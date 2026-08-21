Squads Spain vs Portugal T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 21.08.2026

T20i

SPA
SPA
POR
POR

Playing

SPA
SPA
POR
POR
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Yasir

bowler

Cachopa Craig

wicket keeper

De Oliveria Sebastian

no information yet

Dar Hamza

no information yet

Fleming Teddy

no information yet

Hughes-Pinan Sebastian

no information yet

Hashu Rahulkumar

no information yet

Ihsan Mohammad

no information yet

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Kamran Muhammad

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Netto Jordan

no information yet

Mohammad Atif

no information yet

Norotam Dhavalkumar

no information yet

Nunes Carlos

no information yet

Shantu Upen

no information yet

Soler Alec Davidson

no information yet

Shekleton CD

wicket keeper

Bench

SPA
SPA
POR
POR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet