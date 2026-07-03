17.3 W OUT! Bowled. Full, on line. Crocombe steps back but misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Hunt backs away and drives through the off side for a single run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Crocombe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

16.6 . Full ball, on line once more. Hunt pushes forward and defends

16.5 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals! On a good line and length. Mills rocks back and pulls, but is caught by Snater

16.4 W OUT! Harmer gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre sweep, and is remarkably caught by Harmer down the ground. A stunning catch there by Harmer!

16.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Alsop gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

16.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Crocombe pushes forward and drives for a single run.

16.1 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Alsop pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

15.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Alsop pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

15.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Crocombe moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run behind square.

15.4 1 Critchley pitches one up, outside off stump. Alsop moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

15.3 . Full, outside off stump. Alsop gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.2 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Alsop gets forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

15.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Alsop pushes forward and drives over the off side for 2 runs.

14.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Alsop pushes forward and drives

14.4 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Crocombe goes back and outside edges for a single run.

14.3 1 Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Alsop goes back and plays a cut for a single run back behind point.

14.2 6 SIX! Harmer pitches one up, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

14.1 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives. Briggs is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some great fielding by Harmer.

13.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Briggs gets forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

13.5 1 Critchley pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and plays a shaky pull for a run.

13.4 2 Good length, outside off once again. Alsop gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. Impressive fielding by Benkenstein saves a boundary.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Briggs pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Briggs gets on the back foot and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

12.6 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Alsop pushes forward and punches a drive

12.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Briggs moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.4 . Full, on a good line. Briggs rocks back and flicks back behind square.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Briggs gets forward, and is struck on the helmet while attempting a reverse sweep

12.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Briggs gets forward and inside edges for 2 runs back behind square. Good fielding by Walter saves a certain boundary.

12.1 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Briggs moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back through point.

11.6 1 Z Akhter pitches one up, outside off stump again. Briggs gets on the back foot and eases a drive through point on the off side for a run.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Briggs goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for six runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Briggs steps away and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

11.3 . Full, pitching outside off again. Briggs gets on the back foot and pulls shakily

11.2 . Z Akhter comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Briggs pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

11.1 1 On a good line and length. Alsop gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Alsop gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

10.5 . Harmer pitches one up, pitching outside off. Alsop rocks back and pulls

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Briggs gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Alsop gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

10.2 . Full, outside off stump. Alsop rocks back and plays a pull down the ground.

10.1 . Good length from Harmer, outside off. Alsop steps back and cuts

9.6 . On a good length, outside off. Briggs gets on the back foot and plays a pull

9.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Alsop rocks back and flicks behind square for one run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Briggs pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through point.

9.3 2 On a good line and length. Briggs gets forward and drives for a pair of runs back behind point.

9.2 W OUT! Jones gets the wicket! Good length from Jones, outside off stump once again. Carson gets on the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Z Akhter

9.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg. Alsop moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

8.6 2 Z Akhter pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Carson gets on the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Fernandes costing a single run.

8.5 . Good length from Z Akhter, pitching outside off stump again. Carson gets forward and drives down the ground.

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Alsop gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Alsop takes advantage. Length ball, outside off stump. Alsop moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

8.3 nb No ball. On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Alsop gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

8.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Alsop shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a flick

8.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Carson gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length. Alsop moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

7.6 . Length ball, outside off again. Carson moves onto the back foot and defends

7.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Carson goes back and edges

7.4 4 And another! Full, outside off stump once more. Carson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

7.3 W OUT! Jones gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Pepper

7.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carter ducks

7.1 . Good length from Jones, pitching outside off stump again. Carter moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carter rocks back and skies a wild drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length from Snater, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Alsop moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

6.3 1 Good length from Snater, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Alsop rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Snater. Alsop rocks back and defends down the ground.

5.6 2 Good line and length again. Carter moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Alsop moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

5.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and defends for a run down the ground.

5.3 1lb Good length from Cook, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Alsop gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a leg bye.

