International career

Dane Paterson is a South African cricketer who made his debut for the national team in 2017. Below is a summary of his international career, year by year:

2017 January: Paterson joined South Africa's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka. He played his first T20I match on 25 January. February: He was selected for the ODI squad to play against New Zealand. October: Paterson replaced Morné Morkel for the second Test match against Bangladesh. He made his ODI debut on 15 October 2017 in the series against Bangladesh.

2018 December: He was added to South Africa's Test squad for the series against Pakistan but did not play.

2019 December: Paterson was named in South Africa's Test squad for their series against England. He made his Test debut on 16 January 2020.

2020 January: He made his Test debut against England.

2024 February: Paterson was recalled for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. He took five wickets during the series. August: He stayed in the squad for the tour of the West Indies.

2024 October: Paterson was named for the Test series against Bangladesh. November: He was part of the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. On 7 December 2024, he took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

2024 December: In the first Test against Pakistan, Paterson took his second five-wicket haul, finishing with 5/61 as Pakistan was bowled out for 211.



Leagues Participation

Dane Paterson has played in several T20 leagues during his career. Below is a list of his involvement in these leagues:

Caribbean Premier League

Dane Paterson played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

Team Notes Jamaica Tallawahs Played in the Caribbean Premier League.

Mzansi Super League

Dane Paterson took part in the Mzansi Super League in 2018 and 2019. He played for Paarl Rocks in 2018 and Jozi Stars in 2019.

Year Team Notes 2018 Paarl Rocks Took 10 wickets in 11 matches. 2019 Jozi Stars Played in the Mzansi Super League.

Indian Premier League

Dane Paterson will not play in the 2025 IPL. He will play for Middlesex in the County Championship instead.

Year Team Notes 2025 N/A Will not play in the 2025 IPL. Will play for Middlesex in the County Championship.

Domestic career

Dane Paterson has played for several teams in his domestic cricket career. He was part of the Western Province squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. In 2017, he joined the Bloem City Blazers for the T20 Global League, but the tournament was postponed and later cancelled. In 2018, he was selected for the Cape Cobras for the 2018–19 season and became the top wicket-taker for Western Province in the Africa T20 Cup. He also played for Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League that year, where he shared the lead for wickets.

In 2019, he played for Western Province in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. In 2021, he moved to Eastern Province before joining Nottinghamshire in March 2021. Paterson had a strong start at Nottinghamshire, taking 51 wickets in his first season and 56 in 2022. He helped the team win Division Two. In 2023, he reached 500 First-Class wickets. In 2025, he signed with Middlesex to play in the first half of the season.

Records and achievements

Dane Paterson has been a key player in international cricket, showing strong performances in all formats. In Test matches, he has played seven games, bowled 1319 balls, given away 656 runs, and taken 25 wickets. His best bowling figures in Tests are 5/61 and 7/104. In One Day Internationals, he has appeared in four matches, bowled 209 balls, given away 217 runs, and taken four wickets, with a best of 3/44. In T20 Internationals, Paterson has played eight matches, bowled 179 balls, conceded 265 runs, and claimed nine wickets. His best bowling figure in T20Is is 4/32.

On December 7, 2024, Paterson took his first five-wicket haul in a Test match against Sri Lanka. In January 2025, he received a nomination for the Player of the Month award after his great performances for South Africa.

Personal life

Dane Paterson is a South African cricketer who keeps his private life away from the spotlight. Some aspects of his life, such as his finances, family, controversies, and relationship with fans, can still be seen in the public eye.

Finance

Dane Paterson’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between 1 and 2 million dollars. This money comes from playing cricket, sponsorships, and contracts with cricket leagues.

Family

His father’s name is Dane Paterson Sr., and his mother is Lisa Paterson.

Scandals

On December 9, 2024, Paterson replied to critics on social media who doubted his place on the South African national team. He tweeted: “Hello to all those who doubted my choice. This is for you. Thank you for all the negative comments about my choice. In the end, it's not about you, it's about the team”.

Fans

Paterson does not share much about his fan following. On Instagram, he has 2.3k followers, if the account is his. He interacts with them, especially during moments of controversy like his selection for the national team.