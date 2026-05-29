19.6 2 On a good line and length again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the on side field.

19.5 . Yorker, on line once more. Sandhu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.4 1 Hector drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Baig gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

19.3 1 On a good line and length. Sandhu moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

19.2 W OUT! Hector gets the wicket! Good length from Hector, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Dottin

19.1 1 Good length from Hector, on leg stump and angling across. Baig gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

19.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Claxton, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan shuffles down the pitch and guides a cut for 4 runs.

18.5 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Baig rocks back and plays a wild pull for a single run.

18.4 1 On a good line and length from Claxton once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and plays a poor sweep for 1 run.

18.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching on a good line.

18.3 . Good length from Claxton, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.

18.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Claxton. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Fatima Sana Khan. She advances and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Munisar pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

17.4 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Baig pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

17.3 . Good line and length again. Baig rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

17.2 . On a good line and length from Munisar. Baig gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and edges for a single run on the off side.

16.6 . Good line and length. Baig moves onto the back foot and defends

16.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Fatima Sana Khan. She gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Baig rocks back and pulls for one run.

16.3 W OUT! Claxton gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Claxton, pitching on a good line. Aliya Riaz advances and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by Mangru

16.2 . Short, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz goes back and cuts through point.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Claxton, pitching on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and lifts a cut for 1 run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

15.5 . Pitched up, on line. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and leg glances

15.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off. Aliya Riaz gets forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Aliya Riaz makes the most of it. Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

15.3 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and guides a square cut back through point.

15.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on line. Aliya Riaz creates room and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz steps away and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

14.5 . Pitched up, on line once more. Aliya Riaz rocks back and plays a square cut

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

14.1 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across Aliya Riaz. She advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and punches a drive on the leg side.

13.5 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, on a good line once more. Iram Javed goes back and plays a pull for a single run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Claxton and Mangru.

13.4 1lb Matthews drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Aliya Riaz ducks and plays a defensive stroke behind square on the leg side for 1 leg bye.

13.3 . Good line and length from Matthews once more. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly

13.2 . Full, on a good line once again. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good line and length from Matthews. Iram Javed advances down the pitch and lifts a shaky drive for one run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Joseph pitches one up, on line. Aliya Riaz moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Iram Javed advances and drives shakily for one run over the off side.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Aliya Riaz moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

12.3 . Good line and length from Joseph. Aliya Riaz moves down the pitch and drives shakily

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz rocks back and guides a square cut for four runs.

12.1 . Joseph drops one in short, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and guides a cut

11.6 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Iram Javed. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Iram Javed pushes forward and drives on the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Dottin again. Iram Javed creates room and drives for four runs over the off side field.

11.3 2 Free hit. Good line and length from Dottin once more. Iram Javed shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

11.3 nb No ball. Yorker, on a good line once more. Aliya Riaz gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and defends

10.6 2 Good line and length from Fletcher once again. Iram Javed advances and drives for two runs.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Fletcher once again. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

10.4 . On a good line and length. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut

10.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Aliya Riaz goes back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

10.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot and cuts

10.1 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and drives for one run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, after some good fielding by Glasgow.

9.6 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Rameen Shamim gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Matthews. Iram Javed advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for one run over the off side field.

9.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Matthews again. Rameen Shamim advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iram Javed advances and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

8.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs back behind square.

8.5 1 On a good line and length. Iram Javed moves down the pitch and drives shakily for a single run through the leg side field.

8.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Iram Javed advances and punches a drive through the off side field.

8.3 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Iram Javed. She advances and drives

8.2 1 Fletcher pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for a single run.

8.1 . Full, outside leg. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

7.6 1 On a good line and length again. Rameen Shamim goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.5 2 Matthews comes around the wicket. Matthews pitches one up, on a good line once more. Rameen Shamim goes back and plays a flick for a couple of runs back behind square.

7.4 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a paddle

7.3 1 Good line and length from Matthews again. Iram Javed rocks back and drives for one run.

7.2 . On a good line and length from Matthews again. Iram Javed moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

7.1 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Rameen Shamim gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Fletcher once more. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Iram Javed advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

6.3 . On a good line and length. Iram Javed gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Iram Javed rocks back and drives on the off side.

6.2 1w Wide. Full, on leg stump and angling loosely across the batter. Iram Javed backs away but makes no contact while attempting to play a unknown

6.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

5.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. Jabeen gets on the front foot and plays a sweep, but is caught by Joseph back behind square.

5.6 1w Wide. Munisar pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Jabeen gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

5.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Jabeen pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

5.4 4 And again! Free hit, and Jabeen takes advantage. Good length, outside off stump. Jabeen advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

5.4 nb And again! No ball. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Jabeen gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

5.3 4 And another! Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Jabeen. She pushes forward and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Jabeen rocks back and drives for 4 runs through the on side field.

4.6 . Good length from Claxton, outside off. Rameen Shamim gets forward and plays a pull

4.5 . Claxton pitches one up, on line. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1w Wide. Claxton now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling loosely across the batter. Rameen Shamim gets forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Jabeen goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.

4.3 . On a good line and length. Jabeen rocks back and plays a sloppy pull down the ground.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Claxton again. Jabeen moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the leg side field for 4 runs.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Claxton again. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.6 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Rameen Shamim. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

3.5 W OUT! Henry breaks through! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Claxton

3.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Jabeen goes back and flicks for a run behind square.

3.3 1 Full, outside off. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side. The ball is misfielded.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

3.1 . Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Henry, pitching on leg. Ayesha Zafar goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Jabeen gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

2.5 1 Good length from Hector, pitching outside off once more. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

2.4 1 Full, outside off. Jabeen pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

2.3 1 On a good line and length from Hector. Ayesha Zafar goes back and pulls for a run.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Jabeen moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive through the on side field for a run.

1.6 W OUT! Bowled. Henry pitches one up, on line. Muneeba Ali advances and punches a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Muneeba Ali has to depart

1.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump once again. Jabeen pushes forward and drives for a run back through point.

1.5 2w Wide. Henry pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Muneeba Ali gets forward and makes no contact while trying to play a drive. The ball is misfielded by Mangru.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Muneeba Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls

1.4 1 Good length from Henry, outside off stump once more. Jabeen gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jabeen goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

1.2 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Jabeen gets forward and drives through the leg side field.

1.1 1 Henry pitches one up, on a good line. Muneeba Ali goes back and flicks back behind square for a single run.

0.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and is caught by Mangru

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Gull Feroza pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

0.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Gull Feroza advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Gull Feroza goes back and square cuts

0.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

19.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Henry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

19.5 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Henry gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on a good line. Henry moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs through the on side field.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Free hit. Dropped in short by Baig, on line. Henry goes back and plays a pull for 1 run. Glasgow is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Fatima Sana Khan and Baig.

19.3 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Glasgow gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side. The ball is misfielded.

19.2 1 Baig comes over the wicket to Henry. Pitched up, on a good line once more. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for 1 run.

19.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Glasgow gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive for one run through the on side field.

18.6 1 Fatima Sana Khan drops one in short, on a good line. Glasgow gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

18.5 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Glasgow rocks back and plays a wild pull for two runs.

18.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow advances down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point.

18.3 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Glasgow gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Glasgow gets on the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

18.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Glasgow gets on the front foot and drives

17.6 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line. Glasgow goes back and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

17.5 1 Good length, outside off. Henry goes back and cuts for a single run back through point.

17.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Henry plays a defensive stroke

17.3 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Henry gets forward and skies a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

17.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Glasgow rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

16.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Glasgow rocks back and plays a cut for four runs.

16.4 . Fatima Sana Khan comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Glasgow goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

16.3 1 Dropped in short by Fatima Sana Khan, on line again. Henry moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

16.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Henry rocks back and guides a square cut for four runs.

16.1 . Good line and length once more. Henry pushes forward and edges

15.6 . Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line once again. Glasgow rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Glasgow pushes forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

15.4 4 And again! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Glasgow gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, outside off. Glasgow gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

15.2 1 Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once again. Henry goes back and drives for one run on the off side.

15.1 4 FOUR! Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Henry rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Glasgow advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

14.5 1 Good line and length. Henry goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

14.4 1 Sandhu pitches one up, on line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

14.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angled wildly across the batter. Glasgow moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

14.2 2 Sandhu pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded.

14.1 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Henry moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

13.6 . Full ball, on line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.5 . Full ball, outside off. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

13.5 2w Wide. Rameen Shamim pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling far across the batter. Henry gets forward and sweeps, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides for a couple of wides.

13.4 1 Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching on leg and angling across Glasgow. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

13.3 W OUT! Rameen Shamim gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line again. Claxton pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Rameen Shamim

13.2 . Rameen Shamim pitches one up, on leg stump once more. Claxton gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance behind square.

13.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Claxton moves onto the front foot and edges on the off side.

12.6 . Sandhu pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Henry gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

12.5 2 Good length from Sandhu, outside off stump. Henry rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs.

12.4 W OUT! LBW. Full, on a good line. Taylor moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Taylor is on her way

12.3 1 Sandhu pitches one up, on line. Claxton gets forward and punches a poor drive for 1 run through the on side field.

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Taylor. She gets on the front foot and drives for one run back behind square.

12.1 4 FOUR! Sandhu pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Taylor moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

11.6 4 Rameen Shamim pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Claxton. She gets forward and reverse sweeps

11.5 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Taylor pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

11.4 1 Rameen Shamim pitches one up, on a good line once more. Claxton gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

11.3 1 On a good line and length. Taylor gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

11.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

10.6 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Baig, pitching on a good line. Taylor moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs behind square.

10.5 1 Good length from Baig, pitching outside leg. Claxton moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Claxton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

10.3 1 Good line and length once more. Taylor pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Taylor shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off. Taylor rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.6 1 Full, on line. Taylor moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Taylor gets on the front foot and eases a drive

9.4 1 On a good line and length. Claxton gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rameen Shamim. Claxton gets on the back foot and guides a cut for four runs through point.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Taylor moves onto the back foot and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

8.6 . Full, outside off. Claxton moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

8.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Taylor moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

8.4 2 Sandhu pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Taylor gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.

8.3 . Sandhu pitches one up, on a good line. Taylor gets forward and drives averagely

8.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Taylor rocks back and plays a cut for four runs through point.

8.1 . On a good line and length from Sandhu. Taylor rocks back and guides a cut

7.6 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Claxton gets on the front foot and drives

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Claxton. She gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Joseph. She pushes forward and skies a sweep, but is caught by Jabeen

7.3 1 Good length from Rameen Shamim, pitching on leg and angling across. Taylor gets forward and punches a drive for a run.

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Taylor gets forward and eases a drive

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Taylor rocks back and cuts

6.6 . Good line and length once again. Joseph rocks back and drives sloppily

6.5 1 Full, on line once again. Taylor moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Joseph rocks back and defends

6.1 2 DROPPED! Good line and length from Sandhu once again. Joseph pushes forward and plays a drive for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped. The misfield.

5.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive

5.5 1 Good line and length from Sadia Iqbal once more. Joseph gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

5.4 1 Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, on line. Dottin pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

5.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dottin moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

5.2 . Good length from Sadia Iqbal, on leg stump and angling across Dottin. She rocks back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance back behind square.

5.1 2 Pitched up, on line. Dottin gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for two runs.

4.6 W OUT! Baig gets the wicket! Matthews pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Jabeen on the leg side.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Baig, outside leg. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

4.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

4.1 1lb Good line and length. Dottin goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend, resulting in a leg bye.

3.6 . Sadia Iqbal pitches one up, outside off. Matthews rocks back and slices a cut through point.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Sadia Iqbal. Matthews goes back and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts through point.

3.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Dottin. She rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

3.1 1 Full, on line once more. Dottin pushes forward and edges through the off side for a run.

2.6 4 And another! Full ball, pitching on a good line but angling across. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for four runs.

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.