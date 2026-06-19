Match details Kent vs Middlesex First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

KEN
KEN

(96 ov.) 356/7

MID
MID

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersDawkins Ben, Compton Ben, Northeast Sam, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Stewart Grant, Dudgeon Keith, Milnes Matt, Parkinson Matt, Mahmud Hasan, Singh Ekansh
BenchCohen Michael, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Foreman Bertie, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James

Middlesex Squad

PlayersRobson Sam, Albert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Holden Max, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Cracknell Joe, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Gohar Zafar, Roland-Jones Toby, Helm Tom, Sharma Naavya
BenchBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cullen Blake, Duke Harry, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Higgins Ryan, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Sawant Aaryan

Venue Guide

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