Match details Cyprus vs France T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 16.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 16, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Toss:
|Cyprus won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 16, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Cyprus Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Ali Waqar, Bam Ashish, Brathwaite Ruel, Gunasekara Mangala, Mazumder Roman, Reddy Alavala Subba, Sandhu Lovedeep Singh, Senn Adam, Senn Alexander, Shahi Arjun, Singh Karanvir, Singh Taranjit, Siriwardena R, Tharanga Sachitra
France Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Ahmadzai Abdurrahman, Ahmadzai Mouhammad Dawood, Ali Virk, Amjad Noman, Arab Nasibullah, Jackson Hevit Alodin, Kamran Ahmadzai, Khan Usman, Mckeon Gustav, Naseri Rahimgul, Rafah Muhammad, Roberts Christian, Sher Zada, Zahiri Zaheer
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet