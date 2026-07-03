Results Score Sussex vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026

T20

County Ground

SUS
SUS

104

ESS
ESS

204

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Alsop Tomwicket keeper353502100
Briggs Dannybowler241721141.18
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Harmer Simonbowler401724.2500
Snater Shanebowler40281710

Latest Highlights

17.3
W

OUT! Bowled. Full, on line. Crocombe steps back but misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2
1

Good length, pitching outside off again. Hunt backs away and drives through the off side for a single run.

17.1
1

On a good length, pitching outside off. Crocombe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

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