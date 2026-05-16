Match details Cyprus vs France T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 16.05.2026

T20i

CYP
CYP

115

FRA
FRA

119

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:Cyprus won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Cyprus Squad

Players
BenchAli Waqar, Bam Ashish, Brathwaite Ruel, Gunasekara Mangala, Mazumder Roman, Reddy Alavala Subba, Sandhu Lovedeep Singh, Senn Adam, Senn Alexander, Shahi Arjun, Singh Karanvir, Singh Taranjit, Siriwardena R, Tharanga Sachitra

France Squad

Players
BenchAhmadzai Abdurrahman, Ahmadzai Mouhammad Dawood, Ali Virk, Amjad Noman, Arab Nasibullah, Jackson Hevit Alodin, Kamran Ahmadzai, Khan Usman, Mckeon Gustav, Naseri Rahimgul, Rafah Muhammad, Roberts Christian, Sher Zada, Zahiri Zaheer

Venue Guide

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