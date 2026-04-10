Joseph Benjamin Cracknell

Joseph Benjamin Cracknell

wicket keeper

Full name:Joseph Benjamin Cracknell
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41643
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41643
Innings81443
Not outs002
Runs1104481016
Balls Faced223466764
Avg13.753224.78
SR49.3296.13132.98
Fours1256111
Fifties035
Sixies1433
Highest338777
Hundreds000

Joseph Benjamin Cracknell Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

(19 ov.) 126/8

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie