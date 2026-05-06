19.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

19.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly steps back and drives for six runs on the off side.

19.5 1w Wide. Kumar pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

19.4 4 FOUR! 100 for Connolly in emphatic style! Short of a length, on line. Connolly gets on the back foot and ramps behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

19.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

19.2 1 Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Vijaykumar Vyshak gets on the back foot and slices a wild late cut for a run.

19.1 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jansen pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Dubey, Harsh on the off side.

18.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

18.5 1 Back of a length, outside off. Jansen gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

18.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Jansen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for six runs down the ground.

18.3 1 Back of a length from Dubey, Harsh, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the leg side field.

18.2 4 FOUR! Dubey, Harsh pitches one up, outside off stump again. Connolly gets on the front foot and edges behind square for four runs.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Dubey, Harsh, pitching outside off stump. Jansen goes back and pulls poorly for 1 run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Jansen moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the leg side for a single run.

17.4 . Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off once again. Jansen ducks under it

17.3 1 Full ball, outside leg. Connolly creates room and drives for 1 run.

17.2 2 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside leg and angled across Connolly. He shuffles down the pitch and edges for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Jansen gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

16.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jansen rocks back and inside edges for a run.

16.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Connolly gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

16.4 6 And another! Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Connolly goes back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Good line and length from Malinga. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

16.2 1 Good length from Malinga, outside off. Jansen moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run.

16.1 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Connolly gets on the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive for a single run on the leg side. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kumar.

15.6 2 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Jansen pushes forward and flicks sloppily for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Abhishek Sharma. A really tough chance for Abhishek Sharma there.

15.5 1 Yorker, on line. Connolly moves onto the front foot and defends for one run through point on the off side.

15.4 1 Cummins comes over the wicket to Jansen. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jansen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

15.2 6 SIX! Cummins now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Cummins, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Jansen gets forward and leg glances for a run.

14.6 . On a good line and length. Connolly gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a flick

14.4 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. Connolly gets forward and plays a poor drive down the ground for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hussain.

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Jansen moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre drive down the ground for a single run.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly rocks back and inside edges for a run behind square.

14.1 . Back of a length from Hussain, on leg stump and angled across. Connolly moves onto the back foot and edges

13.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Connolly pushes forward and leg glances sloppily for 1 run.

13.5 1 Full, on line. Jansen gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

13.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Connolly gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.2 2 50 for Connolly! Back of a length from Malinga, on a good line. Connolly gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

13.1 . Back of a length from Malinga, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

12.6 . On a good length, outside off. Jansen gets on the front foot but allows it to through to the keeper

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Connolly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Hussain, outside off stump once again. Jansen gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.3 W OUT! Hussain gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shashank Singh rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Kumar Reddy

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Connolly moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and eases a drive for four runs behind point on the off side.

11.6 . Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off once again. Shashank Singh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off again. Shashank Singh pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Shedge moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

11.3 . Cummins comes over the wicket. Good length from Cummins, outside off. Shedge gets on the front foot and drives

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

11.1 . Yorker, on a good line. Connolly moves onto the front foot and defends

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off again. Shedge rocks back and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

10.5 . Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and punches a wild drive

10.4 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

10.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, outside off once again. Shedge creates space and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Abhishek Sharma.

10.1 6 SIX! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

9.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

9.5 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Connolly pushes forward and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

9.4 6 SIX! Dubey, Harsh now coming over the wicket. Short, outside off. Connolly rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

9.3 1 Dubey, Harsh now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length. Shedge moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

9.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

9.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off.

9.2 1w Wide. Dubey, Harsh comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Connolly goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Shedge gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

8.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly rocks back and plays a cut

8.5 1 Good line and length from Kumar. Shedge moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Shedge gets on the back foot and outside edges

8.3 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for a run.

8.2 2 Kumar pitches one up, on line once more. Connolly gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Shedge goes back and pulls behind square for a single run.

7.6 1 Kumar Reddy comes over the wicket to Shedge. Short of a length, outside off stump. Shedge gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.5 1 Kumar Reddy comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, outside off once again. Connolly rocks back and pulls for a single run.

7.4 1 Kumar Reddy now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Shedge goes back and guides a late cut back behind point for a single run.

7.3 1 Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shedge gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

7.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shedge moves onto the back foot and late cuts

6.6 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off once again. Connolly rocks back and drives through the off side field.

6.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Shedge rocks back and plays a cut

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Stoinis goes back and edges, and is caught by Ishan Kishan

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

6.2 4 FOUR! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

6.1 2 Good length from Kumar, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Stoinis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs behind square.

5.6 . Malinga pitches one up, on line once more. Connolly pushes forward and drives poorly

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Connolly gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

5.4 . Back of a length from Malinga, pitching on a good line. Connolly rocks back but opts to let the ball pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

5.3 . Yorker, outside off. Connolly gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

5.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

5.2 4 And another! Back of a length from Malinga, on line. Connolly goes back and lofts a pull for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 6 SIX! Free hit, and Stoinis makes the most of it. Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Stoinis gets on the front foot and lifts a flick behind square for six runs.

4.6 5 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Stoinis pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.

4.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Stoinis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 2 Short of a length, outside off. Stoinis rocks back and lofts a cut for two runs.

4.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Stoinis goes back and defends

4.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Connolly moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through point on the off side for a run.

3.6 . Good length, outside off again. Stoinis pushes forward and drives poorly

3.5 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Stoinis gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the leg side field.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stoinis goes back and defends averagely

3.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Stoinis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 W OUT! Malinga gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Cummins down the ground.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.6 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Connolly gets forward and defends

2.5 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly rocks back and guides a leg glance

2.4 6 SIX! Free hit. Full, pitching outside off. Connolly steps back and drives on the off side for 6 runs.

