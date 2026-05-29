19.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive, but is caught

19.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

19.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Howell shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side field.

18.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Howell pushes forward and punches a drive

18.5 2 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside off once again. Howell rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs.

18.4 6 SIX! Potts pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Howell pushes forward and drives for 6 runs.

18.3 2 Potts pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Howell moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

18.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Javed. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Javed, on a good line. Moores rocks back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Javed, outside off stump. Moores gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

17.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Moores moves onto the back foot and outside edges onto their helmet while trying a pull

17.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, pitching on a good line again. Howell moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.5 . Potts now coming over the wicket to Howell. Pitched up, on a good line. Howell pushes forward and eases a drive

16.4 W OUT! Potts breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and plays a wild flick, and is caught by Basra

16.4 1w Wide. Potts comes around the wicket. Back of a length, on a good line but angling across. Linde moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

16.3 1 Potts comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Moores moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.2 1 Potts now coming around the wicket to Linde. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Linde rocks back and pulls for one run.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Linde gets forward and lofts a drive on the off side for six runs.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Moores brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

15.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and drives

15.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Linde gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.3 . Back of a length from Aitchison, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Moores rocks back and drives averagely for 1 run.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

14.6 . Short of a length, on line. Linde steps back and tucks a glance

14.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the back foot and late cuts

14.4 1lb On a good line and length from Javed. Moores gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye on the on side.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Javed, outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

14.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Moores rocks back and outside edges for a run back behind point.

14.1 2 Back of a length, on line once again. Moores rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

13.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Moores. He gets forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

13.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line once more. Linde moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for six runs.

13.3 . Andersson pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Linde moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

13.2 4 And again! Good length from Andersson, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Linde goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Linde moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

12.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores goes back and pulls for six runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump. Linde goes back and edges for 1 run.

12.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Moores steps back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Montgomery, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for four runs.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Linde gets forward and punches a drive on the on side for a run.

11.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Moores gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

11.5 1 Andersson pitches one up, on a good line once again. Linde moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.3 2 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Linde goes back and glances for a couple of runs on the on side. The ball is misfielded costing Derbyshire Falcons a single run.

11.2 W OUT! Andersson gets the wicket! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Haynes rocks back and punches a wild drive, and is caught by Madsen

11.1 2 Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Haynes goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Moores advances down the pitch and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

10.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Haynes pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

10.4 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Haynes. He gets forward and sweeps behind square for a pair of runs.

10.3 1 Montgomery now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Moores gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Haynes gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for a run.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

9.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

9.5 . Andersson pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Haynes gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

9.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Moores. He rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

9.4 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

9.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.2 2 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Haynes rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Andersson, outside off. Haynes gets on the back foot and plays a pull down the ground for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Potts comes over the wicket to Haynes. Pitched up, on line. Haynes gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.5 1 Potts comes around the wicket to Moores. Full toss, on line. Moores pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Potts, on a good line. Haynes rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

8.3 2 Potts now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length from Potts. Haynes moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a couple of runs back behind square.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Haynes gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

8.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Potts, on line. Haynes goes back and pulls for six runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Haynes pushes forward and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Moores goes back and pulls down the ground for a run.

7.3 . Good length from Andersson, outside off stump once more. Moores rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run behind point.

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Moores goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for a single run.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Potts, outside off. Moores goes back and plays a pull for one run.

6.5 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off stump. Moores pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Moores rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

6.3 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Potts pitches one up, outside off stump. McCann moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught behind square.

6.2 . Potts comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. McCann gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Haynes moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.5 1 Good line and length. McCann rocks back and glances behind square for a single run.

5.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. McCann moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

5.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and cuts late, but is caught by Donald

5.2 1lb Good length from Javed, outside leg and angling across. Haynes gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind point.

5.1 2 Short of a length, outside off again. Haynes rocks back and lifts a drive for a pair of runs.

4.6 1 Good length, outside off. Haynes goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

4.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Munsey gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a run back through point.

4.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Munsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Munsey gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

4.2 1 Good line and length from Morley once more. Haynes moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Haynes pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Munsey moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

3.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Haynes moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Clarke steps back and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 . Back of a length from Aitchison, outside off. Clarke rocks back and plays a cut

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Javed, pitching outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.5 . Javed pitches one up, outside off. Munsey pushes forward and drives

2.4 . Good length from Javed, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back but misses while trying a cut

2.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Clarke. He goes back and pulls behind square for a run.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Javed, outside off. Munsey gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

2.1 1lb Good length from Javed, on leg stump and angling across. Clarke moves onto the back foot and late cuts for a single leg bye.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Aitchison. Clarke shuffles down the pitch and glances back behind square for a single run.

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Munsey goes back and cuts for a single run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run back behind point.

1.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke advances down the pitch and cuts back through point for 2 runs.

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Aitchison. Munsey goes back and guides a late cut for one run.

0.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Clarke. He goes back and tucks a glance

0.5 1 Morley pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Munsey. He steps back and flicks for one run.

0.4 . Good length from Morley, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Munsey. He pushes forward and eases a drive

0.3 1lb On a good line and length from Morley. Clarke gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

0.2 . Morley now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Clarke moves onto the back foot and drives

0.1 1 Good length from Morley, pitching outside leg and angling across. Munsey gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

19.6 6 SIX! Good line and length. Montgomery moves down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

19.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

19.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Andersson advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

19.3 1 Linde pitches one up, on a good line. Montgomery pushes forward and eases a shaky drive down the ground for 1 run.

