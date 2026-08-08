Squads Spain vs Finland T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 14.08.2026

T20i

SPA
SPA
FIN
FIN

Playing

SPA
SPA
FIN
FIN
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Hassan

no information yet

Arjunan Akhil

all rounder

Ali Yasir

bowler

Dar Hamza

no information yet

Kuchey Ekhpelwak

all rounder

Hughes-Pinan Sebastian

no information yet

Ihsan Mohammad

no information yet

Mohammad Atif

no information yet

Soler Alec Davidson

no information yet

Salonen Nicholas

all rounder

Scamans Jonathan

wicket keeper

Yasin Mohammad

no information yet

Sher Amjad

all rounder

Bench

SPA
SPA
FIN
FIN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet