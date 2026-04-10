Shoaib Bashir News View all If you are ready to get to know cricket player Shoaib Bashir better right now, we have compiled all the latest news about him: which matches he is currently participating in and which tournaments he plans to participate in. Ashes | Leach is still their best spinner, Lyon on England’s bowling attack Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has given his views on England’s Test spin attack with the Ashes in mind. The 37-year-old great claimed that left-arm spinner Jack Leach remains the number one spinner for England in his eyes, even though Shoaib Bashir is the incumbent choice. Shoaib Bashir ENG vs IND | Shoaib Bashir ruled out of final two Tests with finger injury after Lord's heroics Shoaib Bashir India tour of England 2025 | England sweat over Shoaib Bashir’s fitness Shoaib Bashir India tour of England 2025 | Twitter reacts as Siraj ends Indian innings with comical dismissal Shoaib Bashir England spinner Shoaib Bashir set to leave Somerset after contract expires in summer

International career

Shoaib Bashir, an up-and-coming English cricketer, has made impressive progress in his international career despite being new to the scene.

October 2023: Shoaib was called up to the England Lions team. In his first match for the Lions against Afghanistan B, he took six wickets for 42 runs in 15 overs across both innings.

December 2023: He received his first call-up to the senior England squad for the Test series in India. However, he faced visa issues because of his Pakistani background, which delayed his travel. He joined the squad after the situation was resolved.

February 2024: Shoaib made his Test debut on 2 February 2024 against India in Visakhapatnam. He took three wickets in the first innings and one in the second innings.

February 2024 (Second Test): In his second Test match, Shoaib took five wickets in the first innings, with figures of 5/119. This made him the second youngest overseas spinner to take a five-wicket haul in India.

July 2024: Shoaib played in the Test series against the West Indies. In the second Test, he took another five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/41 in the second innings. He became the youngest English spinner to take five wickets in a home Test match.

August–September 2024: Shoaib played in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took 6 wickets. This was the weakest performance in his career so far, but he showed potential.

January 2025: Shoaib was included in the England Lions squad for the tour of Australia, continuing his rise in international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Shoaib Bashir has shown his skills not only in international cricket.

Vitality Blast

Shoaib started his career in the Vitality Blast in 2023. In his first season, he played five matches and bowled in four innings. He took three wickets for 26 runs in one of the games, and his total wickets for the season were four.

In 2024, Shoaib joined Worcestershire for the T20 Blast. He played two matches and took two wickets, bringing his total to six wickets in seven matches. His best performance still remains three wickets for 26 runs.

Domestic career

Shoaib Bashir started his career when Somerset noticed his performances for Berkshire U18s. His standout moment was taking 5 wickets for 44 runs against Warwickshire while playing for Somerset’s Second XI in September 2022. This led to him joining Somerset with a contract lasting through 2025.

In 2023, Shoaib debuted for Somerset in all formats of cricket. He impressed in T20 cricket with three wickets on his debut in the Vitality Blast against Bristol. One of his best moments in First-Class cricket was when he bowled a double-wicket maiden against Hampshire, which included dismissing James Vince.

Before his success, Shoaib faced many obstacles in his path. After being let go by Surrey at 17, he played for Berkshire and Middlesex. His great form for Somerset’s Second XI earned him a contract with the team in October 2022, after taking nine wickets at an average of 14.11.

Throughout 2023, Shoaib continued to perform well in Second XI matches and warm-up games before the County Championship. He made his T20 Blast debut for Somerset on June 7, 2023, against Hampshire and took 3 wickets for 26 runs against Gloucestershire. His strong form led to a two-year contract extension with Somerset. On June 11, 2023, Shoaib also made his First-Class debut against Essex.

Shoaib had a great 2023 season. He played an important role in Somerset’s T20 Blast win on July 15, 2023, with key victories over Essex and Surrey on Finals Day. In June 2024, Shoaib joined Worcestershire on a short-term loan and made his T20 Blast debut for them against Nottinghamshire.

Records and achievements

Shoaib Bashir has set several records and achieved notable milestones throughout his career in cricket. Here are some of his key accomplishments:

Most Expensive Over in English First-Class Cricket: On June 24, 2024, Shoaib set the record for the most expensive over in English first-class cricket, conceding 38 points during the Wolverhampton vs Surrey match.

Test Matches Points: As of now, Shoaib has earned 32 points in 9 test matches.

Points per Over in Test Match: On December 14, 2024, Shoaib recorded 38.25 points per over after taking 5 points in 41 overs.

Richards-Botham Trophy: Shoaib received the Richards-Botham Trophy on July 26, 2024, for his performance against the West Indies.

Anthony de Mello Trophy: This award was given to Shoaib on March 7, 2024, after his impressive showing in the match against India.

Personal life

Shoaib Bashir was born in Woking, Surrey. He studied at Fullbrook School and Woking College. His uncle, Saj, played cricket as a wicket-keeper batsman for Guildford City Cricket Club and encouraged Shoaib to play. Shoaib's family comes from Pakistan. His father is from there, and his mother’s name is not public. Shoaib speaks Pothwari, a dialect of Punjabi, at home and also speaks Urdu. He is 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) tall, which is considered tall for an off-spinner.

Finances

As of 2024, Shoaib Bashir's net worth is around $1 million.

Family Life

Shoaib's father is Mr. Bashir, who is from Pakistan. His mother’s name is not known. His uncle, Saj, helped him a lot with his cricket career.

Cars and House

Shoaib was born in Woking, Surrey. There are no public details about his house or car collection.

Scandals

In January 2024, Shoaib had a visa problem before England’s tour to India. The Indian authorities did not let him enter the country because of his Pakistani origin, even though Shoaib was born in Surrey and has a British passport. This caused him to miss the first test match. He later got the visa and joined the team for the second test.

Another incident took place on September 28, 2024, during the County Championship match between Somerset and Hampshire. Shoaib was saved from relegation when the opposing team lost a towel while serving.

Fanbase

Shoaib has many fans on social media. He receives positive comments but has not gained a large following yet. His Instagram has around 20,000 followers.