Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 10.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Indian Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad
Mumbai Indians Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|City
|Bangalore
|Capacity
|40000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|BEML End