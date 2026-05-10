19.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Rasikh Salam gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Bawa costing MUMBAI INDIANS the match and two runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Bawa is quality. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

19.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Kumar gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, pitching outside off. Kumar gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side for 6 runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching outside leg and angling wildly across Kumar.

19.2 . Bawa comes around the wicket to Shepherd. Yorker, outside off again. Shepherd pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

19.2 2w Wide. Bawa now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Rasikh Salam moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.1 1 Free hit. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Shepherd gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

19.1 nb No ball. Yorker, outside off again. Shepherd pushes forward and drives

19.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Shepherd moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.6 1lb Full ball, on line. Shepherd gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

18.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Shepherd pushes forward and edges back behind square.

18.4 . Full ball, on line. Shepherd pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Shepherd not out. MUMBAI INDIANS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.3 . Very short, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd ducks

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Rasikh Salam goes back and slices a late cut for one run behind point.

18.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Shepherd gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Pandya pushes forward and skies a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Tilak Varma on the leg side.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Pandya gets forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

17.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a pull

17.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

17.2 . DROPPED! Good length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Pandya pushes forward and drives over the on side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Dhir. Not an easy chance for Dhir.

17.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and cuts

16.6 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.5 1 Short, pitching outside off. Shepherd goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Pandya moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.2 1 Short, on line once more. Pandya gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run.

16.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pandya gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull behind square.

16.1 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

15.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Bosch! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. David gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Rickelton

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Dhir on the off side.

15.4 6 SIX! Bosch comes over the wicket. Half-tracker, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and pulls behind square for six runs.

15.3 1 Bosch drops one in short, outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pandya advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field.

15.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

14.6 1 Pandya brings up his fifty! Back of a length, outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 1 run.

14.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

14.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Pandya rocks back and glances

14.3 . Bumrah comes around the wicket to Pandya. Good length, outside off. Pandya gets forward and eases a drive

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly straight down the ground for a single run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Sharma goes back and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

13.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

13.6 1w Wide. Bawa comes around the wicket to Pandya. Very short, pitching well outside off stump.

13.6 1w Wide. Very short, on line again.

13.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bawa, outside leg and angling across. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

13.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sharma rocks back and defends for 1 run through the off side.

13.3 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sharma creates room and drives for six runs.

13.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives

13.1 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Pandya rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

12.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and defends

12.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and defends

12.4 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

12.3 . Good line and length from Bosch. Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks sloppily

12.2 . Bosch now coming over the wicket to Sharma. Back of a length from Bosch, outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Good length from Bosch, outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Tilak Varma

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

11.5 1 Ghazanfar comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Ghazanfar again. Pandya pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

11.4 1 Full, on a good line. Bethell moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a flick for one run.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Ghazanfar, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run down the ground.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line again. Pandya gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

11.1 2 On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Pandya moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for two runs.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Bawa, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.5 . Short, on line once more. Pandya advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a pull

10.4 1 Bawa now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Bawa, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back and glances for a single run.

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Pandya gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

10.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Ghazanfar, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Undefined appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. undefined call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS. An error in the field allows the batters to complete a overthrow.

9.4 4 FOUR! Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Bethell gets forward and

9.2 1 Ghazanfar now coming around the wicket to Pandya. On a good line and length from Ghazanfar. Pandya pushes forward and flicks for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Bethell moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bethell advances and drives for a run on the off side.

8.5 1 Good line and length from Jacks once again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

8.5 1w Wide. On line but angling sharply across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run behind point.

8.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Bethell advances and punches a drive

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

7.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and flicks

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pandya rocks back and edges onto the body while attempting to defend for a single run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 1 run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pandya advances and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Bethell rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for 1 run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Jacks, on line. Pandya moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

6.5 . On a good line and length from Jacks. Pandya moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

6.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Bethell rocks back and pulls for a single run.

6.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Pandya advances down the pitch and drives for a run on the off side.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Pandya moves onto the front foot and defends

6.1 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Pandya rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

5.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

5.4 6 SIX! Bosch comes around the wicket to Pandya. Short, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and skies a hook for 6 runs behind square.

5.3 . Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a cut

5.2 2 Back of a length from Bosch, pitching outside off stump once again. Pandya gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

5.1 W OUT! Bosch breaks through! Short ball, pitching outside off. Patidar rocks back and edges, and is caught by Rickelton

4.6 1 Chahar, Deepak now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Patidar gets forward and defends for a single run.

4.5 1 DROPPED! Chahar, Deepak comes around the wicket. Length ball, outside off once more. Bethell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Chahar, Deepak. A really difficult chance for Chahar, Deepak there.

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Patidar gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump again. Patidar gets on the back foot and square cuts for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good length from Chahar, Deepak, outside off stump once again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 . Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and guides a mediocre cut

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

3.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bethell moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

3.5 2lb Bumrah now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Bumrah, on line. Bethell goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in 2 leg byes.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off once again. Patidar rocks back and slices a late cut for 1 run behind point.

3.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, outside off stump but angling far across Patidar and down the leg side.

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

3.2 1 Bumrah comes over the wicket to Patidar. Pitching on a good line and length. Patidar gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching on a good line. Bethell rocks back and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

2.6 W OUT! Chahar, Deepak breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. Padikkal gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Rickelton

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Chahar, Deepak, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a half dozen runs back behind point.

2.4 . Chahar, Deepak now coming around the wicket to Padikkal. Chahar, Deepak pitches one up, outside off. Padikkal advances but misses while trying a drive. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

2.2 . Back of a length from Chahar, Deepak, pitching outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and late cuts

2.1 . Length ball, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to Rickelton without offering a shot

1.6 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Padikkal rocks back and plays a late cut for a single run back behind point.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot but opts to let it go through to Rickelton unchallenged

1.4 1 Bumrah pitches one up, on a good line. Bethell pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

1.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Padikkal rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching on a good line. Bethell rocks back and defends for a run.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bethell goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg. Padikkal moves down the pitch and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

0.5 . Good length, outside off. Padikkal pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

0.4 W OUT! Chahar, Deepak breaks through! Pitched up, on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bawa down the ground.

0.4 1w Wide. Chahar, Deepak pitches one up, too wide outside off.

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

0.2 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets forward and drives for four runs.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bethell gets forward and flicks for four runs.

19.6 . Short, outside off again. Chahar, Deepak advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

19.5 1 Short ball, outside off but angling across. Bosch goes back and pulls for 1 run.

19.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Bosch goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.3 2 On a good length, outside off. Bosch gets forward and drives shakily through the leg side field for two runs.

19.2 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Chahar, Deepak moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Bosch moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, outside off stump. Bawa moves onto the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Patidar down the ground.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside leg. Bosch rocks back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull for one run behind square. Terrific fielding by Sharma prevents a certain boundary.

18.4 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line. Bawa gets on the back foot and edges into their helmet while trying to play a pull behind point for a single run.

18.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Bawa gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 2 Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on leg and angled across. Bawa rocks back and glances for a couple of runs.

18.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bawa gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive for 2 runs on the on side.

17.6 W OUT! Kumar finds a way through! Full toss, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Tilak Varma has to go

17.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Bawa moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

17.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Bawa rocks back and drives

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Tilak Varma gets forward and punches a drive for four runs past the bowler.

17.1 . Good length from Kumar, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.6 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Bawa gets forward and drives for a couple of runs.

16.5 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Bawa pushes forward and glances for a pair of runs through the leg side field.

16.4 2 Full, pitching outside off. Bawa gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

16.3 1 Rasikh Salam now coming around the wicket to Tilak Varma. Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and flicks for one run.

16.2 4 FOUR! Tilak Varma brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back through point for 4 runs.

16.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for 2 runs.

15.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Bawa moves onto the back foot and skies a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

15.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Bawa moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 . Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off. Bawa moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.3 . Shepherd comes around the wicket to Bawa. Back of a length, outside off. Bawa goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 W OUT! Shepherd gets the wicket! Good line and length from Shepherd. Jacks gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bethell on the leg side.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and flicks down the ground for a run.

14.6 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jacks moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs. Terrific work in the field by Pandya saves a boundary.

14.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks creates space and eases a drive through the off side field.

14.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and plays a flick

14.3 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Jacks gets on the back foot and guides a glance for 2 runs on the on side.

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Tilak Varma rocks back and defends for a run.

14.2 1w Wide. Hazlewood comes around the wicket. On line again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

14.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and defends

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

13.5 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Jacks gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.4 1 Sharma now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and edges for a run.

13.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Sharma once again. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

13.2 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Jacks gets forward and plays a flick for a single run down the ground.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Tilak Varma rocks back and guides a glance for a run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Jacks moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

12.5 . Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

12.4 . Good line and length from Rasikh Salam once more. Jacks gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

12.3 W OUT! Rasikh Salam breaks through! Short of a length, on a good line. Dhir goes back but misses while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Dhir has to depart

12.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off stump again. Dhir gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Dhir gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Dhir rocks back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Tilak Varma pushes forward and flicks for one run.

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Dhir pushes forward and leg glances for one run behind square.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Tilak Varma pushes forward and inside edges for a single run.

11.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Tilak Varma pushes forward and lifts a sweep for six runs.

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Dhir gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

10.6 1 Shepherd comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dhir gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

10.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Tilak Varma goes back and guides a glance for a run back behind square.

10.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and guides a cut back through point.

10.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

10.2 . Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching outside off stump. Dhir moves onto the back foot and defends

10.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dhir goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs behind square.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside leg once more. Dhir rocks back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma rocks back and glances through the on side field for one run.

9.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dhir gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

9.2 2 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

9.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Dhir pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Dhir gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.5 . Good line and length once again. Dhir rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a pull

8.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets forward and drives straight down the ground for six runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Dhir pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives for a run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Pandya again. Tilak Varma gets forward and flicks for one run.

7.6 1w Wide. Short ball, on line again. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

7.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

7.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and cuts late

7.2 2 On a good line and length again. Tilak Varma goes back and flicks for 1 run. An error in the field by Kohli allows MUMBAI INDIANS to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

7.1 2 Good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and guides a glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Shepherd now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Shepherd, outside off once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance back behind square.

6.5 1 Shepherd comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dhir goes back and defends for 1 run.

6.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull back behind square for one run.

6.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives

6.2 . Shepherd comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and defends

6.1 1 Back of a length from Shepherd, on a good line. Dhir gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.6 . Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a late cut

5.5 2 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 2 runs. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma.

5.4 1 Short ball, outside off. Dhir gets forward and plays a sloppy pull for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rasikh Salam once more. Dhir moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, on a good line. Tilak Varma rocks back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Shepherd costing ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU four runs.

4.6 . On a good line and length. Dhir gets on the front foot and flicks

4.5 4 FOUR! Kumar now coming over the wicket to Dhir. On a good length, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.4 1 Kumar comes around the wicket to Tilak Varma. Good length, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run down the ground.

4.3 2 Kumar now coming over the wicket to Tilak Varma. Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Back of a length from Kumar, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and defends

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

3.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and defends through point on the off side for one run.

3.3 1lb Short of a length, on line. Dhir gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.2 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off once more. Dhir moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dhir gets forward and drives through point on the off side.

2.5 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Yadav gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Kohli

2.4 4 OUT! Kumar breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and edges, and is caught by Sharma

2.3 1 FOUR! Sharma defends for 4 runs.

2.2 . Dhir plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.1 . 0 runs

2.1 1 wide

1.6 6 And another! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Sharma advances and outside edges for 6 runs.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Hazlewood drops one in short, on line. Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 2 Sharma plays a defensive stroke for two leg byes.

1.2 4 FOUR! Sharma defends for four runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off stump. Rickelton goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Patidar down the ground.

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 1 Sharma plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.3 1 Rickelton defends for a run.

0.2 1 Sharma defends for a single run.