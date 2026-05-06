Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Connolly Cooperall rounder
|107
|59
|7
|8
|181.36
|Stoinis Marcusall rounder
|28
|14
|3
|2
|200
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Cummins Patbowler
|4
|0
|34
|2
|8.5
|0
|1
|Malinga Eshanbowler
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep
19.5
6
SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly steps back and drives for six runs on the off side.
19.5
1w
Wide. Kumar pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.