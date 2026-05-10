Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 10.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pandya Krunalall rounder
|73
|46
|4
|5
|158.7
|Bethell Jacoball rounder
|27
|27
|2
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Chahar Deepakbowler
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|2
|0
|Bosch Corbinall rounder
|4
|1
|26
|4
|6.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
2
Full ball, outside off. Rasikh Salam gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Bawa costing MUMBAI INDIANS the match and two runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Bawa is quality. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
19.5
1
On a good length, outside off once more. Kumar gets forward and punches a drive for a run.
19.4
6
MAXIMUM! Yorker, pitching outside off. Kumar gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side for 6 runs.