19.1 4 FOUR! Dubey drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Sharma rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and edges for a run.

18.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick behind square for a run. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for LBW, however umpire Pandit gives Kohli not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is upheld.

18.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

18.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Sharma gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

18.2 1 Kohli brings up his 9th IPL hundred! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

18.1 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

17.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets on the back foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

17.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off stump. David gets on the back foot and skies a cut. Umpire Nitin Menon gives David out, but David signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and David is given out a wonderful catch from Pandey.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and outside edges for 1 run.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Kohli gets on the front foot and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

17.2 . Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Kohli goes back and pulls behind square.

17.1 1 Short ball, outside off. David moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. David moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

16.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

16.5 1 Good line and length from Anukul Roy again. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.4 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli pushes forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

16.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Kohli rocks back and drives through the off side field for 2 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

16.1 . On a good line and length from Anukul Roy once again. Kohli gets forward and drives

15.6 W OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Patidar pushes forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Rahane on the off side.

15.5 6 SIX! Good line and length from Narine again. Patidar gets forward and pulls for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Narine. Kohli pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Kohli rocks back and pulls for four runs.

15.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli rocks back and slices a wild cut

15.1 1 Good length, outside off. Patidar goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Kohli. He pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

14.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

14.5 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Patidar pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

14.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Vaibhav Arora, too wide outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

14.4 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Kohli pushes forward and plays a pull for a run.

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

14.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Kohli advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

14.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

13.6 1 Back of a length, on line again. Kohli gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

13.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Patidar goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

13.4 . Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, outside off again. Patidar moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

13.3 . Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, outside off. Patidar goes back and is hit on the helmet while trying to leave

13.2 2 Full, on a good line again. Patidar gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

13.1 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi breaks through! Short ball, on leg stump and angled across. Padikkal steps away and lifts a cut, but is caught by Rahane

12.6 1 Vaibhav Arora comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Short ball, outside off once again. Padikkal rocks back and pulls for a run.

12.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and pulls for a run.

12.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

12.2 1 Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, outside off. Padikkal goes back and flicks for a single run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Vaibhav Arora, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Narine. Padikkal gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

11.5 . Good line and length. Padikkal gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

11.4 . Back of a length from Narine, outside off once again. Padikkal rocks back and edges

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Narine, pitching outside leg and angled across Padikkal. He goes back and pulls averagely for one run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Narine once again. Kohli gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across Padikkal. He rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Anukul Roy. Kohli gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

10.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a switch hit

10.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg once more. Kohli backs away and guides a sloppy cut for a run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Padikkal goes back and pulls behind square for a single run.

9.6 2 Fifty comes up for Kohli! Green now coming over the wicket to Kohli. Short, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs. Fantastic fielding by Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh saves a certain boundary.

9.5 1 Green comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

9.4 1 Back of a length, on leg stump. Kohli goes back and finesses a glance for a run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.2 2 Short ball, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a pair of runs.

9.1 2 On a good line and length from Green once more. Kohli pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

8.6 2w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by Raghuvanshi.

8.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Padikkal gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a switch hit Padikkal review for wide and is successful

8.5 1 Back of a length from Anukul Roy, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

8.4 1 Good length from Anukul Roy, pitching outside off once more. Padikkal goes back and cuts for a single run.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.2 . Good length from Anukul Roy, on leg stump and angled across Kohli. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the back foot and punches a drive

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.6 1w Wide. Green comes over the wicket. Pitching well outside off stump.

7.5 1 DROPPED! Green comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Dropped in short by Green, outside off again. Padikkal rocks back and lofts a pull for a single run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Vaibhav Arora.

7.4 1 Green now coming over the wicket to Kohli. Short of a length, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Padikkal gets on the front foot and glances shakily for 1 run over the leg side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Green comes around the wicket to Padikkal. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Green. Kohli moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for a single run.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Kohli rocks back and cuts poorly for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Padikkal gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and lifts a drive for one run.

6.3 . Back of a length from Narine, pitching on a good line once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 2 On a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for two runs.

6.1 . Good length from Narine, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and drives

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

5.5 . Short ball, on a good line. Padikkal goes back and pulls sloppily

5.4 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Kohli rocks back and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Kohli goes back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.2 2 DROPPED! Good length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off stump once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Powell. A really hard chance for Powell there.

5.1 . Good length from Kartik Tyagi, pitching outside off stump once again. Kohli pushes forward and drives down the ground.

5.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run down the ground.

4.3 1lb On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

4.2 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Narine. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

3.6 . Short, on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot but misses while trying a late cut

3.5 . Kartik Tyagi drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Padikkal. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

3.2 W OUT! Kartik Tyagi gets the wicket! Short, on line. Bethell rocks back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Kartik Tyagi

3.1 1 Back of a length from Kartik Tyagi, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

2.6 1 Kohli defends for 1 run.

2.5 1 Bethell defends for a single run.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 4 And again! Bethell defends for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Bethell defends for 4 runs.

2.1 6 SIX! Bethell defends for six runs.

