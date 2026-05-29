Match details Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 29.05.2026

T20

County Ground

DER
DER

234

NOT
NOT

211

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 29, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersDonald Aneurin, Andersson Martin, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Whiteley Ross, Singh Basra Amrit, Potts Nicholas James, Aitchison Benjamin William, Javed Akif, Morley Jack
BenchCame Harry, Naeem Muhammed, Wagstaff Mitchell David

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Howell Benny, Linde George, Pocklington Joe, Stone Olly, Pennington Dillon, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Venue Guide

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