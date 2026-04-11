Heather Knight News View all Cricket player Heather Knight is very famous and right now you have the opportunity to know how he trains and what kind of relationship he has with his teammates. AI Simulation, IND-W vs AUS-W | India Women beat England Women by five wickets in Women’s WC game According to ChatGPT, India Women will beat England Women by five wickets in the 20th match of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Star batter Smriti Mandhana’s (88) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s (65*) knocks will help India register their third win in tournament. Heather Knight Women’s World Cup | Twitter reacts as England go top of table after surviving scare against Bangladesh Heather Knight ENG-W vs WI-W Match Preview | Dominant England eye series sweep as West Indies fight to stay afloat Heather Knight AI Simulation, ENG-W vs WI-W | Knight prospers in new role to seal series win for England in 2nd T20I Heather Knight ‌Heather Knight forced to step down as England Women’s captain

International career

Heather Clare Knight OBE was born on 26 December 1990 in Plymouth, England. A right-handed batter and occasional off-spin bowler, she became one of the most dependable players in English women’s cricket.

She reached an important milestone in December 2019, when she played her 100th Women’s One Day International. Her international career has included World Cup triumphs, Ashes battles, and recognition as one of the key figures in modern women’s cricket.

2010

Called up to replace the injured Sarah Taylor during the India tour.

Made her ODI debut on 1 March 2010 against India in Mumbai, scoring 49 runs while opening the innings.

Played her first T20I on 22 November 2010 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

2011

Made her Test debut on 22 January 2011 in Sydney against Australia in the Women’s Ashes.

2013

Scored 157 runs in the Ashes Test at Wormsley, sharing a 156-run seventh-wicket stand with Laura Marsh.

Named Player of the Match for this career-defining innings.

2014

Among the first 18 women to receive ECB central contracts, marking the professional era of England women’s cricket.

2016

Appointed captain of the England women’s team on 5 June, succeeding Charlotte Edwards.

2017

Captained England to the Women’s World Cup title on home soil.

Shared a record 213-run third-wicket partnership with Nat Sciver against Pakistan.

Lifted the trophy at Lord’s after defeating India in the final by nine runs.

2018

Led England at the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

Awarded the OBE for services to cricket and named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

2019

Received a full ECB central contract.

Played her 100th ODI on 12 December 2019 against Pakistan in Malaysia, becoming the 10th Englishwoman to reach the mark.

2020

At the T20 World Cup in Australia, she scored her maiden T20I century: 108 against Thailand.

Became the first woman to score centuries in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I).

Crossed the 1,000-run milestone in T20Is.

2021

Captained England in the one-off Test against India in June.

Reached both 3,000 ODI runs and her 50th ODI wicket.

Led England in the Women’s Ashes series in Australia at the end of the year.

2022

Produced a career-best 168 not out in the Canberra Ashes Test, saving the match and setting one of the highest Ashes scores by an Englishwoman.

Captained England at the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, guiding the team to the final, where they lost to Australia.

2023

The Women’s Ashes ended in a dramatic 8–8 draw: England won both white-ball series, while Australia won the Test to retain the trophy.

2024

Captained England at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, though the side failed to progress to the playoffs on net run rate.

2025

Played her last Women’s Ashes series in January–February, where Australia dominated across formats.

Announced on 22 March 2025 that she would step down as captain, with Nat Sciver-Brunt named her successor.

By April 2025, her record stood at 12 Tests (803 runs, average 42.26), 143 ODIs (3,913 runs, average 35.89, 56 wickets), and 125 T20Is (2,121 runs, average 25.25, 21 wickets).

Leagues Participation

Heather Knight has been active in the world’s top franchise competitions, including the Women’s Premier League in India, the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, and The Hundred in England. Across these tournaments, she has played the role of batter, occasional off-spinner, and captain, leaving a mark both with her performances and leadership.

Women’s Premier League

Heather Knight joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the inaugural WPL auction of 2023. She featured in eight matches, scoring 135 runs at a strike rate of about 140 and taking four wickets. Her best innings was 34 against the Delhi Capitals. In 2024, she withdrew from the league due to international commitments, and in 202,5 she went unsold in the auction, with franchises opting for younger Indian players.

