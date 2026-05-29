Results Score Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Moores Tomwicket keeper
|75
|34
|3
|7
|220.59
|Haynes Jackbatsman
|45
|26
|4
|1
|173.08
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Andersson Martinall rounder
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|2
|0
|Javed Akifbowler
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
6
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.
19.5
W
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive, but is caught
19.4
1
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.