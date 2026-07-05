19.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Bedingham shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for two runs.

19.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

19.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Aldridge gets forward and outside edges for 1 run.

19.3 1b Length ball, pitching outside off. Bedingham moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Moores for a single bye.

19.2 2 Full ball, outside off once more. Bedingham gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

19.1 1lb Mohammad Ali pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Aldridge pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

18.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aldridge rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

18.4 W Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Aldridge gets on the back foot and drives for 2 runs.

18.3 1 OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Dropped in short by Amir, on a good line once again. Ackermann gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy late cut, and is caught by Moores

18.2 . Good length from Amir, pitching outside off. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bedingham moves onto the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

17.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Ackermann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

17.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ackermann pushes forward and punches a bad drive

17.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. OG Robinson gets forward and lifts a mediocre reverse sweep, and is caught by Amir

17.2 1 Good length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off once again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

17.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bedingham pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs down the ground.

16.6 2 Back of a length from Amir, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. OG Robinson rocks back and plays a flick for two runs.

16.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. OG Robinson pushes forward and skies a mediocre drive for two runs on the off side.

16.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. OG Robinson gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

16.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled far across the batter.

16.3 2 Amir drops one in short, on a good line. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. OG Robinson pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Howell costing a pair of runs.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bedingham rocks back and cuts for one run.

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bedingham gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

15.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bedingham steps away and flicks a glance on the on side for a pair of runs.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. OG Robinson rocks back and cuts for a run.

15.3 . Back of a length from Linde, outside off stump. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and slices a cut

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bedingham pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. OG Robinson goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Bedingham rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. OG Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.4 W OUT! Patterson-White gets the wicket! On a good line and length again. Raine gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Linde

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a reverse sweep for one run.

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Raine moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

14.1 1lb On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Bedingham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Linde. McKinney pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Haynes

13.5 1 Good line and length from Linde once more. Bedingham pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep for 1 run behind square.

13.4 1 Back of a length from Linde, pitching on a good line once again. McKinney goes back and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bedingham gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. McKinney gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

13.1 . Good line and length from Linde. McKinney gets forward and plays a flick

12.6 . CHANCE! On a good line and length from Patterson-White. Bedingham goes back and plays a flick. A huge run out chance but DURHAM survive the attempt from Clarke's throw a bad throw from clarke.

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off. McKinney pushes forward and inside edges on the on side for a run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Patterson-White. Bedingham rocks back and flicks for a run.

12.3 W OUT! Patterson-White finds a way through! Good line and length. Lees pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Lees is bowled

12.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. McKinney creates room and plays a cut for one run.

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lees shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lees rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves down the pitch and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

11.3 1lb Good line and length. McKinney gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

10.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once more. McKinney gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

10.5 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. McKinney rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull back behind square.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lees gets forward and plays a wild flick for a single run down the ground.

10.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

10.2 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lees moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs past the bowler.

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McKinney goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Lees moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

9.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. McKinney backs away and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

9.3 . Back of a length from McCann, pitching outside leg stump once again. McKinney creates room and plays a flick

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. McKinney gets forward and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

9.1 1 Back of a length from McCann, on a good line. Lees rocks back and pulls for a single run.

8.6 1lb CHANCE! Good length, outside off. Lees pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye. A run out chance but DURHAM survive the attempt from Moores's throw.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Linde. McKinney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lees pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.3 . Back of a length from Linde, outside off. Lees gets forward and cuts

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKinney gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.1 . On a good line and length. McKinney moves onto the back foot and drives

7.6 . On a good line and length. Lees gets on the back foot and edges

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. McKinney pushes forward and lofts a wild drive for a single run.

7.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. McKinney moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

7.3 1 Good length from McCann, outside off stump. Lees rocks back and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.2 1 McCann pitches one up, on a good line. McKinney gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

7.1 1 McCann pitches one up, on line. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.6 W OUT! Linde gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. G Clark gets forward and outside edges, and is caught

6.5 2 Good line and length from Linde once more. G Clark moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Linde, outside off stump. Lees goes back and cuts for a single run.

