Lea Tahuhu News View all For those who are interested to know first hand all the news about the cricketer Lea Tahuhu, here you will find the most up-to-date news about the player: participation in tournaments, match results and everything about the personal life of the player. New Zealand Reveal T20 World Cup 2026 Squad with Major Retirements New Zealand has now revealed its squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The defending champions enter the tournament, eager to win another title. However, this would also be the last tournament to be played by three players of the team, sending shockwaves to the fans. Lea Tahuhu AI Simulation, Women’s ODI World Cup | New Zealand enter top four with comfortable win over Pakistan Lea Tahuhu Women’s ODI World Cup | PAK vs NZ, 19th match in Colombo, Preview Lea Tahuhu AI Simulation, Women’s ODI World Cup | New Zealand continue resurgent run with 36-run win over Sri Lanka Lea Tahuhu Women’s ODI World Cup | SL vs NZ, 15th match in Visakhapatnam, Preview

International career

Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu was born on 23 September 1990 in Christchurch, New Zealand, and is known as one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket. A right-arm pacer, she made her international debut in June 2011 for the New Zealand women’s team, entering the side during a transitional phase when the White Ferns were rebuilding their bowling lineup.

2011: Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu made her international debut for New Zealand in June 2011. Her first ODI came on June 14 against Australia in Brisbane, followed by her T20I debut on June 25 against India in Bristol. She quickly impressed selectors with her pace, earning a place as a regular in New Zealand’s limited-overs squads.

2013: Represented New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. She delivered a standout performance with 4 for 27 against Sri Lanka, establishing herself as the team’s leading fast bowler. Her consistent form and ability to take wickets in the powerplay earned her recognition as one of the most dependable quicks in the White Ferns’ attack.

2017: Featured in the Women’s Cricket World Cup in England, continuing her role as a strike bowler. Later that year, she was named in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year, confirming her place among the top international bowlers.

2018: Received a New Zealand Cricket central contract in August 2018. Competed in the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, where the ICC listed her among the tournament’s “players to watch”.

2020–2021: Participated in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, but later took a medical break due to surgery on a mole on her left foot. Returned to international cricket in August 2021, making a strong comeback. On September 21, 2021, against England in Leicester, she took her first five-wicket haul in ODIs (5 for 37) — her career-best performance.

2022: Selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, hosted in New Zealand. In the opening match against the West Indies, she claimed 3 for 57. Later represented her country at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, taking 3 for 20 against Australia in the semifinals and helping New Zealand secure the bronze medal after defeating England.

2024: Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai, contributing 3 for 15 against India in the group stage. New Zealand went on to win the T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 32 runs in the final. She also toured India later in the year, continuing to play a vital role in the team’s bowling unit.

2025: Reached a major career milestone by playing her 100th ODI on October 10, 2025, against Bangladesh in Guwahati during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, marking the occasion with 3 for 22. Her latest T20I appearance came on March 23, 2025, against Australia at Mount Maunganui.

As of late 2025, Tahuhu has played 100 WODIs (122 wickets, best 5 for 37) and 96 WT20Is (93 wickets, best 4 for 6), remaining one of the most successful fast bowlers in New Zealand women’s cricket history.

Leagues Participation

Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu has featured in several leading franchise tournaments around the world, representing clubs in England, India, and Australia.

Women’s Hundred

Lea Tahuhu joined Manchester Originals for the 2022 season, her first appearance in the tournament. According to official data from The Hundred website, she was signed as an overseas pace bowler with over 100 international caps for New Zealand. She played two matches, bowled economical spells, and contributed experience and leadership to the squad.

Tahuhu did not feature in the 2023 or 2024 seasons due to overlapping international duties with New Zealand and franchise roster changes.

Year Team Notes 2022 Manchester Originals 2 matches, 1 run, controlled spells with the ball 2023 — Absent due to national team schedule 2024 — Not signed by any team

Women’s Premier League (India)

Tahuhu joined Gujarat Giants in 2024, replacing injured Australian bowler Lauren Cheatle. Her signing was announced on February 10, 2024, with a contract worth ₹30 lakh. She played two matches, taking one wicket and maintaining an economy rate of 7.6. Although her contribution was limited, her experience strengthened the team’s bowling lineup.

Ahead of the 2025 WPL season, Gujarat Giants released her along with other players as part of a roster reshuffle.

Year Team Notes 2024 Gujarat Giants 2 matches, 1 wicket, economy 7.6, short-term overseas replacement 2025 — Released before auction

Women’s Big Bash League

Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu debuted in WBBL|02 with Melbourne Renegades and served as a leading quick across multiple seasons. Her peak year came in WBBL|03 with 17 wickets and selection in the Team of the Tournament. She later moved to Sydney Thunder in WBBL|08 on a short-term overseas deal. Across her WBBL career: 70 matches, 57 wickets, best 3/13, economy about 6.11.

