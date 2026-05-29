Squads Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Munsey George
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Haynes Jack
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
McCann Freddie
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Howell Benny
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Linde George
all rounder
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Pocklington Joe
no information yet
Stone Olly
bowler
Javed Akif
bowler
Pennington Dillon
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Ali Mohammad
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Came Harry
batsman
Ahmed Farhan
bowler
Naeem Muhammed
no information yet
Duckett Ben
wicket keeper
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Henry Hayes James Philip
bowler