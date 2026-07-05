Results Score Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

164

NOT
NOT

166

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Lees Alexbatsman433550122.86
Clark Grahambatsman342550136
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Amir Mohammadbowler4042110.520
Ali Mohammadbowler40321800

Latest Highlights

19.6
2

Pitched up, on line. Bedingham shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for two runs.

19.5
2

Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bedingham gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

19.4
1

Full toss, outside off. Aldridge gets forward and outside edges for 1 run.

Read all highlights