2.4 nb No ball. Short, on leg stump and angled across Connolly. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

2.3 . Good line and length from Cummins. Connolly moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

2.2 2 Short of a length, on line once again. Connolly moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Connolly gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Connolly moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Iyer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Iyer gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Iyer rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

1.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Kumar Reddy, on leg stump and angled across. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad flick, and is spectacularly caught by Cummins. A simply stunning piece of fielding by Cummins!

0.6 W OUT! Cummins gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump. Priyansh Arya gets on the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull, and is brilliantly caught by Malinga. What a catch by Malinga!

0.5 . Cummins drops one in short, outside off stump again. Priyansh Arya rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

0.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Prabhsimran Singh gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for 1 run back behind point.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Prabhsimran Singh rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Prabhsimran Singh moves onto the back foot and drives for one run back through point. An error in the field by Malinga allows PUNJAB KINGS to complete 1 overthrow.

0.1 1 Back of a length from Cummins, on line. Priyansh Arya goes back and drives for a single run behind point.

19.6 W OUT! Vijaykumar Vyshak breaks through! Full, outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Jansen on the off side.

19.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Klaasen pushes forward and lofts a flick for four runs back behind square.

19.4 2 Vijaykumar Vyshak now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Vijaykumar Vyshak pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Klaasen gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

19.2 . Yorker, outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and drives shakily

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and inside edges through the leg side field for one run.

18.6 1 Full toss, outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run behind point.

18.5 1 Full toss, on line. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a poor flick for a run.

18.4 2 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for two runs.

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and plays a bad reverse sweep for a single run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Kumar Reddy gets forward and punches a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and edges for a single run.

17.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.5 1w Wide. Short, pitching outside leg and angling loosely across Klaasen. He rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

17.4 2 Short of a length, on line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

17.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Klaasen creates space and drives sloppily down the ground.

17.2 2 Klaasen brings up his 50! Short of a length, on line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

16.6 2 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Klaasen pushes forward and plays a flick for 6 runs.

16.2 1 Jansen comes over the wicket to Kumar Reddy. Back of a length, outside off again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.1 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

15.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

15.4 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for one run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Chahal, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy rocks back and leg glances for one run.

15.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Klaasen backs away and lifts a drive for a run over the off side.

15.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Klaasen gets on the front foot and plays a poor switch hit through the off side field.

14.6 1 Arshdeep Singh comes over the wicket. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

14.5 1 Arshdeep Singh now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

14.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Shedge

14.3 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, on line. Klaasen goes back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

14.2 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

14.1 2 Yorker, outside leg. Ishan Kishan backs away and leg glances for a pair of runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for a run.

13.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Ishan Kishan brings up his fifty with a maximum! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

13.4 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Klaasen creates room, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

13.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Jansen, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for a single run.

12.4 1lb Full, outside leg again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

12.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and slices a shaky cut for 1 run.

12.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Ishan Kishan gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

12.2 2 Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

11.5 1 Back of a length, on line again. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a wild pull for a single run back behind square.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

11.3 1 Good length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, outside off. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives poorly for one run.

11.2 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Arshdeep Singh.

10.6 1b CHANCE! Good length from Chahal, pitching outside off once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball rolls away from Prabhsimran Singh for 1 bye. A great stumping chance but it's squandered, and Ishan Kishan survives.

10.5 1b Good length, pitching outside off. Klaasen creates space but misses while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from Prabhsimran Singh for a single bye.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Chahal, outside off. Klaasen rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

10.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls averagely back behind square for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ferguson.

10.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, pitching outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a run.

9.5 2 Short, pitching outside off. Klaasen gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Vijaykumar Vyshak, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Klaasen gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching on a good line. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

9.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Klaasen gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for two runs.

8.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Klaasen rocks back and pulls for a run.

8.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and slices a bad cut

8.4 4 DROPPED! Chahal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and skies a wild sweep for four runs back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Klaasen pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Ferguson drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

7.5 . Pitched up, on line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

7.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.3 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Klaasen gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

7.2 . Back of a length from Ferguson, on a good line once more. Klaasen creates space and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Ferguson, on leg stump and angling across Ishan Kishan. He rocks back and pulls averagely for 1 run back behind square. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Connolly.

6.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan goes back and leg glances for a run behind square.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Klaasen pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Chahal. Head moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Jansen down the ground.

6.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ishan Kishan rocks back and leg glances for one run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Head. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.1 2 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Head moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Head goes back and pulls for 1 run.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Head. He creates room and cuts behind point for a run.

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Head goes back and skies a pull for six runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

4.6 . Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off stump. Head creates room and eases a drive down the ground.

4.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Jansen, pitching outside off. Head moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly down the ground for one run.

4.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off. Head moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Head creates space and slices a late cut for four runs back behind square.

4.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off. Head moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

4.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Head goes back and guides a leg glance

3.6 . Short, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan goes back and outside edges

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive

3.4 . Ferguson drops one in short, on line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a wild defensive stroke

3.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, on a good line once again. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Iyer down the ground.

3.2 6 SIX! Short ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

3.1 . Back of a length from Ferguson, outside off stump once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot but allows that one to pass through to Prabhsimran Singh without playing a shot

2.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Head pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

2.5 . Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Head moves onto the front foot and drives

2.4 6 And another! Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off stump. Head goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

2.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 . Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, on line once again. Head ducks under it

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Head goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs behind square. The ball is misfielded by Connolly.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and defends

1.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs down the ground.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and lifts a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Jansen, outside off stump. Head gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run.

0.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets forward and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

0.5 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off again. Head gets on the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

0.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg.

0.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

0.3 . Full ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.