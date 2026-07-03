19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, on a good line. Blatherwick moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for 2 runs. Hurst is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Howell and Stone.

19.5 W OUT! Stone breaks through! Dropped in short by Stone, on line. Moores rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Haynes