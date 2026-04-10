Luke Barnaby Kurt Hollman

Luke Barnaby Kurt Hollman

all rounder

Full name:Luke Barnaby Kurt Hollman
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches261947
Innings401942
Overs436.4161.0120.2
Balls---
Maidens4930
Runs17208721035
Wickets363138
Avg47.7728.1227.23
SR72.7731.1619
Eco3.935.418.6
BB1043
4w130
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches261947
Innings391642
Not outs229
Runs938237623
Balls Faced1900244467
Avg25.3516.9218.87
SR49.3697.13133.4
Fours1281949
Fifties501
Sixies6322
Highest823551
Hundreds000

Luke Barnaby Kurt Hollman Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

(20 ov.) 142/8

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie