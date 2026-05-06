Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings T20 Indian Premier League 06.05.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

235

PBKS
PBKS

202

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Connolly Cooperall rounder1075978181.36
Stoinis Marcusall rounder281432200
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Cummins Patbowler403428.501
Malinga Eshanbowler40361910

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Connolly gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

19.5
6

SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Connolly steps back and drives for six runs on the off side.

19.5
1w

Wide. Kumar pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

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