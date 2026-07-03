Results Score Sussex vs Essex T20 T20 Blast 03.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Alsop Tomwicket keeper
|35
|35
|0
|2
|100
|Briggs Dannybowler
|24
|17
|2
|1
|141.18
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Harmer Simonbowler
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|0
|0
|Snater Shanebowler
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
17.3
W
OUT! Bowled. Full, on line. Crocombe steps back but misses while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps
17.2
1
Good length, pitching outside off again. Hunt backs away and drives through the off side for a single run.
17.1
1
On a good length, pitching outside off. Crocombe moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.