Season Team Notes 2016–17 Melbourne Renegades Debut as overseas fast bowler 2017–18 Melbourne Renegades 17 wickets; Team of the Tournament 2018–19 Melbourne Renegades First playoffs for Renegades; hit winning single vs Stars 2019–20 Melbourne Renegades 9 wickets; economy ~5.94; semifinalist 2020–21 Melbourne Renegades COVID bubble season in Sydney; senior bowler 2021–22 — Did not participate 2022–23 Sydney Thunder Signed as overseas replacement for Amy Jones; short-term deal

Domestic career

Lea Tahuhu began her senior career with Canterbury Magicians in New Zealand, debuting at 18 and remaining their lead fast bowler for over a decade. Since the 2008/09 season, she has represented Canterbury in both the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (List A) and the Super Smash (T20). Her early performances earned her a national call-up by 2011. Domestically, she has taken over 230 wickets in one-day matches and 75 wickets in 93 T20s, with best figures of 3/6, showing consistent control and accuracy.

In Australia, she played for ACT Meteors (WNCL) in 2015/16 before joining the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL|02 (2016/17), becoming one of their most reliable quicks. Her standout year came in WBBL|03 (2017/18) with 17 wickets and a spot in the Team of the Tournament. Across her WBBL career, she played 70 matches, took 57 wickets, and later joined Sydney Thunder in WBBL|08 (2022/23) as a short-term overseas replacement.

In England, Tahuhu played for Surrey Stars (2016) and Lancashire Thunder (2017) in the Kia Super League, and in The Hundred (2022) for Manchester Originals, appearing in two matches. In India, she represented Trailblazers (2018) and Supernovas (2019) in the Women’s T20 Challenge, and in 2024 joined Gujarat Giants in the WPL as an injury replacement.

Records and achievements

Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu’s professional career spans from 2008 to 2025.

International formats: 97 WODI matches (115 wickets, best 5/37) and 96 WT20I matches (93 wickets, best 4/6).

First five-wicket haul in ODIs: 5/37 vs England, Leicester, 21 September 2021 — her career-best bowling figures.

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year (2017): recognition of her impact in world T20 cricket.

Commonwealth Games Bronze Medal (2022, Birmingham): part of New Zealand’s first women’s cricket medal team at the Games.

ICC Women’s World Cup appearances: 2013, 2017, 2022 (ODI).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup appearances: 2016, 2018, 2020, 2024.

Domestic record – Canterbury Magicians (2008/09–2024/25): 93 T20 matches, 75 wickets (avg 21.28, econ 5.53).

WBBL (Australia): 70 matches, 57 wickets (best 3/13, avg 25.89, econ 6.12).

Team of the Tournament – WBBL|03 (2017/18): 17 wickets for Melbourne Renegades, top bowler of the team.

Women’s T20 Challenge (India): Trailblazers (2018) and Supernovas (2019); part of Supernovas’ 2019 title win.

The Hundred (England): Manchester Originals (2022) — overseas fast bowler signing.

NZC Central Contract recipient: awarded in 2018/19 and renewed in 2020/21.

Fast bowling milestone: recognized among the fastest women bowlers in New Zealand, clocked above 120 km/h in televised matches.

Mentorship role: senior figure guiding New Zealand’s younger pace group, including Jess Kerr and Molly Penfold.

Multi-league career: represented top women’s franchise leagues worldwide — WBBL (Australia), The Hundred (England), Women’s T20 Challenge and WPL (India).

Personal life

Lea Tahuhu is one of the most recognized figures in New Zealand women’s cricket, balancing her international career with family life and professional commitments across several leagues.

Finance

In May 2022, Tahuhu was omitted from New Zealand Cricket’s central contracts list but was reinstated on June 21, 2023, for the 2023/24 season, confirming her return to NZC’s contracted players. Several cricket websites estimate her net worth at around USD 2 million, though these numbers are not verified by NZC or ICC. Her earnings primarily come from international contracts, franchise cricket (WBBL, WPL), and match fees.

Family

Tahuhu married Amy Satterthwaite, former captain of the New Zealand White Ferns, in March 2017. The couple has two children — Grace Mary, born January 13, 2020, and Louis Andrew, born June 23, 2024. Both players have openly spoken about balancing parenting and professional cricket. Information about Tahuhu’s parents or siblings is not publicly available, as she prefers to keep her private life confidential.

Scandals

There are no recorded controversies or disciplinary issues involving Lea Tahuhu. She is widely respected in New Zealand and international cricket for her integrity and professionalism.

Fans

Her verified Instagram account (@leatahuhu) has about 11,000 followers as of 2025, where she shares photos of matches, family life, and training sessions. On X (Twitter) under @LTahuhu, she engages with cricket fans and posts updates about tournaments and milestones. Her follower count continues to grow, especially after reaching her 100th ODI milestone in 2025, which was highlighted by major cricket media accounts.