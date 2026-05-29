Results Score Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

234

NOT
NOT

211

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Moores Tomwicket keeper753437220.59
Haynes Jackbatsman452641173.08
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Andersson Martinall rounder404011020
Javed Akifbowler402917.2500

Latest Highlights

19.6
6

SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Pocklington. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

19.5
W

OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive, but is caught

19.4
1

Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

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