Thomas William Maxwell Latham

Tom Latham News View all If you want to follow the latest records of cricketer Tom Latham, we have compiled all the latest information about him: how he trains, what motivates him to take to the cricket field, and how he copes with difficulties during matches. AI Simulation, NZ vs SA | Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 49 steers South Africa to another win at Sky Stadium South Africa secures a controlled victory over New Zealand in the 4th T20I. The team begins the game well by restricting New Zealand to just 147/6 in their innings, with disciplined spin bowling. Wiaan Mulder brings an unbeaten 49, as South Africa reaches the total in just 19.2 overs. Tom Latham West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand seal Test series with dominant win Tom Latham West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as West Indies bat out of their skin to save first Test Tom Latham New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe | Tom Latham to miss first Test with injury Tom Latham PAK vs NZ | Latham-Young tons see Kiwis triumph against soulless Pakistan chase in 60-run win

International career

Tom Latham was born on April 2, 1992. He plays cricket for New Zealand and leads the team as Test captain. His father, Rod Latham, also played cricket. Tom is one of eight New Zealand players to score over 10,000 international runs and is now the seventh highest run-scorer for the country. He holds the record for the most Test centuries by a New Zealand opening batsman.

He helped New Zealand win the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. Tom also played in the New Zealand teams that finished second in the Cricket World Cup finals of 2015 and 2019, as well as the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He mainly bats but sometimes acts as wicket-keeper.

Tom started his first-class cricket career with Canterbury in 2010, debuting against Central Districts in the Plunket Shield. He made his One-Day International debut against Zimbabwe on February 3, 2012, and played his first Test match against India in February 2014.

Before playing for New Zealand’s main team, Tom took part in many youth cricket matches for Canterbury and local leagues. He captained Canterbury’s Under-19 team and played for Canterbury A during the 2008 season. Tom debuted for Canterbury in the 2010-11 Plunket Shield and was selected for New Zealand’s Under-19 squad at the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

2012

Made ODI debut for New Zealand vs Zimbabwe on February 3, scoring 24 runs batting at number five.

Played Twenty20 International debut on June 30 against West Indies, scoring 15 and 19 in the series.

Participated in the ODI series against West Indies with a top score of 32.

Recalled for matches against Bangladesh, scored 43 as an opener.

Scored a match-winning 86 off 68 balls on the Sri Lanka tour.

2014

Test debut vs India at Wellington (Feb 14-18), scored 29 and 0.

Toured West Indies in June, played all three Tests and two T20s.

Scored three half-centuries and 288 runs in the Test series, second-highest run scorer after Kane Williamson.

Became New Zealand’s regular Test opener after Hamish Rutherford and Peter Fulton struggled.

Scored first Test century vs Pakistan in Abu Dhabi (Nov 11), made 103 runs.

2015

Named middle-order batsman and backup wicket-keeper for the Cricket World Cup.

Shared wicket-keeping duties with BJ Watling in Test series vs England.

Toured Zimbabwe as opening batsman, scored maiden ODI century (110) in the second ODI with Martin Guptill, helping New Zealand win by 10 wickets.

In the 2015-16 Trans-Tasman Trophy vs Australia, scored the first fifty in a day-night Test match.

Took the only wicket of his career in the same series.

2016

Became the tenth batsman and first New Zealander to carry his bat in an ODI vs India at Dharamshala.

2017

Named wicket-keeper for Chappell-Hadlee ODI series in January.

Equalled New Zealand’s record with five dismissals as wicket-keeper in one ODI.

Dropped from the ODI side in March due to poor batting form.

Recalled and appointed captain for the Ireland Tri-Series in May.

Took wicket-keeping duties in the ODI series vs India in October, scored unbeaten 103 in the first match.

Acted as ODI captain against West Indies in December with Williamson and Southee rested.

2018

Received a new contract from New Zealand Cricket for the 2018-19 season.

Scored 264 against Sri Lanka in December, the highest score while carrying the bat in Test cricket.

2019

Included in New Zealand’s squad for the Cricket World Cup.

Played his 150th international match in the World Cup semi-final vs India in July.

2020

Captained New Zealand in Test cricket for the first time in January during the third Test vs Australia.

Led New Zealand to victories in first two ODIs vs India in February as captain.

2022

Scored a double century against Bangladesh at home.

Made a century in Karachi during New Zealand’s Pakistan tour.

