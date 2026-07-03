Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs. Hurst is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Howell and Stone.
OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes
Stone drops one in short, outside off. Moores goes back and edges for one run back behind point.
DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Clarke.
OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes
OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Stone
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores creates space and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.
OUT! Howell breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Patterson-White
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores creates space and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Moores steps back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
SIX MORE! Pitched up, on a good line. Moores gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 6 runs.
Short of a length, outside leg once more. Livingstone creates room and punches a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.
Back of a length from Howell, on line. McDermott gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
Back of a length from Patterson-White, pitching outside leg. Livingstone steps away and plays a flick for 1 run.
OUT! Patterson-White breaks through! Good line and length. Jennings advances down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Pocklington down the ground.
Good length from Howell, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square.
On a good line and length from Howell. Jennings pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.
Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Jennings advances and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Jennings pushes forward and flicks for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Jennings pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside leg. Livingstone steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend
Good length, pitching outside leg. Livingstone creates space and defends
OUT! Linde breaks through! Good length, outside off. Jones shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, Moores whips the bails off, and Jones is out
Back of a length, outside off stump. Jennings gets forward and punches a wild drive
FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and drives for 4 runs.
And another! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Jennings gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.
And another! Dropped in short by Stone, outside off. Jones moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Stone, pitching on a good line once again. Jones moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs on the on side.
Good line and length from Anderson. McCann gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in a leg bye.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McCann moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Back of a length from Anderson, outside leg. Linde goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Hurst back behind square.
Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Patterson-White gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Patterson-White. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.
Full toss, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and edges
Yorker, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Patterson-White goes back and cuts for a run.
Aspinwall pitches one up, outside off once again. Patterson-White pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the off side.
Aspinwall drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Linde rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend for 1 run behind square.
Short, pitching outside off once more. Patterson-White goes back and lofts a pull for one run.
OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Howell pushes forward and drives averagely, and is spectacularly caught by Blatherwick on the on side.
FOUR! Short, outside off stump once more. Howell moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull back behind square for four runs.
SIX! Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Howell pushes forward and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.
Full, pitching outside leg. Howell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive
Short, outside off. Howell moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Howell rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off. Linde goes back and cuts sloppily back behind point for one run.
Back of a length from Aspinwall, outside off. Howell pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
OUT! Aspinwall gets the wicket! Full toss, on line. Moores gets forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Moores
Wide. Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching far outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Aspinwall pitches one up, outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
And again! On a good line and length from Aspinwall once again. Linde gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.
FOUR! Blatherwick drops one in short, on a good line once again. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Linde rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back and guides a cut
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Moores. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.
Blatherwick drops one in short, on line. Linde gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.
On a good length, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and skies a shaky drive for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Full ball, outside leg once more. Linde moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Linde gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep
And another! Back of a length, on a good line. Linde gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.
On a good line and length from Livingstone. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Linde gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre flick for a pair of runs.
On a good line and length from Livingstone once more. Linde gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Moores pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Linde pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.
Good length from Livingstone, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.
Short of a length, outside off. Linde rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length, outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for a run.
Wide. Pitching far outside off. Moores rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut
And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and edges for four runs behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and outside edges
FOUR! Full, outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.
OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Munsey goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Anderson down the ground.
Blatherwick drops one in short, on a good line. Moores goes back and pulls for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
And another! Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and cuts for four runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Moores pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive on the off side for four runs.
Fifty for Munsey! Full, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs.
Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching on a good line once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Blatherwick drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Munsey goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Moores rocks back and cuts for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull for a single run behind square.
Back of a length, on line. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.
On a good line and length. Moores gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Shadab Khan traps Haynes on the crease! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Haynes has to depart
Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Haynes rocks back and cuts
Munsey plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Haynes defends for a single run.
Munsey defends for 1 run.
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Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Haynes defends for three runs.
SIX! Haynes defends for 6 runs.
Munsey defends for 1 run.
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Munsey defends for 1 run.
FOUR MORE! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
And another! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
FOUR! Munsey defends for four runs.
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Munsey plays a defensive stroke for a run.
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FOUR! Munsey defends for 4 runs.
Haynes defends for a run.
Haynes defends for 1 run.
Munsey defends for a single run.
SIX! Munsey defends for a half dozen runs.
Haynes plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Haynes defends for 4 runs.
Munsey defends for 1 run.
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Munsey defends for one run.
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wicket (caught - Clarke)
Munsey plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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Clarke plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Munsey defends for a single run.
Clarke plays a defensive stroke for a single run.