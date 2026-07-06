Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 06.07.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

105

NEW
NEW

104

16.5
1

TS Dhillon to Bartlett, 1 run

16.5
W

OUT! Stumped. Wide. MH Khan defends. The glovework by de Kock is quality. MI NEW YORK appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows MH Khan is short of the popping crease.

16.4
.

TS Dhillon to MH Khan, 0 runs

16.3
1

TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

16.2
.

TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

16.1
4

TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

15.6
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

15.5
1

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run

15.4
.

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs

15.3
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

15.2
2

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

15.1
.

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

14.6
2

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 2 runs

14.5
1

Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

14.4
1

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run

14.3
.

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 0 runs

14.2
1

Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

14.1
1

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run

13.6
1

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run

13.5
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

13.4
.

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

13.3
1

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run

13.2
.

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs

13.1
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

12.6
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to MH Khan, 0 runs

12.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

12.4
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

12.3
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

12.2
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

12.1
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

11.6
1

Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

11.5
1

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run

11.4
1

Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

11.3
1

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run

11.2
4

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 4 byes

11.1
.

Ugarkar to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.6
1

Luus to MH Khan, 1 run

10.5
.

Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.5
1

Luus to MH Khan, wide

10.4
.

Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.3
.

Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs

10.2
1

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

10.1
.

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

9.6
.

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs

9.5
.

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs

9.4
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

9.3
1

Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run

9.2
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

9.1
2

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

8.6
.

Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.5
.

Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.4
W

Luus to Hardie, appeal, wicket (caught - Hardie)

8.3
.

Luus to Hardie, 0 runs

8.2
1

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

8.1
.

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

7.6
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

7.5
.

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

7.4
6

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs

7.4
1

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, wide

7.3
.

Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.6
4

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

6.5
.

Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.4
1

Luus to Hardie, 1 run

6.3
.

Luus to Hardie, 0 runs

6.2
.

Luus to Hardie, 0 runs

6.1
W

Luus to Short, appeal, wicket (caught - Short)

5.6
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

5.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 1 run

5.4
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

5.3
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

5.2
6

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs

5.1
1lb

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, leg bye, appeal

4.6
.

Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

4.5
4

Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs

4.4
.

Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bosch to Short, 1 run

4.2
.

Bosch to Short, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bosch to Short, 0 runs

3.6
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.6
1

no ball

3.5
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, appeal, review

3.4
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.3
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.2
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

3.1
W

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)

2.6
1

Luus to FH Allen, 1 run

2.5
3

Luus to Short, 3 runs

2.4
.

Luus to Short, 0 runs

2.3
4

Luus to Short, 4 runs

2.2
.

Luus to Short, 0 runs

2.1
3

Luus to FH Allen, 3 runs

2.1
1

Luus to FH Allen, wide

1.6
.

Bosch to Short, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bosch to Short, 0 runs

1.4
4

Bosch to Short, 4 runs

1.3
4

Bosch to Short, 4 leg byes

1.2
.

Bosch to Short, 0 runs

1.1
1

Bosch to FH Allen, 1 run

0.6
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 0 runs

0.5
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 4 runs

0.4
2

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 2 runs

0.3
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 0 runs

0.2
2

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 2 runs, appeal

0.1
W

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)

0.1
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, wide

19.6
W

Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, appeal, wicket (lbw - Faisal Khan Ahmadzai)

19.5
.

Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs

19.4
1

Hardie to Ugarkar, 1 run

19.3
1

Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 1 run

19.2
.

Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs

19.1
4

Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 4 runs

18.4
1

Short to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 1 run

18.3
.

Short to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs

18.2
W

Short to Luus, appeal, wicket (caught - Luus)

18.1
.

Short to Luus, 0 runs

17.6
1

Couch to Luus, 1 run

17.5
1

Couch to Ugarkar, 1 run

17.4
.

Couch to Ugarkar, 0 runs

17.3
W

Couch to Bosch, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Bosch)

17.2
6

Couch to Bosch, 6 runs

17.1
2

Couch to Bosch, 2 runs

16.6
4

Bartlett to Luus, 4 runs

16.5
.