Year Team Notes 2023 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 matches, 135 runs, four wickets, top score 34 2024 — Withdrew due to England’s T20 schedule 2025 — Went unsold in the auction, franchises focused on domestic talent

Women’s Big Bash League

Heather Knight played several seasons in the WBBL, first with Hobart Hurricanes and later with Sydney Thunder. With Hobart, she became one of the team’s early leaders, highlighted by 374 runs in the 2018–19 season and a best score of 82 against Melbourne Stars. Moving to Sydney Thunder, she enjoyed her peak years, especially in WBBL|06 (2020–21), when she scored 446 runs and guided the Thunder to the championship, also being named Player of the Season.

Year Team Notes 2015–2019 Hobart Hurricanes Captain in early seasons, 374 runs in 2018–19 with best score 82 2020–present Sydney Thunder 446 runs in 2020–21, Player of the Season, led team to WBBL title

Women’s Hundred

Heather Knight has been a central figure in The Hundred, serving as captain of the London Spirit since the competition began. She has anchored the batting order and guided the team with her tactical approach. London Spirit won their first title in 2024, with Knight playing key innings in both the Eliminator and the final. By 2025, she had accumulated nearly 600 runs in 23 matches, averaging over 33.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Leading run-scorer for the team, 214 runs, best 61 vs Superchargers 2022 London Spirit Averaged ~30, the team missed the playoffs 2023 London Spirit 178+ runs, mentor role for younger players 2024 London Spirit Captained side to first title, 271 runs, second-highest in tournament 2025 London Spirit Continued as captain, 597 career runs in competition

Domestic career

Heather Knight began her domestic cricket journey with Devon Women, where her technical skill and determination quickly brought her into the spotlight. In 2008, she made headlines as the first woman to open the batting for a men’s side in the Devon Cricket League, representing Plymstock in the B Division. A year later, after finishing among the leading run-scorers in the Women’s County Championship, she was selected for the England Women’s Academy. This stepping stone confirmed her potential at the national level.

Her most defining domestic chapter came with the Western Storm in the Women’s Cricket Super League (WCSL), launched in 2016. Appointed captain from the start, she guided the team to the final in 2016, secured the title in 2017, and finished third in 2018. In the league’s final edition in 2019, she led Western Storm to dominance with nine wins out of ten, before lifting the trophy again. Knight scored 392 runs that season at an average of 49, cementing her reputation as one of the most reliable and composed performers in English regional cricket.

Following the WCSL’s closure, Knight transitioned seamlessly into the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Charlotte Edwards Cup, and The Hundred, where she has remained a senior figure for the Western region and captain of London Spirit. Her domestic success was not limited to England. In Australia, she excelled in the 2014–15 Women’s Twenty20 Cup, scoring 419 runs in 10 matches to claim the Player of the Series award. Later, in the WBBL, she represented the Hobart Hurricanes and then the Sydney Thunder, playing a crucial role in the Thunder’s championship run in the 2020–21 season.

Throughout her domestic career, Knight has consistently combined leadership and performance. She has anchored innings, delivered tactical stability, and shaped the identity of every side she represented, both in England and abroad. Her achievements in domestic competitions provided the platform for her eventual rise as one of England’s longest-serving and most respected national captains.

Records and achievements

Heather Knight has consistently demonstrated leadership and composure across formats, becoming one of the most successful captains in England’s history. Historic innings and landmark victories define her career, earning her recognition both at home and abroad. She has also influenced women’s cricket beyond statistics, shaping the professional era with her advocacy for opportunities and equality.

2010: Made her England debut in ODIs against India in Mumbai, scoring 49 on debut.

2011: Played her first Women’s Test against Australia in Sydney.

2013: Scored 157 in the Women’s Ashes Test at Wormsley, setting a record seventh-wicket stand of 156 with Laura Marsh.

