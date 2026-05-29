Results Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 29.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Riaz Aliyaall rounder
|37
|28
|8
|0
|132.14
|Jabeen Saira
|30
|19
|6
|0
|157.89
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fletcher Afybowler
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|1
|0
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
2
On a good line and length again. Sandhu gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the on side field.
19.5
.
Yorker, on line once more. Sandhu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
19.4
1
Hector drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Baig gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.