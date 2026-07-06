Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 06.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasadbowler
|48
|45
|4
|2
|106.67
|Short Mattall rounder
|21
|20
|3
|0
|105
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Al Hasan Shakiball rounder
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|1
|0
|Ahmadzai Faisal Khanall rounder
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|1
|1
Latest Highlights
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16.5
1
TS Dhillon to Bartlett, 1 run
16.5
W
OUT! Stumped. Wide. MH Khan defends. The glovework by de Kock is quality. MI NEW YORK appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows MH Khan is short of the popping crease.
16.4
.
TS Dhillon to MH Khan, 0 runs