19.2 . On a good line and length once more. Montgomery gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Andersson gets forward and inside edges for a run on the leg side.

18.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching on a good line. Montgomery steps back and pulls for 4 runs.

18.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.3 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Andersson pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Montgomery gets forward and edges through the on side field for one run.

18.1 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Whiteley. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Moores

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Whiteley pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Andersson goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

17.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Whiteley gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

17.3 4 And another! Full toss, on line again. Whiteley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Whiteley pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs through the on side field.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Pennington, pitching outside off. Whiteley gets on the back foot and drives for 6 runs.

16.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Whiteley gets forward and drives sloppily for one run.

16.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Whiteley ducks

16.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Whiteley pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a couple of runs.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Andersson pushes forward and flicks for 1 run behind square.

16.2 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Ali. Whiteley goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Whiteley. He rocks back and glances for a pair of runs behind square on the on side.

15.6 1 Linde pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Whiteley. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

15.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Whiteley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

15.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Whiteley rocks back and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Linde, outside off. Whiteley goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Whiteley moves onto the back foot and drives

15.1 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Linde once more. Madsen gets on the front foot and scoops, but is caught by Mohammad Ali

14.6 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Andersson in emphatic style! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Andersson creates room and pulls for four runs.

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once again. Madsen rocks back and pulls for one run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madsen gets on the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

14.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled far across Madsen and down the leg side. He goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.3 1 Back of a length from Stone, on a good line. Andersson rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

14.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Stone, pitching near leg stump. Andersson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

14.2 . Good length from Stone, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

13.6 . Back of a length from Pennington, on a good line once more. Madsen gets on the back foot and edges

13.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Andersson rocks back and inside edges behind square for one run.

13.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Madsen pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Andersson rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Andersson goes back and plays a wild pull

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Madsen advances and drives for 1 run.

12.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Andersson rocks back and inside edges

12.5 2 Good length from Howell, pitching outside off once again. Andersson goes back and cuts behind point for 2 runs.

12.4 2 Good length from Howell, pitching outside off stump. Andersson gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

12.3 1 Howell pitches one up, on line once again. Madsen gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Madsen moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

12.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Madsen gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Andersson pushes forward and drives

11.5 1 Pocklington pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Madsen pushes forward and drives for a single run.

11.4 2 Pocklington pitches one up, on line. Madsen gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

11.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, on a good line. Madsen steps away and drives for four runs down the ground.

11.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Madsen gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Madsen rocks back and drives

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Madsen gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

10.5 . On a good length, outside off. Madsen rocks back and punches a drive

10.4 W OUT! Howell breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Jewell goes back and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Haynes

10.3 1lb Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Andersson pushes forward and plays a sweep for one leg bye.

10.2 . Good length from Howell, outside off once more. Andersson moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

10.1 6 MAXIMUM! Howell pitches one up, outside off. Andersson gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

9.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Jewell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.5 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Andersson. He pushes forward and drives for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Andersson pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 . Full, on a good line. Andersson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Jewell gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

9.1 . McCann pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jewell gets on the front foot and drives

8.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on a good line. Andersson pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for six runs.

8.5 . Howell now coming over the wicket to Andersson. Good length from Howell, outside off. Andersson goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.4 1 Full, on a good line. Jewell gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

8.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Jewell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

8.2 . Howell comes around the wicket. Good length from Howell, pitching outside off. Jewell rocks back and guides a glance

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Andersson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jewell moves onto the front foot and drives

7.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Jewell gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

7.4 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Donald gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Haynes

7.3 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Donald advances and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

7.2 2 Linde pitches one up, on line. Donald gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs.

7.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Andersson goes back and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

6.5 6 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line again. Donald gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

6.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short of a length, on a good line. Donald gets forward and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

6.3 . Full, pitching outside leg. Donald gets forward and eases a drive

6.2 4 Full, on line once again. Donald gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Andersson pushes forward and scoops back behind square for a single run.

5.6 . Full toss, on a good line. Donald pushes forward and punches a drive

5.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Donald gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Andersson goes back but misses while attempting a drive

5.2 . Mohammad Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Andersson gets forward and drives

5.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Andersson gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length from Stone, pitching outside off stump. Donald rocks back and pulls for six runs.

4.5 6 SIX! Fifty comes up for Donald with a maximum! Full, pitching outside off once again. Donald gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Stone pitches one up, outside off again. Donald pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Stone, outside off once again. Donald gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Donald gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Donald moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

3.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Donald gets forward and drives averagely for a single run.

3.5 1 Good length, outside off. Andersson gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a single run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Andersson pushes forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

3.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Donald moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Donald rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

3.1 . Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Donald rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Andersson rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Andersson gets forward and punches a drive

2.4 1 Good line and length. Donald gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

2.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, outside off. Donald rocks back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 . Good line and length from Pennington but angled across the batter. Donald gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Andersson rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Donald gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.5 2 Full ball, on line once more. Donald advances and edges back behind point for 2 runs.

1.4 . On a good line and length. Donald goes back and drives

1.3 4 And again! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Donald. He pushes forward and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

1.2 4 And another! Linde pitches one up, on line. Donald advances down the pitch and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Donald pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

1.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Donald gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Andersson goes back and pulls for 6 runs back behind square.

0.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Andersson moves onto the back foot and cuts

0.4 . Good length from Pennington, outside off. Andersson gets forward and eases a drive

0.3 . Good length from Pennington, outside off stump once again. Andersson pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Donald gets on the back foot and inside edges through the off side field for one run.