19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs. Hurst is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Howell and Stone.

19.5 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes

19.3 1 Stone drops one in short, outside off. Moores goes back and edges for one run back behind point.

19.2 2 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Moores gets forward and lifts a mediocre drive for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Clarke.

18.6 2 OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes

17.6 W OUT! Mohammad Ali gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Mohammad Ali, pitching outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Stone

16.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores creates space and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

15.4 W OUT! Howell breaks through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Livingstone gets on the front foot and skies a pull, but is caught by Patterson-White

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores creates space and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Moores steps back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

14.5 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, on a good line. Moores gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 6 runs.

14.4 1 Short of a length, outside leg once more. Livingstone creates room and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.6 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

9.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. McDermott gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.4 . Back of a length from Howell, on line. McDermott gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Livingstone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Patterson-White, pitching outside leg. Livingstone steps away and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.3 W OUT! Patterson-White breaks through! Good line and length. Jennings advances down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Pocklington down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length from Howell, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Howell. Jennings pushes forward and plays a sloppy flick for one run.

7.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Jennings moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Mohammad Ali, outside off stump. Livingstone gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

5.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Jennings advances and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Jennings pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

5.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Jennings pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Livingstone steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

4.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Livingstone creates space and defends

4.1 W OUT! Linde breaks through! Good length, outside off. Jones shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, Moores whips the bails off, and Jones is out

3.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Jennings gets forward and punches a wild drive

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Amir, outside off stump. Jennings rocks back and drives for 4 runs.

3.3 6 And another! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Jennings gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

1.3 4 And another! Dropped in short by Stone, outside off. Jones moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Stone, pitching on a good line once again. Jones moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

1.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jones pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs on the on side.

19.6 1lb Good line and length from Anderson. McCann gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in a leg bye.

19.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McCann gets forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

19.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McCann moves onto the back foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

19.3 W OUT! Anderson gets the wicket! Back of a length from Anderson, outside leg. Linde goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Hurst back behind square.

19.2 1lb Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Patterson-White gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

19.1 2 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Patterson-White. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

18.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward and edges

18.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Linde gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

18.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.

18.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Patterson-White goes back and cuts for a run.

18.2 2 Aspinwall pitches one up, outside off once again. Patterson-White pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

18.1 1 Aspinwall drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Linde rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend for 1 run behind square.

17.5 1 Short, pitching outside off once more. Patterson-White goes back and lofts a pull for one run.

17.4 W OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Howell pushes forward and drives averagely, and is spectacularly caught by Blatherwick on the on side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump once more. Howell moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Howell pushes forward and plays a flick for 6 runs back behind square.

17.1 . Full, pitching outside leg. Howell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

16.6 1 Short, outside off. Howell moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

16.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Howell rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

16.5 1 Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching outside off. Linde goes back and cuts sloppily back behind point for one run.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Aspinwall, outside off. Howell pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

16.3 W OUT! Aspinwall gets the wicket! Full toss, on line. Moores gets forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Moores

16.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Aspinwall, pitching far outside off. Moores moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

16.2 1 Aspinwall pitches one up, outside off stump. Linde pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

16.1 4 And again! On a good line and length from Aspinwall once again. Linde gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

15.6 4 FOUR! Blatherwick drops one in short, on a good line once again. Moores gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

15.5 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Linde rocks back and pulls back behind square for a run.

15.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.3 . Back of a length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Linde rocks back and guides a cut

15.2 1lb Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Moores. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye.

15.1 1 Blatherwick drops one in short, on line. Linde gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

14.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and skies a shaky drive for 2 runs.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Linde moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Linde gets forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg once more. Linde moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

14.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Linde gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

14.1 6 And another! Back of a length, on a good line. Linde gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

13.6 1 On a good line and length from Livingstone. Linde gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

13.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Linde gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre flick for a pair of runs.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Livingstone once more. Linde gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Moores pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

13.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Linde pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 1 Good length from Livingstone, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Moores pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Linde rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

12.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for a run.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Moores rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

12.4 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and edges for four runs behind point.

12.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Moores gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, outside off. Moores gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

12.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Moores moves onto the back foot and outside edges

11.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Linde gets on the front foot and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

11.5 W OUT! Blatherwick breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Munsey goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Anderson down the ground.

11.4 1 Blatherwick drops one in short, on a good line. Moores goes back and pulls for one run.

11.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Moores gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.2 4 And another! Good length from Blatherwick, pitching outside off. Moores goes back and cuts for four runs.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Moores pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive on the off side for four runs.

10.3 2 Fifty for Munsey! Full, pitching outside off stump. Munsey gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs.

9.6 1 Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching on a good line once again. Munsey gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.5 1 Blatherwick drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Moores goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.4 1 Dropped in short by Blatherwick, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Munsey goes back and plays a pull for a run.

9.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Moores rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Munsey moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull for a single run behind square.

9.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Moores moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

6.6 . On a good line and length. Moores gets on the front foot and defends

6.5 W OUT! Shadab Khan traps Haynes on the crease! Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Haynes pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Haynes has to depart

6.4 . Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump. Haynes rocks back and cuts

6.3 1 Munsey plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.2 1 Haynes defends for a single run.

6.1 1 Munsey defends for 1 run.

5.6 . 0 runs

5.5 1 Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.4 3 Haynes defends for three runs.

5.3 6 SIX! Haynes defends for 6 runs.

5.2 1 Munsey defends for 1 run.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 1 Munsey defends for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR MORE! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

4.3 4 And another! Munsey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Munsey defends for four runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 1 Munsey plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 4 FOUR! Munsey defends for 4 runs.

3.1 1 Haynes defends for a run.

2.6 1 Haynes defends for 1 run.

2.5 1 Munsey defends for a single run.

2.4 6 SIX! Munsey defends for a half dozen runs.

2.3 1 Haynes plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Haynes defends for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Munsey defends for 1 run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 1 Munsey defends for one run.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 W wicket (caught - Clarke)

0.5 1 Munsey plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 1 Clarke plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.2 1 Munsey defends for a single run.