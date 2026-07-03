Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Livingstone Liamall rounder
|47
|31
|2
|3
|151.61
|Jennings Keatonbatsman
|42
|29
|4
|3
|144.83
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Howell Bennyall rounder
|4
|0
|40
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Amir Mohammadbowler
|4
|0
|40
|0
|10
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs. Hurst is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Howell and Stone.
19.5
W
OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes
19.3
1
Stone drops one in short, outside off. Moores goes back and edges for one run back behind point.