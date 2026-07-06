Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 06.07.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

105

NEW
NEW

104

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasadbowler484542106.67
Short Mattall rounder212030105
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Al Hasan Shakiball rounder402506.2510
Ahmadzai Faisal Khanall rounder402325.7511

Latest Highlights

16.5
1

TS Dhillon to Bartlett, 1 run

16.5
W

OUT! Stumped. Wide. MH Khan defends. The glovework by de Kock is quality. MI NEW YORK appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows MH Khan is short of the popping crease.

16.4
.

TS Dhillon to MH Khan, 0 runs

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