1.6 4 And another! Kohli defends for 4 runs.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Kohli defends for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Kohli defends for 4 runs.

1.3 1lb Bethell plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

1.2 1lb Kohli plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Kohli pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Kohli defends for a single run.

0.5 1lb Bethell plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs

0.1 . 0 runs

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Rinku Singh pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side. Raghuvanshi is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Padikkal and Kumar.

19.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

19.4 1 Yorker, on line again. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives back behind square for 1 run.

19.3 . Full toss, on line once again. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives on the on side.

18.6 2 Full toss, on line. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

18.5 1 Short, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and guides a shaky late cut for one run.

18.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives sloppily for a single run over the leg side field.

18.3 2 Full toss, outside off once again. Rinku Singh pushes forward and drives over the off side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Bethell costing a single run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Rinku Singh gets forward and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

18.1 . Full toss, pitching outside leg. Rinku Singh steps away but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

17.6 . Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket to Raghuvanshi. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

17.5 1 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Rinku Singh. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

17.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Raghuvanshi gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

17.2 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi rocks back and pulls for four runs straight down the ground.

17.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

16.6 1 Full toss, on line once again. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.5 2 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

16.4 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Rinku Singh moves down the pitch and glances for 2 runs behind square on the leg side.

16.3 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Raghuvanshi. He pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh rocks back and lifts a hook for a half dozen runs back behind square.

15.5 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi rocks back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

15.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hazlewood, outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

15.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Rinku Singh advances and cuts for a run.

15.2 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for a catch, however umpire Nitin Menon gives Rinku Singh not out. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

15.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Rinku Singh steps back but misses while trying to play a cut

14.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

14.5 6 SIX! Pandya pitches one up, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

14.4 1 On a good line and length. Rinku Singh pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

14.3 2 Good length, outside off. Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

14.1 . Good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

13.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

13.5 1 Fifty for Raghuvanshi! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Good length, outside off. Rinku Singh moves onto the front foot and drives poorly through the leg side field for one run.

13.2 . Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive

13.1 . Short of a length, on line. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and defends

12.6 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Rinku Singh gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a single run.

12.5 2 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Rinku Singh. On a good length, outside off once again. Rinku Singh pushes forward and glances for two runs on the on side.

12.4 1 Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket to Raghuvanshi. Full, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.3 1 Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rinku Singh gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.2 W OUT! Rasikh Salam breaks through! On a good line and length. Green gets forward but misses while attempting a pull, the ball gets through, and Green is bowled

12.2 1w Wide. Rasikh Salam pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Green. He gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

11.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run down the ground.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. Raghuvanshi goes back and glances for a single run.

11.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Raghuvanshi gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

11.4 . Back of a length from Pandya, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and cuts

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded by David costing Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.6 . Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

10.5 1 Good line and length once again. Green pushes forward and lofts a drive over the on side field for one run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Raghuvanshi gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for 4 runs.

10.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and lifts a late cut for four runs back behind square.

10.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Green moves down the pitch and edges for one run back behind square.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Kohli.

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

9.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Pandya. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and lofts a sweep for six runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Green moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Raghuvanshi goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Green gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Raghuvanshi gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi gets forward and plays a cut

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Duffy, outside off. Green pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind square.

8.1 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Raghuvanshi gets forward and guides a late cut for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kohli costing Royal Challengers Bengaluru one run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Pandya. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line. Green rocks back and cuts for one run. The ball is misfielded by Patidar costing Royal Challengers Bengaluru one run.

7.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Green ducks

7.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2 1 Good line and length again. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

7.1 1 On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

6.6 1lb Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. Raghuvanshi rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

6.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run. Good fielding by Bethell results in a single run being saved.

6.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

6.2 1 Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi moves onto the front foot and glances down the ground for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Rasikh Salam costing Royal Challengers Bengaluru a run.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Green creates space and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.5 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off stump once again. Raghuvanshi goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Green gets forward and punches a drive for a run through point.

5.2 . Back of a length, on line. Green goes back and defends

5.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

4.6 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts late for 1 run back behind point.

4.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive shot

4.4 W OUT! Hazlewood gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Rahane rocks back and edges, and is caught by Hazlewood

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Rahane gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a scoop for four runs behind square.

4.2 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Rahane goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for one run.

3.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Rahane moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Rahane moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Duffy, outside off. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and drives behind point for 1 run.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Raghuvanshi advances, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

3.1 6 SIX! Duffy drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Raghuvanshi goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

2.6 3 Short of a length, outside off stump. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 3 runs.

2.5 . Short of a length, on line. Raghuvanshi moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting to defend

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Raghuvanshi advances down the pitch but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper

2.3 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump again. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Sharma

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rahane gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

1.6 . Good line and length from Duffy. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off stump once again. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. FH Allen pushes forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. FH Allen goes back and punches a drive for 4 runs.

1.2 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off once again. FH Allen goes back but misses while attempting to defend

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Rahane gets forward and drives for four runs.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Rahane gets forward and defends

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rahane moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.2 . Kumar pitches one up, on a good line. Rahane pushes forward and drives