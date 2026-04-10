Daniel James Bell-Drummond

Daniel James Bell-Drummond

batsman

Full name:Daniel James Bell-Drummond
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15094142
Innings42512
Overs225.225.518.3
Balls---
Maidens3320
Runs745121191
Wickets2555
Avg29.824.238.2
SR54.083122.2
Eco3.34.6810.32
BB322
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15094142
Innings25893140
Not outs24811
Runs791837714187
Balls Faced1546745663047
Avg33.8344.3632.45
SR51.1982.58137.41
Fours1064384430
Fifties372534
Sixies2224103
Highest300171112
Hundreds1672

Daniel James Bell-Drummond Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

(20 ov.) 190/3

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Harjot, Harjot

Harjot, Harjot

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus