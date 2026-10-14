Squads Gambia vs Zambia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 24.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bah Ousman
wicket keeper
Asim Muhammad
no information yet
Bojang Modou Lamin
no information yet
Chand Zoyeb
no information yet
Campbell Frank
no information yet
Chilekwa Chimya
no information yet
Conteh Aniru
bowler
Dadabhai Ayaz
no information yet
Demba David
no information yet
Hingloti Zahir
no information yet
Faye Pa Assan
no information yet
Kara Ismail
no information yet
Gibba Alieu
no information yet
Lungu Robert Lunu
no information yet
Jarju Andreh
bowler
Malama Shadreck
no information yet
Jobarteh Musa
no information yet
Patel Jakir
no information yet
Kuyateh Bubacarr
all rounder
Patel Javid
no information yet
Manga Mohammed
no information yet
Pendi Soyeb
no information yet
Suwareh Mustapha
bowler
Yambayamba Musonda
no information yet
Thorpe Fallou
no information yet
Zaba Zakir
no information yet
Touray Malang
no information yet
Zulu Joseph
no information yet
Match has not started yet