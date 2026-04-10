Tawanda Muyeye

Tawanda Muyeye

batsman

Full name:Tawanda Muyeye
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

Kent

Manchester Super Giants

Melbourne Renegades

MI London

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191020
Innings620
Overs54.510.00
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs204330
Wickets310
Avg68330
SR109.66600
Eco3.723.30
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191020
Innings321020
Not outs210
Runs985221372
Balls Faced1559227268
Avg32.8324.5518.6
SR63.1897.35138.8
Fours1293047
Fifties503
Sixies749
Highest1794062
Hundreds100

Tawanda Muyeye Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

(9 ov.) 93/2

The Hundred

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Finn, Steven

Finn, Steven

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak