although this is based on a less reliable source.
He currently lives with his family in a house owned by his father in Mumbai. No information about him owning other properties is publicly available.
Scandals
Sarfaraz has faced some controversies during his career:
- In 2011, a school cricket team accused him of being overage. Bone tests showed conflicting results, but advanced testing confirmed that his age matched the date of birth registered with the Mumbai Cricket Association. This incident affected him emotionally and took months to recover from.
- In 2015, after leading Mumbai to a victory in the Under-19 championship semi-final, Sarfaraz made offensive gestures toward selectors. As a result, he and another player, Suryakumar Yadav, were dropped from the team. His match fees were withheld for two years to ensure discipline.
Fan Base
Sarfaraz is popular among cricket fans. In October 2024, his performance in a match against New Zealand earned praise. He scored 70 unbeaten runs from 78 balls, with 50 of them from just 42 deliveries.
Sarfaraz is also active on Instagram, where he shares updates about matches and personal moments. His account has nearly 2 million followers.