International career

Bevon John Jacobs was born on 6 May 2002 in South Africa. He is a right-handed batsman who plays cricket in New Zealand. Jacobs represents the Auckland cricket team. Before that, he played for Canterbury.

Jacobs moved from South Africa to New Zealand and continued his career there.

2024

Jacobs played for Auckland after moving back from Canterbury.

He had his first-class debut for Auckland and scored 75 and 79 in his first match.

In his next game, he scored 80 against Canterbury.

He performed well in the Super Smash tournament, hitting 134 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 188.73.

2025

Mumbai Indians bought Jacobs at the IPL 2025 auction. He joined Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner in the squad.

New Zealand selected him for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, but he did not play.

He played in a 10-over practice match for New Zealand XI against Sri Lanka but did not bat.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells called Jacobs a strong hitter with good technique. He also praised Jacobs' ability to play in longer formats.

Leagues Participation

Bevon Jacobs is a part of the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Bevon Jacobs entered the IPL in 2025 after Mumbai Indians signed him for ₹30 lakh at the auction. The franchise is known for spotting young talent, and Jacobs became one of their new signings. He joined a strong squad featuring Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. This was his first time in the tournament, and fans looked forward to seeing his performances.

Year Team Notes 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for ₹30 lakh at the auction. First IPL season.

Domestic career

Bevon Jacobs was born on 6 May 2002 in Pretoria, South Africa. When he was three years old, his family moved to New Zealand, and he grew up in Auckland. His father introduced him to cricket, and he played for Sydenham Cricket Club in the 2021 Christchurch Metro competition. In one match, he scored 178 runs against Old Boys Collegians, setting a new record for the highest individual score in the tournament. He also represented Auckland at the junior level and played for Westlake Boys High School's cricket team. Later, he moved to Christchurch to study sport and recreation management at Lincoln University.

Jacobs made his List A debut for Canterbury on 25 November 2023, facing Wellington in the Ford Trophy. His first T20 match for Canterbury Kings was on 19 December 2023 against Auckland in the Super Smash, where he scored 42 runs off 20 balls. Before the 2024/25 season, he signed with Auckland and played his first-class debut on 11 November 2024 against Wellington.

By January 2025, Jacobs had played 18 List A matches, scoring 352 runs at an average of 27.07. In domestic T20s, he played in 20 matches, scoring 423 runs, with a top score of 93 and an average of 32.53. His strong performances in domestic cricket led Mumbai Indians to sign him at the 2025 IPL auction for ₹30 lakh.

Records and achievements

By January 2025, Bevon Jacobs played 18 List A matches. He scored 352 runs with an average of 27.07. In domestic T20s, he appeared in 20 matches and scored 423 runs. His highest score was 93, and his average was 32.53.

2021 – Scored 178 runs against Old Boys Collegians in the Christchurch Metro tournament. This was the highest individual score in the history of the competition.

2023 – Scored 134 runs in six T20 matches. His strike rate was 188.73, and his average was 33.50.

2023 – Scored 100 runs off 40 balls for South Brisbane against Toombul in Queensland’s main T20 competition.

Personal life

Bevon Jacobs does not share many details about his private life. Some facts about his family and career have become known.

Finance

Bevon Jacobs has a net worth of INR 30 lakhs.

Family

As of March 2025, his father’s name is Bevan Jacobs Sr. The names of his mother and younger sister are not known.

Scandals

In November 2024, Bevon Jacobs was surprised when he found out that Mumbai Indians had signed him for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He first thought his family was joking because he did not follow the auction. Mumbai Indians bought him for ₹3 million (around $35,595) at an auction in Saudi Arabia.

Fans

After signing with Mumbai Indians in November 2024, Bevon received many congratulations from fans. His Instagram account reached 10,000 followers at that time.