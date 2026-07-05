Results Score Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Lees Alexbatsman
|43
|35
|5
|0
|122.86
|Clark Grahambatsman
|34
|25
|5
|0
|136
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Amir Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.5
|2
|0
|Ali Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.6
2
Pitched up, on line. Bedingham shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for two runs.
19.5
2
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.
19.4
1
Full toss, outside off. Aldridge gets forward and outside edges for 1 run.