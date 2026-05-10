19.6 2

Full ball, outside off. Rasikh Salam gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Bawa costing MUMBAI INDIANS the match and two runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Bawa is quality. MUMBAI INDIANS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely