Results Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 29.05.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
PAK
PAK

174

WIN
WIN

199

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Riaz Aliyaall rounder372880132.14
Jabeen Saira301960157.89
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fletcher Afybowler302006.6710
Matthews Hayleyall rounder30210700

Latest Highlights

19.6
2

On a good line and length again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the on side field.

19.5
.

Yorker, on line once more. Sandhu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.4
1

Hector drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Baig gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

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