5.2 . Good line and length. Alsop goes back and defends

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Simpson moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Z Akhter on the off side.

4.6 1 Snater now coming around the wicket to Simpson. Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Simpson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

4.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Carter pushes forward and punches a drive through point for a run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

4.3 . On a good line and length once again. Carter goes back and plays a flick behind square.

4.2 . On a good line and length again. Carter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

4.1 . Good line and length from Snater. Carter gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 . Good line and length from Cook. Simpson goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . On a good line and length from Cook again. Simpson moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Simpson gets on the back foot and defends on the on side.

3.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Simpson goes back and plays a cut back through point.

3.2 . Good line and length. Simpson rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Good length from Cook, pitching outside off. Simpson gets on the back foot and defends

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Simpson rocks back and flicks for a single run.

2.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Carter gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run back behind square.

2.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 W OUT! Snater gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Thomas gets forward and lofts a drive, but is brilliantly caught by Benkenstein on the leg side. A terrific catch there by Benkenstein!

2.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Thomas rocks back and defends through point.

2.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Thomas moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs.

1.6 W OUT! Cook gets the wicket! Good length from Cook, on leg stump and angling across Hughes. He gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Snater back behind square.

1.5 . DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Hughes rocks back and drives through the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Z Akhter.

1.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Thomas gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

1.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Thomas pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to defend

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Thomas gets forward and punches a drive

1.1 W OUT! Cook gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Cook. Ward gets on the back foot and pulls, but is impressively caught by Benkenstein

0.6 3 Good line and length. Ward moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for three runs. Tidy fielding by Walter prevents a certain boundary.

0.5 6 SIX! Full, outside off. Ward moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

0.4 1 Good length from Snater, outside off. Hughes goes back and eases a drive for one run.

0.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Ward moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.2 1 Good line and length from Snater. Hughes rocks back and drives on the off side for a run.

0.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ward rocks back and defends for a single run on the leg side.

0.1 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Ward rocks back but makes no contact while trying a flick

19.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Harmer pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

19.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, outside off stump again. Harmer gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Harmer gets forward and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

19.3 4 And again! Back of a length from Crocombe, outside off again. Harmer gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind square.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Harmer gets on the front foot and edges down the ground for four runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Harmer pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Crocombe pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Harmer gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

18.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Snater. He backs away and outside edges for four runs behind point.

18.5 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Snater goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

18.4 . Good length from Mills, pitching outside off stump. Snater moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Mills. Critchley gets on the back foot and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Hughes

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Harmer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Harmer gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

17.6 1 Full ball, on line. Harmer gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for a run.

17.5 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Harmer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs back behind square. Quality fielding by Alsop results in a boundary being saved.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Critchley gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Critchley gets forward and lifts a flick back behind square for six runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Crocombe pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Critchley moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind square.

17.1 1 Full, on a good line. Harmer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

16.6 2 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Critchley. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Crocombe costing a single run.

16.5 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Critchley pushes forward and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.4 1 Good length from Briggs, pitching outside off. Harmer pushes forward and reverse sweeps through point for one run.

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Critchley goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Harmer moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

16.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Critchley. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Critchley. He rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Mills, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Critchley. He rocks back and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

15.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Harmer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Critchley moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run back through point.

15.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Harmer pushes forward and eases a drive through point for 1 run.

15.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Critchley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run back behind point.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Critchley gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

14.5 1 Carson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Harmer pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Harmer pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

14.3 W OUT! Carson breaks through! Full, on line. Fernandes moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep, but is remarkably caught by Ward back behind square.

14.2 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Critchley. He rocks back and flicks behind square for 1 run.

14.1 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Fernandes. He gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Fernandes gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

13.5 1 Hunt pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Critchley moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

13.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Fernandes. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Ward on the on side.

13.2 1 Good length from Hunt, outside leg and angled across. Critchley rocks back and flicks for a run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Benkenstein. He pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Critchley gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

12.3 1 Carson pitches one up, on line. Critchley pushes forward and punches a drive on the on side for a single run.