Bartlett to Luus, 0 runs

16.4
2

Bartlett to Luus, 2 runs

16.3
1

Bartlett to Bosch, 1 run

16.2
1

Bartlett to Luus, 1 run

16.1
.

Bartlett to Luus, 0 runs

15.6
4

Hardie to Bosch, 4 runs

15.5
1

Hardie to Luus, leg bye

15.4
.

Hardie to Luus, 0 runs

15.3
1

Hardie to Bosch, 1 run

15.2
4

Hardie to Bosch, 4 runs

15.1
.

Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs

14.6
.

Short to Luus, 0 runs

14.5
.

Short to Luus, 0 runs

14.4
.

Short to Luus, 0 runs

14.3
4

Short to Luus, 4 runs

14.2
W

Short to Anderson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Anderson)

14.1
.

Short to Anderson, 0 runs

13.6
2

Haris Rauf to Bosch, 2 leg byes

13.5
.

Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs

13.4
.

Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs

13.3
.

Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs

13.2
1

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 1 run

13.1
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

12.6
.

Couch to Bosch, 0 runs

12.5
.

Couch to Bosch, 0 runs

12.4
.

Couch to Bosch, 0 runs

12.3
1

Couch to Anderson, 1 run

12.2
.

Couch to Anderson, 0 runs

12.1
2

Couch to Anderson, 2 runs

11.6
1

Hardie to Anderson, 1 run

11.5
1

Hardie to Bosch, 1 run

11.4
.

Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs

11.3
.

Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs

11.2
1

Hardie to Anderson, 1 run

11.1
1

Hardie to Bosch, 1 run

10.6
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

10.5
2

Bartlett to Anderson, 2 runs

10.4
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

10.3
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

10.2
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

10.1
.

Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs

9.6
1

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 1 run

9.5
4

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 4 runs

9.4
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Short to Bosch, 0 runs

8.5
.

Short to Bosch, 0 runs

8.4
1

Short to Anderson, 1 run

8.3
1

Short to Bosch, 1 run

8.2
W

Short to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)

8.1
.

Short to Pollard, 0 runs

7.6
.

Hardie to Anderson, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hardie to Anderson, 0 runs

7.4
1

Hardie to Pollard, 1 run

7.3
.

Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs

7.2
.

Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs

6.6
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

6.5
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

6.4
.

Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs

6.3
W

Haris Rauf to Pooran, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pooran)

6.2
.

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs

6.1
1

Haris Rauf to Pollard, leg bye

5.6
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

5.5
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

5.4
4

Couch to Pooran, 4 runs

5.3
1

Couch to Pollard, 1 run

5.2
.

Couch to Pollard, 0 runs

5.1
W

Couch to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)

4.6
.

Short to Pooran, 0 runs

4.5
4

Short to Pooran, 4 runs

4.5
1

Short to Pooran, wide

4.4
1

Short to Al Hasan, 1 run

4.3
.

Short to Al Hasan, 0 runs

4.2
W

Short to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)

4.1
4

Short to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

3.6
1

Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 1 run

3.5
.

Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

3.4
1

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 1 run

3.3
4

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 4 runs

3.2
.

Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs

3.1
1

Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 1 run

2.6
.

Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs

2.5
2

Bartlett to Pooran, 2 runs

2.4
1

Bartlett to TS Dhillon, 1 run

2.3
1lb

Bartlett to Pooran, leg bye, appeal

2.2
.

Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs

2.1
.

Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs

1.6
W

Couch to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

1.5
4

Couch to Patel, 4 runs

1.4
4

Couch to Patel, 4 runs

1.4
1

wide

1.3
1

Couch to Pooran, 1 run

1.2
4

Couch to Pooran, 4 runs

1.1
.

Couch to Pooran, 0 runs

0.6
.

Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs

0.4
1lb

Bartlett to Pooran, leg bye, appeal

0.3
W

Bartlett to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)

0.2
3

Bartlett to Patel, 3 runs

0.1
.

Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs