Squads Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

234

NOT
NOT

211

Playing

DER
DER
NOT
NOT
First TeamSecond Team
Clarke Joe

wicket keeper

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Moores Tom

wicket keeper

Howell Benny

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Linde George

all rounder

Pocklington Joe

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
NOT
NOT
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Naeem Muhammed

no information yet

Duckett Ben

wicket keeper