2023

Faced a dip in form in ODIs but remained important in the ODI World Cup squad.

Started the World Cup with a few fifties but performance declined as tournament progressed.

New Zealand exited the World Cup in the semi-finals.

2024

Appointed New Zealand’s full-time Test captain after Tim Southee resigned.

Led New Zealand to a historic 3-0 whitewash win against India in India during his first series as captain—an unprecedented achievement for an away team on Indian soil.

Leagues Participation

Tom Latham has not participated in any major domestic T20 leagues so far in his career.

Domestic career

Tom Latham began his domestic career with Canterbury during the 2010–11 Plunket Shield season, impressing by scoring 65 runs in his first-class debut innings. Before that, he captained Canterbury’s under-19 team and played for the Canterbury A side from 2008–09. Early on, Latham spent time in England, joining the Durham County Cricket Club academy and playing for Durham’s Second XI, as well as club cricket in the North East Premier League for Gateshead Fell.

He has played across all formats for Canterbury and spent the English summers of 2013 and 2016 playing club and county cricket. In 2013, he appeared for South Shields and Scotland in the Yorkshire Bank 40 competition. Kent signed him as an overseas player in 2016, where he became the first Kent batsman to score half-centuries in both innings on his County Championship debut.

In 2017, Latham played for Durham in the second half of the English season. More recently, he joined Surrey in 2023 and signed with Warwickshire for the 2025 season. Despite missing the start of that season due to injury, he scored a century on his Warwickshire debut against Surrey at Edgbaston in May 2025.

Records and achievements

Tom Latham has built a strong reputation in international cricket through important records and solid performances for New Zealand. His batting and wicket-keeping skills have helped the team reach key moments in cricket history. Below are some of his main achievements, listed by year:

2013: In a weather-shortened match, Latham scored 86 runs. Along with Luke Ronchi, they put together a 93-run partnership that helped New Zealand win. This performance earned Latham the Man of the Match award.

2014: During a Test series in June, Latham scored 288 runs, including three half-centuries. He ranked second in total runs for the series, just behind teammate Kane Williamson.

2015: Latham was part of the New Zealand team that reached the Cricket World Cup final but finished as runners-up.

2017: In a match against India, Latham and Ross Taylor built a 200-run partnership, with Latham scoring an unbeaten 103. This helped New Zealand win the game. He also took 21 catches in an ODI series, which stands as the third highest number of catches in such a series. In the same series, he scored 200 runs and made 10 wicket-keeping dismissals.

Additionally, Latham became the ninth captain in cricket history to also act as wicket-keeper.

Additionally, Latham became the ninth captain in cricket history to also act as wicket-keeper. 2018: Latham scored 264 runs without getting out against Sri Lanka. This set a new Test record for the highest score by an opener while carrying the bat. His score surpassed the previous record of 244 runs set by Alastair Cook. He also became the second New Zealand opener to carry his bat in a Test match.

2019: He was part of the New Zealand team that won the ICC World Test Championship between 2019 and 2021. Latham again helped the team finish as runners-up in the Cricket World Cup.

2022: He achieved his highest ODI score of 145 not out against India in Auckland.

Latham has scored 13 centuries in Test cricket and 7 centuries in One Day Internationals. In Test matches, he passed 5,000 runs and completed over 50 dismissals as a wicket-keeper.

Personal life

Tom Latham comes from a family with a strong sports background and has grown his career steadily. Outside cricket, he has built wealth and has solid support from family and fans.

Family

Tom is the son of Sally and Rod Latham. Rod played cricket for New Zealand and Canterbury and also took part in rugby union for Canterbury. Tom was born in Christchurch. He has been married to Nicole McAuley since 2019.

Finances

By 2024, Tom Latham’s net worth reached around $6 million. This total includes income from his salary with the New Zealand cricket board, endorsements, playing in leagues, and investments. His earnings have grown steadily over the past ten years and are expected to increase further.

Houses and Cars

Tom owns a large modern house in Canterbury, New Zealand, with many modern features. He also holds several properties in Canterbury and Wellington, which provide additional income. His car collection includes an Audi Q7 and a Mercedes S Class.

Scandals

There are no known scandals connected to Tom Latham.

Fans

Tom has a strong fan following on social media, which also contributes to his income. His official accounts show 90.2k followers on Instagram, 30.7k on Twitter, and 15k on Facebook.