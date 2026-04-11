Sophia Dunkley Brown

Sophia Dunkley News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricketer Sophia Dunkley, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: the results of past matches and incidents on the playing field. Women’s World Cup | Twitter reacts as Fahima Khatun has Sophia Dunkley in smiles with funky celebration Bowlers giving a send-off to willow-wielders is no new thing, but Fahima Khatun had England batter Sophia Dunkley in splits in the Women’s World Cup match. The Bangladesh leg-spinner trapped her in front of the wicket before breaking into an impromptu dance move, ending it with a send-off. Sophia Dunkley India Women's tour of England | Twitter reacts as India win first ODI by four wickets Sophia Dunkley ENG-W vs WI-W Match Preview | Dominant England eye series sweep as West Indies fight to stay afloat Sophia Dunkley WBBL 23 | Perth Scorchers women falter in chase as Melbourne Stars seal victory by 33 runs Sophia Dunkley WPL | Twitter reacts as Sophia Dunkley’s quickfire fifty helps Gujarat Giants script 11-run win

International career

Sophia Ivy Rose Dunkley was born on 16 July 1998 in Lambeth, London. She is a right-handed batter and leg-break bowler who represents England in all formats. Known for her composure at the crease and ability to anchor innings, she has become a vital part of England’s middle order.

She made her international debut in 2018 during the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies, playing her first match against Bangladesh. Three years later, in June 2021, she made her Test debut and entered history as the first Black woman to represent England in Test cricket. That same year, she received her first central contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

2018: Sophia Dunkley made her international debut for England on November 12 in the ICC Women’s World T20 against Bangladesh at Gros Islet. She was only twenty years old and took part in England’s campaign that reached the final. Her inclusion marked the start of a promising international journey.

2019: She played in the limited-overs tours to Sri Lanka and India. On March 26 in Colombo, she took her first international wicket against Sri Lanka. Her role as a lower-order all-rounder began to take shape during these series.

2020: After the global break due to the pandemic, Dunkley was selected in England’s 24-player training group and featured in the T20I series against the West Indies, which England won 5–0. Her consistent efforts earned her a place in the national setup.

2021: Dunkley made her Test debut from June 16 to 19 against India at Bristol, scoring an unbeaten 74 and becoming the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England. On June 27, she made her ODI debut against India, and three days later, she scored her first ODI fifty (73 not out) in Taunton. Later that year, she was part of the England squad for the Women’s Ashes series in Australia.

2022: A breakthrough year for Dunkley. She played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, helping England reach the final with a vital 67 against Bangladesh. On July 15, she scored her maiden international century, 107 off 93 balls against South Africa in Bristol, becoming the first Black woman to hit an international hundred for England. She also represented England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the team finished fourth.

2023: Dunkley took part in the multi-format Women’s Ashes series against Australia and later faced India in a December Test. Despite England losing the Ashes on aggregate points, she remained consistent across formats and was among England’s most reliable top-order players.

2024: She continued as a key batter in England’s squad, featuring in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and several bilateral series. Her last T20I that year came on July 11 against New Zealand. She retained her place as one of England’s central contracted players and a dependable performer at number three.

2025: Dunkley played a full calendar year across formats. In January, she appeared in the Women’s Ashes Test at Melbourne. In July, she delivered solid T20I performances against India, including a 75 from 53 balls on July 4 and a 46 from 30 on July 12. She later contributed to England’s 6–0 ODI series win against the West Indies. In August, she was named in England’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. During the tournament in October, she featured in England’s victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo. By the end of 2025, she had played around forty ODIs with 981 runs at an average of 28.02 and a strike rate of about 85, including one century and six half-centuries.

Leagues Participation

Sophia Dunkley has built a strong franchise cricket profile, performing in England’s Hundred, Australia’s WBBL, and India’s WPL.

The Women’s Hundred

Sophia Dunkley joined Southern Brave in 2021 for the inaugural season of The Hundred. Her attacking approach and ability to rotate strikes helped the team reach the final. After two productive years with the Brave, she moved to Welsh Fire in 2023, becoming their key top-order player and one of the highest run-scorers in the league. By 2025, she had crossed the 1,000-run mark in the competition and remained a central figure for Welsh Fire.

Year Team Notes 2021 Southern Brave Debut season, helped the team reach the final 2022 Southern Brave Retained, consistent top-order performer 2023 Welsh Fire Scored 262 runs, among the top run-scorers 2024 Welsh Fire 313 runs at an average of 39.12, strike rate above 120 2025 Welsh Fire 7 matches, 372 runs at an average of 53.14, top English batter in the league

Women’s Big Bash League

Sophia Dunkley joined the Melbourne Stars ahead of the 2023–24 season, marking her WBBL debut. She played fourteen matches, scoring 217 runs and taking three wickets. Her performances impressed coaches and fans, earning her the reputation of a solid overseas signing. In 2025, she was picked as the number one overall draft pick by the Sydney Sixers, a move that reflected her rising international stature.

Year Team Notes 2023–24 Melbourne Stars Debut season, 217 runs, top score 73, 3 wickets 2025–26 Sydney Sixers Drafted as the No.1 pick, joined a high-profile franchise

Women’s Premier League

Sophia Dunkley entered the WPL in 2023 with Gujarat Giants, scoring 121 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 175.36, including a standout 65 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. She opted out of the 2024 season to focus on England’s international schedule but returned to the 2025 auction as one of the most sought-after overseas batters.

Year Team Notes 2023 Gujarat Giants Debut season, 121 runs, strike rate 175.36, best 65 vs RCB 2024 Did not play Focused on international cricket commitments 2025 In auction Re-entered the WPL player list, viewed as a key overseas returnee

Domestic career

Sophia Dunkley started her domestic journey in 2012 with Middlesex at just 14 years old. Between 2012 and 2019, she became one of the team’s leading players, earning the Middlesex Player of the Year title in 2017 and 2019. In the 2019 County Championship, she stood among the top run-scorers with 451 runs, including two centuries.

From 2016 to 2018, she played for Surrey Stars in the Women’s Cricket Super League and contributed to the team’s title win in 2018 with 98 runs and six wickets. She later joined Lancashire Thunder for the final WCSL season in 2019.

In 2020, Dunkley transferred to Surrey and also joined South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, where she scored 97 against Sunrisers in her early matches. Her consistent domestic form paved the way for central contracts and full-time professional cricket.

Beyond England, she has featured in global leagues — Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023, Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2023/24, and was drafted by Sydney Sixers for 2025/26. By the end of 2023, her Women’s List A record included 79 matches, 2,020 runs at an average of 33.11, five centuries, twelve fifties, and 55 wickets at a bowling average near 19.41.

Records and achievements

Sophia Dunkley has built an impressive record across domestic, international, and franchise cricket, becoming one of the defining players of modern English women’s cricket.

Became the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England, debuting against India on June 16, 2021, in Bristol.

Scored 74 not out on Test debut, the highest score by an English woman debutant in nearly ten years.

Scored her first ODI century (107 vs South Africa) on July 15, 2022, at Bristol.

Represented England in all three international formats, a distinction shared by only a few active English cricketers.

Part of the England squad that reached the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Final in New Zealand.

Received her first ECB central contract in 2021 and has remained among England’s centrally contracted players since.

Crossed 1,000 runs in international white-ball cricket by 2023, maintaining a T20I strike rate above 120.

Debuted for Middlesex at age 14 in 2012, one of the youngest in county history.

Named Middlesex Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2019.

Scored two centuries in the 2019 County Championship, ending the season with 451 runs.

Joined Surrey in 2020 and became a key figure for South East Stars in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, scoring 97 against Sunrisers.

Won the 2018 Women’s Cricket Super League title with Surrey Stars, contributing runs and wickets through the season.

Represented Southern Brave in The Hundred (2021–2022), helping them reach two consecutive finals.

Joined Welsh Fire in 2023, becoming one of the top run-scorers in the league and surpassing 1,000 career runs in The Hundred by 2025.

Signed by Melbourne Stars for the WBBL 2023/24, marking her first Big Bash League appearance.

Selected as the number one overall pick by the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL 2025/26 Overseas Draft.

Played for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023, scoring 121 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 175.36, including a 65-run innings against RCB.

Represented the FairBreak Invitational T20 in 2022, contributing in both batting and bowling.

Named in several “Team of the Tournament” selections for The Hundred 2023 by analysts and publications.

Shortlisted for Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2023.

Nominated for the PCA Women’s Player of the Year award in 2022.





Recognized by the British and international media as one of the most influential and marketable English women’s cricketers of her generation.

Personal life

Sophia Dunkley keeps most of her private life away from the media. Known for her professionalism and modest lifestyle, she focuses primarily on cricket and public appearances linked to her sport.

Finance

Her income comes from her central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), match fees, franchise contracts, and sponsorships. As of 2024, the ECB’s women’s contracts range between £90,000 and £130,000 per year, depending on role and seniority. In The Hundred, Dunkley is among the top-paid players, earning between £65,000 and £84,000 per season with Welsh Fire. Her WBBL contract with the Sydney Sixers for the 2025/26 season placed her in the highest overseas pay bracket, while her WPL deal with Gujarat Giants in 2023 was also in one of the upper auction tiers for international players.

Family

Sophia Dunkley was raised in north London by her mother, Caroline Dunkley, in a single-parent household. She began playing cricket at Finchley Cricket Club and attended Mill Hill School, where she was the first girl to play for the boys’ first team. All credible sources, including ECB and ESPNcricinfo, identify her as an only child. She is not married and has no children.

Scandals

Sophia Dunkley has no history of scandals or disciplinary issues. She is regarded as one of England’s most respected players, known for her calm personality and disciplined approach to the game.

Fans

On Instagram (@sophiadunkley), she has about 57,000 followers, sharing training clips, match highlights, and moments with England and her franchise teams. Her consistent engagement and growing audience reflect her standing as one of England’s most recognized women cricketers since 2021.