FOUR! Dubey drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Sharma rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and edges for a run.

18.5 1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick behind square for a run. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for LBW, however umpire Pandit gives Kohli not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is upheld.