Match details Durham vs Nottinghamshire T20 T20 Blast 05.07.2026

T20

Riverside Ground

DUR
DUR

164

NOT
NOT

166

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersClark Graham, Lees Alex, Bedingham David, McKinney Ben Stewart, Robinson Oliver, Ackermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Potts Matty, Sowter Nathan, Parkinson Callum
BenchDrissell George, Kohli Virat, Minto James, Mustard Haydon Samuel, Rhodes Will, Robinson Luke

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Linde George, Howell Benny, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Amir Mohammad, Ali Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Venue Guide

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