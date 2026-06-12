Match details Worcestershire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
MID
MID

(96 ov.) 291/8

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Roderick Gareth, D Oliveira Brett, Waite Matthew, Cullen Henry James, Brookes Ethan, Taylor Tom, Swanepoel Beyers, Allison Ben, Finch Adam
BenchAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Cracknell Joe, Bosch Eathan, Gohar Zafar, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Roland-Jones Toby, Helm Tom
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cullen Blake, Duke Harry, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Higgins Ryan, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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