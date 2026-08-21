Squads Spain vs Portugal T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 21.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Yasir
bowler
Cachopa Craig
wicket keeper
Burns Lorne Patrick
all rounder
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Calle Daniel Doyle
batsman
De Oliveria Sebastian
no information yet
Dar Hamza
no information yet
Fleming Teddy
no information yet
Hughes-Pinan Sebastian
no information yet
Hashu Rahulkumar
no information yet
Ihsan Mohammad
no information yet
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Iqbal Raja Adeel
bowler
Khadim Sirajullah
all rounder
Kamran Muhammad
all rounder
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Mehmood Atif
bowler
Netto Jordan
no information yet
Mohammad Atif
no information yet
Munoz-Mills Christian
batsman
Norotam Dhavalkumar
no information yet
Rumistrzewicz Charlie
bowler
Nunes Carlos
no information yet
Singh Gurvinder
batsman
Shantu Upen
no information yet
Soler Alec Davidson
no information yet
Shekleton CD
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet