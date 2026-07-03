Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

181

LAN
LAN

180

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Livingstone Liamall rounder473123151.61
Jennings Keatonbatsman422943144.83
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Howell Bennyall rounder404011000
Amir Mohammadbowler404001000

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs. Hurst is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Howell and Stone.

19.5
W

OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes

19.3
1

Stone drops one in short, outside off. Moores goes back and edges for one run back behind point.

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