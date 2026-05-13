Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 13.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kohli Viratbatsman
|105
|60
|11
|3
|175
|Padikkal Devduttbatsman
|39
|27
|7
|0
|144.44
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Narine Sunilall rounder
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|0
|0
|Arora Vaibhavbowler
|4
|0
|48
|0
|12
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
4
FOUR! Dubey drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Sharma rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.
18.6
1
Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and edges for a run.
18.5
1
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick behind square for a run. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for LBW, however umpire Pandit gives Kohli not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is upheld.