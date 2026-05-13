Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Indian Premier League 13.05.2026

T20Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

194

KKR
KKR

192

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kohli Viratbatsman10560113175
Padikkal Devduttbatsman392770144.44
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Narine Sunilall rounder403117.7500
Arora Vaibhavbowler404801220

Latest Highlights

19.1
4

FOUR! Dubey drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Sharma rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

18.6
1

Vaibhav Arora drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and edges for a run.

18.5
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick behind square for a run. Kolkata Knight Riders appeal for LBW, however umpire Pandit gives Kohli not out. Kolkata Knight Riders call for a review. The decision is upheld.

Read all highlights