Match details Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

Trent Bridge

NOT
NOT

181

LAN
LAN

180

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersClarke Joe, Munsey George, Haynes Jack, McCann Freddie, Moores Tom, Howell Benny, Linde George, Patterson-White Liam, Stone Olly, Ali Mohammad, Amir Mohammad
BenchAhmed Farhan, Duckett Ben, Henry Hayes James Philip, James Lyndon, Martindale Ben, Pennington Dillon, Pocklington Joe, Seecharan Samuel Jack

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJones Michael, Jennings Keaton, Livingstone Liam, Hurst Matthew, McDermott Ben, Khan Shadab, Moores Joe, Blatherwick Jack, Hartley Tom, Aspinwall Tom, Anderson James
BenchBailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Green Chris, Mahmood Saqib, Singh Harry

Venue Guide

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