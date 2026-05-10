Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 10.05.2026

T20Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

167

MI
MI

166

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Bethell Jacob, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Padikkal Devdutt, Sharma Suyash
BenchChouhan Kanishk, Cox Jordan, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Iyer Venkatesh, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Salt Phil, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Mumbai Indians Squad

PlayersRickelton Ryan, Dhir Naman, Yadav Suryakumar, Varma Tilak, Jacks Will, Bawa Raj Angad, Bosch Corbin, Chahar Deepak, Bumrah Jasprit, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Sharma Raghu, Sharma Rohit
BenchAnkolekar Atharva, Bhagat Krish, Boult Trent, De Kock Quinton, Kumar Ashwani, Malewar Danish, Markande Mayank, Minz Robin, Pandya Hardik, Rawat Mayank, Rutherford Sherfane, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Santner Mitchell, Thakur Shardul

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End