2014–15: Named Player of the Series in the Australian Women’s Twenty20 Cup, finishing as the top run-scorer with 419 runs in 10 matches.

2016: Appointed captain of England Women, succeeding Charlotte Edwards.

2017: Led England to victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup, scoring 364 runs, including 106 vs Pakistan. Became the first England captain to win both the Women’s World Cup and the Women’s Ashes.

2018: Captained England to the final of the ICC Women’s World T20. Named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year. Awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to cricket.

2019: Top run-scorer for Western Storm in the final edition of the WCSL, scoring 392 runs at an average of 49. Guided Storm to their second WCSL title.

2019 (December): Played her 100th ODI, becoming the 10th Englishwoman to achieve this milestone.

2020: Scored a T20I century (108 vs Thailand) at the Women’s T20 World Cup, becoming one of the few women to record centuries in all three formats (Test, ODI, T20I). Named ECB Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

2021: Passed 3,000 ODI runs and claimed her 50th ODI wicket.

2022: Played a career-defining innings of 168 in the Ashes Test at Canberra, the highest fourth-innings score in women’s Test history. Captained England to the ODI World Cup final in New Zealand. Received the Spirit of Cricket Award for her sportsmanship in the Ashes.

2023: Named among The Guardian’s most influential women in British sport and continued to advocate for pay equity and the professionalization of women’s cricket.

2024: Captained London Spirit to their first Women’s Hundred title, scoring 271 runs to finish as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

2025: Stepped down as England captain after nearly a decade in the role, having led the team in over 100 matches across formats.

Career Highlights:

Over 5,000 international runs across formats (as of 2025).

First English woman to record both a century and a five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Record-holder for most Test runs by an England captain.

Represented Sydney Thunder in WBBL 2020–21, scoring 446 runs and being named Player of the Season while leading the team to the title.

Played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural WPL 2023, adding global franchise exposure.

First English woman to captain in three major franchise leagues: WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Scored over 1,200 runs in franchise cricket across WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Personal life

Heather Knight is regarded as one of the most professional and composed figures in women’s cricket, balancing her career achievements with a private lifestyle. She rarely discusses her personal life in the media, preferring to let her cricketing contributions and leadership speak for her. Despite her reserved approach, some details about her family background, finances, and public image are known.

Finance

Based on her central ECB contracts, match fees, prize money from ICC tournaments, and income from franchise leagues such as the WBBL, The Hundred, and WPL, Heather Knight’s estimated net worth stands between 2 and 3 million USD as of 2025.

Family

Heather Clare Knight was born on 26 December 1990 in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, before growing up in Plymouth, Devon. Her father, Mike Knight, encouraged her to play cricket from an early age, including with boys’ teams, and supported her breakthrough with Plymstock Cricket Club, where she became the first woman to open in a men’s league match. She has one brother, Steve Knight, who is involved in amateur cricket.

Heather is not married. She was reportedly engaged to her long-term partner, Tim Bromfield, an accountant, in 2018, but there are no verified reports that the two married. Knight has consistently chosen not to speak publicly about her private life, maintaining a strict separation between her professional and personal affairs.

Cars and House

Heather Knight is known to reside in Plymouth, Devon, where she maintains her personal base. No verified details about her properties or cars are publicly available, reflecting her low-profile lifestyle.

Scandals

In 2024, an old photograph from 2012 resurfaced on social media showing Knight in blackface at a fancy-dress event. The ECB’s Cricket Regulator charged her with conduct that could bring the game into disrepute. Knight admitted the breach, publicly apologized, and stressed that there had been no racist intent. She received a reprimand and a suspended fine of £1,000. Aside from this incident, her career has remained largely free of controversy.

Fan Base

Heather Knight enjoys a loyal following, admired for her composure, tactical awareness, and achievements as captain. On Instagram (@heatherknight55), she has around 113,000 followers, with whom she engages through updates from her tours, training sessions, and matches. Her leadership during the 2017 World Cup and subsequent role as one of the most capped England captains have made her a respected figure not only in England but also in the broader global cricket community.