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

12.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, on line once more. Benkenstein gets forward and skies a drive for six runs past the bowler.

11.6 W OUT! Crocombe gets the wicket! Crocombe pitches one up, on line. Allison gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Allison is bowled

11.5 1 Crocombe pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Benkenstein steps away and drives over the off side field for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Mills costing SUSSEX one run.

11.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Benkenstein rocks back and eases a drive for a couple of runs back through point.

11.3 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Allison creates space and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

11.2 . Good length from Crocombe, outside off. Allison gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

11.1 1 Full ball, on line. Benkenstein pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Allison gets forward and drives for a run on the on side.

10.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

10.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Allison rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Allison moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

10.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.1 1w Wide. Carson pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

9.6 1 Good line and length. Benkenstein moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

9.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Benkenstein creates room and punches a drive

9.4 1 Briggs pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Allison creates space and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

9.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Allison steps back but misses while trying to play a late cut

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Benkenstein goes back and pulls down the ground for a single run.

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Allison steps back and drives for a single run down the ground.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Allison steps back and drives for a run behind point on the off side.

8.5 1 Carson pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Benkenstein gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the on side.

8.4 4 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Benkenstein gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Carter. The misfield by Carter costs SUSSEX three runs.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Allison. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.2 2 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Allison moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs. Fantastic fielding by Carter prevents a certain boundary.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Benkenstein rocks back and flicks for a run back behind square.

7.6 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Benkenstein creates room and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

7.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Pepper creates space and skies a drive, but is caught by Carter back through point.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Allison rocks back and pulls sloppily for a run.

7.3 . Briggs pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Allison gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Pepper gets forward and flicks for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Pepper pushes forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

6.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Allison moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

6.5 1 Full ball, outside leg and angled across Pepper. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Pepper steps back and lifts a cut for four runs back behind point.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Allison moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run behind point on the off side.

6.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Pepper. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Pepper pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a scoop

5.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Allison steps back and plays a cut back behind point.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside leg. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

5.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Allison. He creates space and flicks for 1 run behind square.

5.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Allison rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Pepper advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Pepper moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

4.6 1 Good line and length. Pepper creates space and flicks for 1 run.

4.5 . Full, outside off stump. Pepper moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Pepper gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Pepper pushes forward but misses while trying a ramp

4.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Allison goes back and drives through the off side for a run.

4.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Pepper goes back and punches a drive through point on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Carter costing SUSSEX a single run.

3.6 1 DROPPED! Good length from Mills, pitching on leg and angled across Pepper. He advances down the pitch and pulls shakily for a single run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Simpson. Not an easy chance for Simpson.

3.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pepper pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through point.

3.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pepper goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Good length from Mills, pitching on leg and angling across. Pepper moves onto the back foot and defends

3.2 6 SIX! Full ball, on line but angling across. Pepper pushes forward and flicks for 6 runs.

3.1 . Good line and length. Pepper rocks back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a unknown

2.6 1 Good length from Hunt, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Pepper pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Pepper moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the off side.

2.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Pepper. He pushes forward and lifts a ramp for four runs behind square on the leg side.

2.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Allison. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

2.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Allison gets on the back foot and defends

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pepper gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

1.6 W OUT! Mills gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Walter rocks back and defends shakily, and is caught by Mills

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Walter moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the body while trying to play a flick

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Walter moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

1.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Pepper gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

1.3 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Pepper goes back and defends

1.2 . On a good line and length from Mills. Pepper creates space but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.1 . Mills pitches one up, outside off. Pepper gets on the front foot and edges

0.6 . On a good line and length once more. Walter moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

0.5 4 And another! Full, on a good line but angling across. Walter gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

0.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Walter goes back and plays a flick for four runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Walter moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs.

0.2 . Good length from Hunt, outside off stump. Walter rocks back and punches a drive down the ground.