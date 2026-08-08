Squads Spain vs Finland T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Hassan
no information yet
Arjunan Akhil
all rounder
Ali Yasir
bowler
Butt Ghulam Abbas
all rounder
Burns Lorne Patrick
all rounder
Dandapani Hariharan
bowler
Calle Daniel Doyle
batsman
Garhwal Parveen Kumar
all rounder
Dar Hamza
no information yet
Kuchey Ekhpelwak
all rounder
Hughes-Pinan Sebastian
no information yet
Mohammad Raaz
bowler
Ihsan Mohammad
no information yet
Nellancheri Faheem
all rounder
Iqbal Raja Adeel
bowler
O'Brien Jordan
batsman
Mohammad Atif
no information yet
Padhaal Vanraaj
batsman
Munoz-Mills Christian
batsman
Rasheed Atif
batsman
Rumistrzewicz Charlie
bowler
Rehman Muhammad Ziaur
all rounder
Soler Alec Davidson
no information yet
Salonen Nicholas
all rounder
Syed Shafat Ali
bowler
Scamans Jonathan
wicket keeper
Yasin Mohammad
no information yet
Sher Amjad
all rounder
Match has not started yet