6.3 1 Good length from Linde, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. G Clark advances down the pitch and plays a flick for one run.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off. Lees goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Linde. G Clark goes back and plays a flick for a run.

5.6 1 Full, outside off once again. G Clark gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. G Clark moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

5.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. G Clark creates space and cuts

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. G Clark gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.2 . Good line and length. G Clark steps away and drives through the off side.

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. G Clark pushes forward and glances through the leg side field.

4.6 2 Back of a length, outside leg. Lees creates room and glances for a couple of runs on the on side.

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. G Clark gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dropped in short by Amir, pitching outside leg and angling across G Clark. He gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind square.

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. G Clark steps away and drives back through point for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Lees. He moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

3.4 1 Good line and length from Stone again. G Clark backs away and drives for a run over the leg side field.

3.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Lees goes back and edges for a single run behind square.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Lees moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for four runs.

3.1 . Yorker, outside off. Lees gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

2.6 1 Good line and length once more. Lees moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Lees moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

2.4 1 Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg again. G Clark steps back and pulls for a run back behind square.

2.3 2 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching on a good line. G Clark moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for 2 runs.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside leg once again. Lees creates space and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

2.1 2 Back of a length from Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off stump. Lees moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

1.6 4 Full toss, outside leg. G Clark moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

1.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lees moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Lees gets forward but misses while trying a late cut

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lees rocks back and lifts a scoop behind square for four runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Stone, outside off stump. G Clark goes back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

1.1 1 Good length from Stone, pitching outside off. Lees gets on the front foot and defends for a run on the off side.

0.6 1lb Good line and length from Amir. Lees pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. G Clark moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. G Clark gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.3 2 Full toss, on line. G Clark moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for two runs.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. G Clark gets on the front foot and drives

0.1 . Good length, outside off stump. G Clark gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.6 W OUT! Potts gets the wicket! Over the wicket, pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Howell moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Sowter on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off. Patterson-White gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep. He is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by OG Robinson and Potts.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. Linde gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Aldridge down the ground.

19.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

19.2 2 Potts comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Linde pushes forward and drives through the off side field for two runs.

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Howell pushes forward and drives for a single run.

18.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Linde. He gets forward and defends

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Howell moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Linde pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.3 2 Raine now coming around the wicket to Linde. Good length, outside off. Linde gets forward and drives shakily down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.2 1 Raine comes over the wicket to Howell. Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Howell gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

18.1 1lb Good line and length once more. Linde pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Linde gets forward and edges for one run.

17.5 2 Potts drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Linde rocks back and lifts a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

17.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs.

17.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Howell shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

17.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Potts, pitching on a good line but angling across Howell. He rocks back and hooks back behind square for 4 runs.

17.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Howell gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Howell pushes forward and edges for a single run back behind square.

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Raine, on line once more. Howell goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

16.4 . Raine comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Raine, pitching on a good line. Howell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Linde goes back and plays a pull for one run.

16.2 . Raine now coming around the wicket. Good line and length. Linde gets on the back foot and cuts

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Howell gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

15.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Howell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the on side.

15.5 2 Potts now coming over the wicket to Howell. On a good line and length. Howell advances and glances for a couple of runs on the leg side.

15.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.3 2 On a good line and length. Linde pushes forward and finesses a glance back behind square for two runs.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Howell advances down the pitch and glances for one run through the leg side field.

15.1 2 Potts pitches one up, on line. Howell gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back and edges

14.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Linde rocks back and eases a drive

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Linde moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.3 1 Good line and length. Howell rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

14.2 W OUT! Sowter breaks through! Back of a length from Sowter, pitching outside off. McCann rocks back and scoops averagely, and is caught by G Clark back behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sowter, outside off. McCann goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets forward and edges for 1 run.

13.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. McCann pushes forward and scoops back behind square for four runs.

13.4 1 On a good line and length again. Linde gets on the back foot and glances for one run through the on side field.

13.3 . Back of a length from Ackermann, pitching on a good line again. Linde moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

13.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ackermann, on a good line once more. Linde moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

13.1 1 Good line and length from Ackermann. McCann goes back and plays a flick for one run.

12.6 1 Parkinson comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. McCann pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

12.5 1 Parkinson now coming around the wicket to Linde. On a good line and length. Linde goes back and flicks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off. McCann gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

12.3 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! Around the wicket, on a good length, outside off. Clarke gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, OG Robinson gathers, whips the bails off, and Clarke has to depart

12.2 1 Good line and length. Linde gets forward and flicks for one run.

12.1 W OUT! Parkinson gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Moores gets forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Aldridge on the on side.

11.6 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.4 1 Sowter pitches one up, on line once again. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

11.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Moores rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

11.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Sowter, outside off stump once again. Moores moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for six runs.

11.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Clarke gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

10.6 1 Parkinson now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Clarke steps back and plays a flick for a run.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Parkinson. Moores moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

10.4 . Parkinson comes over the wicket. Parkinson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Moores moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.3 1 Parkinson now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Parkinson. Clarke gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

10.2 1 Parkinson now coming over the wicket to Moores. Parkinson pitches one up, outside off stump. Moores moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

10.1 1 50 up for Clarke! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Clarke steps back and glances through the leg side field for a run.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, on line. Clarke rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

9.5 1 Aldridge comes around the wicket. Aldridge drops one in short, outside off stump again. Moores rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

9.4 1 Aldridge comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

9.3 1 Aldridge now coming around the wicket to Moores. Back of a length from Aldridge, pitching outside off stump. Moores rocks back and pulls for a single run.

9.2 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! Dropped in short by Aldridge, on a good line. Haynes goes back and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by G Clark

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg. Haynes gets forward and finesses a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Haynes gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

8.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Clarke moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.4 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Clarke pushes forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Clarke rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Haynes advances down the pitch and plays a cut for 1 run.

8.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Haynes steps away and cuts for a couple of runs.

7.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line once again. Clarke gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

7.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Clarke steps back and drives for two runs through the off side.

7.4 2 Back of a length from Sowter, outside leg. Clarke moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

7.3 2 Back of a length, outside off. Clarke gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Clarke gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for one run through the leg side field.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Clarke pushes forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Haynes pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Haynes moves onto the back foot and drives

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Parkinson once more. Clarke gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Haynes rocks back and defends for a run.

6.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Potts and McKinney saves a boundary.

5.6 1 Raine pitches one up, outside off stump. Haynes gets forward and drives for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Haynes moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

5.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Haynes pushes forward and punches a drive

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off. Haynes moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Haynes. He gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

5.1 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Clarke moves down the pitch and punches a drive for two runs.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Aldridge once more. Clarke pushes forward and skies a mediocre drive for a run down the ground.

4.5 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

4.4 1lb Full, pitching outside leg stump. Clarke steps back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Clarke gets forward and drives

4.2 1 Back of a length from Aldridge, outside off. Haynes rocks back and defends for a run on the off side.

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Haynes pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Haynes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.5 1 On a good line and length from Potts. Clarke creates space and drives for 1 run through the off side.

3.4 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Haynes goes back and pulls for 1 run.

3.3 6 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Haynes rocks back and plays a pull for six runs down the ground.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside leg once more. Clarke steps away and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

3.1 1lb Back of a length from Potts, pitching outside leg stump. Haynes steps away, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Parkinson once more. Clarke creates space and plays a drive for six runs.

2.5 4 And another! Pitched up, on line once more. Clarke steps away and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

2.4 4 And another! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Clarke steps away and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Clarke creates space and cuts for four runs.

2.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Haynes pushes forward and flicks for one run.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Haynes gets on the back foot and drives

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, on line. Clarke gets on the back foot and guides a glance on the leg side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Sowter costing 2 runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Clarke gets on the back foot and plays a flick

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Haynes goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Clarke rocks back and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

1.2 1 Potts comes over the wicket to Haynes. Back of a length from Potts, on line. Haynes moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a single run.

1.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Munsey rocks back and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by OG Robinson

0.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Munsey pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

0.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Munsey goes back and defends

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Munsey moves onto the back foot and defends

0.3 . Raine comes around the wicket to Munsey. Length ball, outside off. Munsey pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.2 1lb Short of a length, on line. Clarke goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye.