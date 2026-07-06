Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 06.07.2026
TS Dhillon to Bartlett, 1 run
OUT! Stumped. Wide. MH Khan defends. The glovework by de Kock is quality. MI NEW YORK appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows MH Khan is short of the popping crease.
TS Dhillon to MH Khan, 0 runs
TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
TS Dhillon to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to MH Khan, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run
Ugarkar to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 1 run
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 4 byes
Ugarkar to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to MH Khan, 1 run
Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to MH Khan, wide
Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to MH Khan, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to MH Khan, 0 runs
Luus to Hardie, appeal, wicket (caught - Hardie)
Luus to Hardie, 0 runs
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, wide
Al Hasan to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Luus to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Luus to Hardie, 1 run
Luus to Hardie, 0 runs
Luus to Hardie, 0 runs
Luus to Short, appeal, wicket (caught - Short)
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 6 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, leg bye, appeal
Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 4 runs
Bosch to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Bosch to Short, 1 run
Bosch to Short, 0 runs
Bosch to Short, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
no ball
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, appeal, review
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (caught - FH Allen)
Luus to FH Allen, 1 run
Luus to Short, 3 runs
Luus to Short, 0 runs
Luus to Short, 4 runs
Luus to Short, 0 runs
Luus to FH Allen, 3 runs
Luus to FH Allen, wide
Bosch to Short, 0 runs
Bosch to Short, 0 runs
Bosch to Short, 4 runs
Bosch to Short, 4 leg byes
Bosch to Short, 0 runs
Bosch to FH Allen, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 2 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Short, 2 runs, appeal
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pretorius)
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Pretorius, wide
Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, appeal, wicket (lbw - Faisal Khan Ahmadzai)
Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs
Hardie to Ugarkar, 1 run
Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 1 run
Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs
Hardie to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 4 runs
Short to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 1 run
Short to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs
Short to Luus, appeal, wicket (caught - Luus)
Short to Luus, 0 runs
Couch to Luus, 1 run
Couch to Ugarkar, 1 run
Couch to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Couch to Bosch, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (lbw - Bosch)
Couch to Bosch, 6 runs
Couch to Bosch, 2 runs
Bartlett to Luus, 4 runs
Bartlett to Luus, 0 runs
Bartlett to Luus, 2 runs
Bartlett to Bosch, 1 run
Bartlett to Luus, 1 run
Bartlett to Luus, 0 runs
Hardie to Bosch, 4 runs
Hardie to Luus, leg bye
Hardie to Luus, 0 runs
Hardie to Bosch, 1 run
Hardie to Bosch, 4 runs
Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs
Short to Luus, 0 runs
Short to Luus, 0 runs
Short to Luus, 0 runs
Short to Luus, 4 runs
Short to Anderson, appeal, wicket (stumped - Anderson)
Short to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Bosch, 2 leg byes
Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Bosch, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Couch to Bosch, 0 runs
Couch to Bosch, 0 runs
Couch to Bosch, 0 runs
Couch to Anderson, 1 run
Couch to Anderson, 0 runs
Couch to Anderson, 2 runs
Hardie to Anderson, 1 run
Hardie to Bosch, 1 run
Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs
Hardie to Bosch, 0 runs
Hardie to Anderson, 1 run
Hardie to Bosch, 1 run
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 2 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Bartlett to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Short to Bosch, 0 runs
Short to Bosch, 0 runs
Short to Anderson, 1 run
Short to Bosch, 1 run
Short to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)
Short to Pollard, 0 runs
Hardie to Anderson, 0 runs
Hardie to Anderson, 0 runs
Hardie to Pollard, 1 run
Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs
Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs
Hardie to Pollard, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Anderson, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pooran, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pooran)
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pollard, leg bye
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Pooran, 4 runs
Couch to Pollard, 1 run
Couch to Pollard, 0 runs
Couch to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)
Short to Pooran, 0 runs
Short to Pooran, 4 runs
Short to Pooran, wide
Short to Al Hasan, 1 run
Short to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Short to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)
Short to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 4 runs
Haris Rauf to Pooran, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pooran, 2 runs
Bartlett to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Bartlett to Pooran, leg bye, appeal
Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pooran, 0 runs
Couch to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Couch to Patel, 4 runs
Couch to Patel, 4 runs
wide
Couch to Pooran, 1 run
Couch to Pooran, 4 runs
Couch to Pooran, 0 runs
Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs
Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs
Bartlett to Pooran, leg bye, appeal
Bartlett to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)
Bartlett to Patel, 3 runs
Bartlett to Patel, 0 runs