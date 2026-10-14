Squads Gambia vs Zambia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 24.10.2026

T20i

GAM
GAM
ZAM
ZAM

Playing

GAM
GAM
ZAM
ZAM
First TeamSecond Team
Bah Ousman

wicket keeper

Asim Muhammad

no information yet

Bojang Modou Lamin

no information yet

Chand Zoyeb

no information yet

Campbell Frank

no information yet

Chilekwa Chimya

no information yet

Dadabhai Ayaz

no information yet

Demba David

no information yet

Hingloti Zahir

no information yet

Faye Pa Assan

no information yet

Kara Ismail

no information yet

Gibba Alieu

no information yet

Lungu Robert Lunu

no information yet

Malama Shadreck

no information yet

Jobarteh Musa

no information yet

Patel Jakir

no information yet

Kuyateh Bubacarr

all rounder

Patel Javid

no information yet

Manga Mohammed

no information yet

Pendi Soyeb

no information yet

Yambayamba Musonda

no information yet

Thorpe Fallou

no information yet

Zaba Zakir

no information yet

Touray Malang

no information yet

Zulu Joseph

no information yet

Bench

GAM
GAM
ZAM
ZAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet